Ottawa Area Center For Pride

Hosted by

Ottawa Area Center For Pride

About this event

2026 HAP Sponsorship

Tier 1: Red
$1,200

"Presented by" on event banner; Organization name on volunteer shirt; Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Tier 2: Orange
$800

Organization name on volunteer shirt; Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Tier 3: Yellow
$600

Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Tier 4: Green
$400

Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Tier 5: Blue
$200

Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Tier 6: Purple
$100

Recognition on website; Booth at Pride

Add a donation for Ottawa Area Center For Pride

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