Handmade Holiday Craft Fair - Crafter Application

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About this event
10' x 10' Booth
*Application and Registration Fee must be submitted by Aug. 1
*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.
*Nonrefundable if booked
10' x 4' Booth
*Application and Registration Fee must be submitted by Aug. 1
*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.
*Nonrefundable if booked
10' x 10' Booth
*Application and Registration Fee deadline is Sept. 30th.
*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.
*Nonrefundable if booked
10' x 4' Booth
*Application and Registration Fee deadline is Sept. 30th.
*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.
*Nonrefundable if booked
Rent an 8-foot table for your booth.
*Limited quantities available.
Request electricity for your booth.
*Limited quantities available.
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