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Hansen PTA

Hosted by

Hansen PTA

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Hansen Carnival Silent Auction

Pick-up location

616 Holmes Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

1 - Creative Kids Art Adventure Kit item
1 - Creative Kids Art Adventure Kit
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Pre-K & Kindergarten Families and The Hearst Center for the Arts

$50 Hearst Center Gift Card

3 Art-themed Children's Books

40 Crayola Washable Fine Line Markers

Box of 64 Crayola Crayons

Crayola Twistables 30 pack

Watercolor Paint

"How to Draw Anything for Kids" book

Mondo Llama Paint Your Own Tea Set

Paint by Sticker book - Rainforest Animals

Sticker by Letter book - In The Wild

Kids Pottery Wheel

Foam craft paper

Fuzzy Craft Kit

Hearst Canvas Bag

Total Value = $211

2 - Splash Into Summer Bag item
2 - Splash Into Summer Bag
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: 1st Grade Families and The Falls Aquatic Center


2 Day Passes to The Falls

2 Sand Friendly Beach Towels

Beach Towel Clips (8 pack)

Coppertone Kids SPF 50 Spray Sunscreen 2 pack

Banana Boat Sport SPF 50 Spray Sunscreen 2 pack

2 Swim Goggles

Scuba Diver Sling Shot Toy

Diving Gems in a Treasure Box

Locking Bag for phone/money

Extra Large Rubber Beach Bag


Total Value = $194

3 - Clean Ride Kit item
3 - Clean Ride Kit
$45

Starting bid

Donated By: 2nd Grade Families and The Wash Bar


One Free Wash Bar Car Detail

$40 Kwik Star Gift Card

Deluxe Oil Change at Rydell Chevrolet

Free Car Wash at Rydell Chevrolet

Leather Car Trash Can with Liners

The Rag Co Premium Microfiber Detail Towel (4 pack)

Little Trees Caribbean Colada Air Freshener (6 pack)

Rubbermaid Roughneck Square Bucket


Total Value = $255

4 - Perfect Date Night Kit item
4 - Perfect Date Night Kit
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: 3rd Grade Families and The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

2 GBPAC tickets & a valet parking pass

$100 Community Main Street Gift Certificate

The Couples Game
Scratch Off Date Night Ideas
5 Hallmark Goodmail Romantic Greeting Cards

Chocolaterie Stam chocolates

Bottle of Sparkling Juice

Green Sage Canvas Basket

Total Value = $328

5 - Luxury Unwind Basket item
5 - Luxury Unwind Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: 4th Grade Families and The Brown Bottle

$100 Brown Bottle Gift Card

$100 Pure Serenity Gift Card for a 75 minute massage

$40 The Nook Gift Card

$20 Big Acai Gift Card

Little Park Ranger 500 Piece Puzzle

Ghiradelli Chocolates

Hu Salty Dark Chocolate Bar

4 cans of Poppi Soda

60 x 90 Velvet Soft Throw Blanket

RGI Home large basket

Total Value: $327

6 - Eat Local, Love Local Basket item
6 - Eat Local, Love Local Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: 5th Grade Families and Montage

$50 Montage Gift Card

$50 Whiskey Road Gift Card

$45 George's Local Gift Card

$50 Hansen's Dairy Gift Card

$25 The Vibe Gift Card

$20 Barn Happy Gift Card

$25 Moo's Bakery Gift Card

Kellogg's Honey

Wapsie Acre Local Raw Honey

Kauffman's Kountry Kitchen Dill Pickles

Kalona Amish Egg Noodles

Here's What's Poppin' Reese's Popcorn

Here's What's Poppin' Oreo Popcorn

Scalloped Woven Rope Basket

Total Value: $320

7 - Yes Day Kit item
7 - Yes Day Kit
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: 6th Grade Families, The Grout Museum, and Ninja U


4 Free Passes - Grout Museum

4 Free Passes - Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym

$70 Get Air gift card

$50 Maple Lanes gift card

$40 McDonalds gift card

$20 Main Street Sweets gift card

$20 Four Queens gift card

$10 Starbucks gift card

"What Sounds Fun to You?" book

Oreo cookies (10 pack)

