Hosted by

Family Support Center

About this event

2026 Handbags for Hope

1973 Whitworth Wy

Winnemucca, NV 89445, USA

Table of 8
$600
Individual Ticket
$100
Purse Pull
$75

A purse pull ticket gives you a chance to "pull" a mystery purse from our display at the event. Every purse will have a value more than the ticket price. There will be at least two "unicorn' bags. Could that be your lucky ticket? There are only 100 tickets available. Hurry, they sell out quickly. Must be present to win.

Princess Pull
$50

The Princess Pull consists of mystery purses for the younger generation. These purses will have a value more than the ticket price. There are only 20 tickets available. They sell out fast. Ticket buyer must be present to win.

Raffle
$100
Add a donation for Family Support Center

$

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