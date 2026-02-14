2026 HAP Sponsorship

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About this event
"Presented by" on event banner; Organization name on volunteer shirt; Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
Organization name on volunteer shirt; Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
Preferred booth location; Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
Logo on Pride materials; Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
Social Media shoutout; Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
Recognition on website; Booth at Pride
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