2026 Hansen Carnival Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: Pre-K & Kindergarten Families and The Hearst Center for the Arts
$50 Hearst Center Gift Card
3 Art-themed Children's Books
40 Crayola Washable Fine Line Markers
Box of 64 Crayola Crayons
Crayola Twistables 30 pack
Watercolor Paint
"How to Draw Anything for Kids" book
Mondo Llama Paint Your Own Tea Set
Paint by Sticker book - Rainforest Animals
Sticker by Letter book - In The Wild
Kids Pottery Wheel
Foam craft paper
Fuzzy Craft Kit
Hearst Canvas Bag
Total Value = $211
Starting bid
Donated by: 1st Grade Families and The Falls Aquatic Center
2 Day Passes to The Falls
2 Sand Friendly Beach Towels
Beach Towel Clips (8 pack)
Coppertone Kids SPF 50 Spray Sunscreen 2 pack
Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 Spray Sunscreen 2 pack
2 Swim Goggles
Scuba Diver Sling Shot Toy
Diving Gems in a Treasure Box
Locking Bag for phone/money
Extra Large Rubber Beach Bag
Total Value = $194
Starting bid
Donated By: 2nd Grade Families and The Wash Bar
One Free Wash Bar Car Detail
$40 Kwik Star Gift Card
Deluxe Oil Change at Rydell Chevrolet
Free Car Wash at Rydell Chevrolet
Leather Car Trash Can with Liners
The Rag Co Premium Microfiber Detail Towel (4 pack)
Little Trees Caribbean Colada Air Freshener (6 pack)
Rubbermaid Roughneck Square Bucket
Total Value = $255
Starting bid
Donated by: 3rd Grade Families and The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
2 GBPAC tickets & a valet parking pass
$100 Community Main Street Gift Certificate
The Couples Game
Scratch Off Date Night Ideas
5 Hallmark Goodmail Romantic Greeting Cards
Chocolaterie Stam chocolates
Bottle of Sparkling Juice
Green Sage Canvas Basket
Total Value = $328
Starting bid
Donated by: 4th Grade Families and The Brown Bottle
$100 Brown Bottle Gift Card
$100 Pure Serenity Gift Card for a 75 minute massage
$40 The Nook Gift Card
$20 Big Acai Gift Card
Little Park Ranger 500 Piece Puzzle
Ghiradelli Chocolates
Hu Salty Dark Chocolate Bar
4 cans of Poppi Soda
60 x 90 Velvet Soft Throw Blanket
RGI Home large basket
Total Value: $327
Starting bid
Donated by: 5th Grade Families and Montage
$50 Montage Gift Card
$50 Whiskey Road Gift Card
$45 George's Local Gift Card
$50 Hansen's Dairy Gift Card
$25 The Vibe Gift Card
$20 Barn Happy Gift Card
$25 Moo's Bakery Gift Card
Kellogg's Honey
Wapsie Acre Local Raw Honey
Kauffman's Kountry Kitchen Dill Pickles
Kalona Amish Egg Noodles
Here's What's Poppin' Reese's Popcorn
Here's What's Poppin' Oreo Popcorn
Scalloped Woven Rope Basket
Total Value: $320
Starting bid
Donated by: 6th Grade Families, The Grout Museum, and Ninja U
4 Free Passes - Grout Museum
4 Free Passes - Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym
$70 Get Air gift card
$50 Maple Lanes gift card
$40 McDonalds gift card
$20 Main Street Sweets gift card
$20 Four Queens gift card
$10 Starbucks gift card
"What Sounds Fun to You?" book
Oreo cookies (10 pack)
Nerf gun
Large Paper Rope Basket
Total Value: $470
Starting bid
Donated by: Your Tanning Bar
One Free Spray Tan
$40 Your Tanning Bar Gift Card
Face Spray
YTB gold hoop earrings
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Woven Basket
Total Value: $120
Starting bid
Donated by: Evolve Asthetics
Botox treatment of up to 60 units
Jade Roller
Evolve Skincare Headband
Evolve Travel Hairbrush
Facial Cleansing Silicone Tool
Rope Basket
Total Value $840
Starting bid
Donated by: Evolve Asthetics
Free Deluxe Hydrafacial
Marini Skin Solutions Starter Kit
Evolve Skincare Headband
Evolve Travel Hairbrush
Facial Cleansing Silicone Tool
Rope Basket
Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Donated by: Tricia Rose at Hint & Hue Salon
$50 Gift Card to Tricia Rose at Hint & Hue Salon
Amika Headstrong hairspray
Amika Perk Up Plus dry shampoo
Amika Hydro Rush Shampoo
Amika Hydro Rush Conditioner
Wet Brush Pro
Woven Basket
Total Value: $200
Starting bid
Donated by: Iowa State Fair
2 General Admission Tickets to the 2026 Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Cookbook
Iowa State Fair Hot Pad
Iowa State Fair Tea Towel
Silicone Whisk
State Fair Gift Bag
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
Donated by: Peekaboo, The CF Rec, and Hansen families
NeeDoh Nice Cube
$10 Peekaboo Gift Certificate
One Free Pass to the CF Rec Center
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Joyride Candy
Total Value: $31
Starting bid
