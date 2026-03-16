Country Trails Grade School PTO

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Country Trails Grade School PTO

About this event

Handmade Holiday Craft Fair - Crafter Application

3701 Highland Woods Blvd

Elgin, IL 60124, USA

Early Bird Crafter Registration Fee - 10x10
$50
Available until Aug 1

10' x 10' Booth

*Application and Registration Fee must be submitted by Aug. 1

*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.

*Nonrefundable if booked

Early Bird Crafter Registration Fee - 10x4
$40
Available until Aug 1

10' x 4' Booth

*Application and Registration Fee must be submitted by Aug. 1

*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.

*Nonrefundable if booked

Standard Crafter Registration Fee - 10x10
$60

10' x 10' Booth

*Application and Registration Fee deadline is Sept. 30th.

*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.

*Nonrefundable if booked

Standard Crafter Registration Fee - 10x4
$50

10' x 4' Booth

*Application and Registration Fee deadline is Sept. 30th.

*Table and electricity can be rented/requested at additional cost below.

*Nonrefundable if booked

8-Foot Table Rental
$10

Rent an 8-foot table for your booth.

*Limited quantities available.

Booth Electricity
$10

Request electricity for your booth.

*Limited quantities available.

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