2026 Handbags for Hope

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About this event
A purse pull ticket gives you a chance to "pull" a mystery purse from our display at the event. Every purse will have a value more than the ticket price. There will be at least two "unicorn' bags. Could that be your lucky ticket? There are only 100 tickets available. Hurry, they sell out quickly. Must be present to win.
The Princess Pull consists of mystery purses for the younger generation. These purses will have a value more than the ticket price. There are only 20 tickets available. They sell out fast. Ticket buyer must be present to win.
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