Donated by: Peekaboo, The CF Rec, and Hansen families
NeeDoh Nice Cream Cone
$10 Peekaboo Gift Certificate
One Free Pass to the CF Rec Center
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Joyride Candy
Total Value: $31
Starting bid
Donated by: Palmers Family Fun, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families
$25 Urban Pie gift card
6 person pass for Mini Golf to Palmers
Dude Perfect Board Game
Exploding Kittens Game
What do you Meme Game
Large Paper Rope Basket
Total Value $164
Starting bid
Donated by: Pheasant Ridge Golf Course and Hansen Families
18 Holes of Golf for 4 with Carts at Pheasant Ridge
Brookstone Automatic Putting Cup
Golf Target Challenge Game
Callaway 9-count Practice Balls
Gatorade 64 oz Performance Jug
Gatorade Gx Pods
Plastic Basket
Total Value: $184
Starting bid
Donated by: UNI Athletics, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families
2 UNI Football Tickets
$25 Urban Pie Gift Card
NCAA Football
Medium Paper Rope Basket
Total Value: $93
Starting bid
Donated by: Cedar Falls Booster Club, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families
2 CF Booster Club passes
$50 Urban Pie Gift Card
CF Tigers Blanket
Nike Tournament Official Football
Large Paper Rope Basket
Total Value: $367
Starting bid
Donated by: The Minnesota Twins
4 tickets to a 2026 Twins Game
Total Value: $200
Starting bid
Donated by: The Kansas City Royals
4 DR Ticket Vouchers to a Kansas City Royals Game
Total Value: $80
Starting bid
Donated by: Accretion Disc Shop
Innova Disc Golf Backpack
Doomday Disc Golf Bag
Camoflage Canteen
10 discs
Simulator Time at Accretion Disc Shop
Dynamic Discs Shopping Bag
Total Value: $200
Starting bid
Donated by: Courtside Pickleball and Hansen Families
Free 2 Hour Rental Courtside Pickleball
Franklin Wooden Paddle & Ball Set (2 Player)
Franklin Wooden Paddle & Ball Set (2 Player)
ESPN Pickleball Performance Paddle
Pickle O'Joe 6 Pack Pickleballs
Franklin Pickleball backpack
Canvas Tote
Total Value: $287
Starting bid
Donated by: Fun Station Cedar Rapids
5 All-Day Adventure Passes to Fun Station Station in Cedar Rapids
Total Value: $190
Starting bid
Donated by: Fun Station Dubuque
4 All Day Adventure Passes to Fun Station in Dubuque
Total Value: $152
Starting bid
Donated by: Escapology
2 tickets to Escapology
Escapology T-shirt (can be exchanged for any size)
4 wristbands
Basket
Total Value: $107
Starting bid
Donated by: Little Light Studio
1 Free Month of Kindermusik at Little Light Studio
Kindermusik Seashell Castanets
Kindermusik Musical Shapes Bell
Green Tones Dolphin Shaker
Canvas Basket
Total Value: $95
Starting bid
Donated by: The Wash Bar
One Free Express Interior Detail Cleaning and Wash at The Wash Bar
Microfiber Towel
Wash Bar Air Fresheners
Wash Bar Car Wipes
Candy
Total Value: $80
Starting bid
Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake
Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.
Total Value: $19
**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)
Starting bid
Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake
Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.
Total Value: $19
**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)
Starting bid
Donated by: Sign Bee
One Free Custom Yard Sign
Perfect for any and every occasion
Includes installation and tear down for the day of your event
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Donated by: Flora Design Studio
4 Flower Pots to paint
Paint
Soil
Seeds
Care Instructions
Basket
Total Value: $60
Starting bid
Donated by: Hansen Families
$10 Peekaboo Gift Card
Cloud Island Silicone Pacifier Case
Cloud Island Mama Bag Tag
Bitsy Pal Pacifier Lovey
Millie Moon Water Wipes
"I love you to the Moon & Back" book
Snug Plush Teddy Bear
Mama & Baby Bear Baskets
Total Value: $67
Starting bid
Donated by: Texas Roadhouse
2 Free Entrees at Texas Roadhouse up to $30 Value
Texas Roadhouse Rib Seasoning
Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce
Texas Roadhouse Peanuts
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
Donated by: Marcus Theatre and Hansen Families
4 Movie Coupons (Two for One Admission)
4 Free Popcorns
Feastables Sour Strikes
Nerds Gummy Clusters
Total Value: $68
Starting bid
Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake
Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.
Total Value: $19
**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)
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