Nerf gun

Large Paper Rope Basket


Total Value: $470

8 - Glow Up Basket item
8 - Glow Up Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Your Tanning Bar

One Free Spray Tan

$40 Your Tanning Bar Gift Card

Face Spray

YTB gold hoop earrings

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Woven Basket

Total Value: $120

9 - Botox Beauty Boost Basket item
9 - Botox Beauty Boost Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Evolve Asthetics

Botox treatment of up to 60 units

Jade Roller

Evolve Skincare Headband

Evolve Travel Hairbrush

Facial Cleansing Silicone Tool

Rope Basket

Total Value $840

10 - Bright Skin Basket item
10 - Bright Skin Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Evolve Asthetics


Free Deluxe Hydrafacial

Marini Skin Solutions Starter Kit

Evolve Skincare Headband

Evolve Travel Hairbrush

Facial Cleansing Silicone Tool

Rope Basket


Total Value: $500

11 - Good Hair Days Bin item
11 - Good Hair Days Bin
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Tricia Rose at Hint & Hue Salon

$50 Gift Card to Tricia Rose at Hint & Hue Salon

Amika Headstrong hairspray

Amika Perk Up Plus dry shampoo

Amika Hydro Rush Shampoo

Amika Hydro Rush Conditioner

Wet Brush Pro

Woven Basket


Total Value: $200

12 - State Fair Bound Bag item
12 - State Fair Bound Bag
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Iowa State Fair


2 General Admission Tickets to the 2026 Iowa State Fair

Iowa State Fair Cookbook

Iowa State Fair Hot Pad

Iowa State Fair Tea Towel

Silicone Whisk

State Fair Gift Bag

Total Value: $50

13 - NeeDoh Craze #1 Bag item
13 - NeeDoh Craze #1 Bag
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Peekaboo, The CF Rec, and Hansen families


NeeDoh Nice Cube

$10 Peekaboo Gift Certificate

One Free Pass to the CF Rec Center

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Joyride Candy


Total Value: $31

14 - NeeDoh Craze #2 Bag item
14 - NeeDoh Craze #2 Bag
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Peekaboo, The CF Rec, and Hansen families


NeeDoh Nice Cream Cone

$10 Peekaboo Gift Certificate

One Free Pass to the CF Rec Center

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Joyride Candy


Total Value: $31

15 - Screen-Free Fun Night Basket item
15 - Screen-Free Fun Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Palmers Family Fun, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families


$25 Urban Pie gift card

6 person pass for Mini Golf to Palmers

Dude Perfect Board Game

Exploding Kittens Game

What do you Meme Game

Large Paper Rope Basket

Total Value $164

16 - Golf Enthusiast Basket item
16 - Golf Enthusiast Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Pheasant Ridge Golf Course and Hansen Families

18 Holes of Golf for 4 with Carts at Pheasant Ridge

Brookstone Automatic Putting Cup

Golf Target Challenge Game

Callaway 9-count Practice Balls

Gatorade 64 oz Performance Jug

Gatorade Gx Pods

Plastic Basket


Total Value: $184

17 - UNI Fanatic Basket item
17 - UNI Fanatic Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: UNI Athletics, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families

2 UNI Football Tickets

$25 Urban Pie Gift Card

NCAA Football

Medium Paper Rope Basket


Total Value: $93

18 - CF Fanatic Basket item
18 - CF Fanatic Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Cedar Falls Booster Club, Urban Pie, and Hansen Families

2 CF Booster Club passes

$50 Urban Pie Gift Card

CF Tigers Blanket

Nike Tournament Official Football

Large Paper Rope Basket


Total Value: $367

19 - Minnesota Twins Fanatic item
19 - Minnesota Twins Fanatic
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: The Minnesota Twins

4 tickets to a 2026 Twins Game

Total Value: $200

20 - KC Royals Fanatic item
20 - KC Royals Fanatic
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: The Kansas City Royals

4 DR Ticket Vouchers to a Kansas City Royals Game


Total Value: $80

21 - Disc Golf Dream Package item
21 - Disc Golf Dream Package
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Accretion Disc Shop

Innova Disc Golf Backpack

Doomday Disc Golf Bag

Camoflage Canteen

10 discs

Simulator Time at Accretion Disc Shop

Dynamic Discs Shopping Bag


Total Value: $200

22 - Pickleball Party Pack item
22 - Pickleball Party Pack
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Courtside Pickleball and Hansen Families


Free 2 Hour Rental Courtside Pickleball

Franklin Wooden Paddle & Ball Set (2 Player)

Franklin Wooden Paddle & Ball Set (2 Player)

ESPN Pickleball Performance Paddle

Pickle O'Joe 6 Pack Pickleballs

Franklin Pickleball backpack

Canvas Tote


Total Value: $287

23 - Cedar Rapids Fun Day item
23 - Cedar Rapids Fun Day
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Fun Station Cedar Rapids


5 All-Day Adventure Passes to Fun Station Station in Cedar Rapids


Total Value: $190

24 - Dubuque Fun Day item
24 - Dubuque Fun Day
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Fun Station Dubuque


4 All Day Adventure Passes to Fun Station in Dubuque


Total Value: $152

25 - Adventure Unlocked Basket item
25 - Adventure Unlocked Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Escapology


2 tickets to Escapology

Escapology T-shirt (can be exchanged for any size)

4 wristbands

Basket

Total Value: $107

26 - Mini Music Makers Basket item
26 - Mini Music Makers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Little Light Studio


1 Free Month of Kindermusik at Little Light Studio

Kindermusik Seashell Castanets

Kindermusik Musical Shapes Bell

Green Tones Dolphin Shaker

Canvas Basket

Total Value: $95

27 - Detail Done Right item
27 - Detail Done Right
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: The Wash Bar


One Free Express Interior Detail Cleaning and Wash at The Wash Bar

Microfiber Towel

Wash Bar Air Fresheners
Wash Bar Car Wipes

Candy

Total Value: $80

28 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #1 - MUST PICK UP 4/24 item
28 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #1 - MUST PICK UP 4/24
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake

Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.

Total Value: $19


**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)

29 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #2 - MUST PICK UP 4/24 item
29 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #2 - MUST PICK UP 4/24
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake

Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.

Total Value: $19


**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)

30 - Big Celebration Energy item
30 - Big Celebration Energy
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Sign Bee

One Free Custom Yard Sign
Perfect for any and every occasion
Includes installation and tear down for the day of your event

Total Value: $100

31 - Bloom & Create Basket item
31 - Bloom & Create Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Flora Design Studio

4 Flower Pots to paint
Paint

Soil

Seeds

Care Instructions

Basket

Total Value: $60

32 - Baby Stage Basket item
32 - Baby Stage Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Hansen Families

$10 Peekaboo Gift Card

Cloud Island Silicone Pacifier Case

Cloud Island Mama Bag Tag

Bitsy Pal Pacifier Lovey

Millie Moon Water Wipes

"I love you to the Moon & Back" book

Snug Plush Teddy Bear

Mama & Baby Bear Baskets


Total Value: $67

33 - Saddle Up Kit item
33 - Saddle Up Kit
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Texas Roadhouse


2 Free Entrees at Texas Roadhouse up to $30 Value

Texas Roadhouse Rib Seasoning

Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce

Texas Roadhouse Peanuts


Total Value: $50

34 - Movie Magic Basket item
34 - Movie Magic Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Marcus Theatre and Hansen Families

4 Movie Coupons (Two for One Admission)

4 Free Popcorns

Feastables Sour Strikes

Nerds Gummy Clusters

Total Value: $68

35 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #3 - MUST PICK UP 4/24 item
35 - Nothing Bundt Delicious #3 - MUST PICK UP 4/24
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cake

Three-high Bundtlet Tower of Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Red Velvet in the Bundtlet size.

Total Value: $19


**Must be picked up at end of Friday's Carnival for freshness. If left, the Carnival Committee will consider it a donation and enjoy it. ;)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!