Happy Oaks Recreation Park Inc

Hosted by

Happy Oaks Recreation Park Inc

About this event

2026 Happy Oaks Pool Sponsorships

Bronze Sponsor
Pay what you can

o $100-$249

o Name/Logo on group banner

o Mention in select social media post

Silver Sponsor
Pay what you can

o $250-$499 or $750 for 3 years

o Name/Logo on community digital board

o Shared Banner (2 sponsors per sign) on pool fence

Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

o $500-$999 or $1500 for 3 years

o Name/Logo on community digital board

o Individual Banner on pool fence

o Recognition in weekly social media post

Platinum Sponsor
Pay what you can

o $1000-$1499 or $2000 for 3 years

o Name/Logo on community digital board

o Large banner on pool fencing

o Recognition in all social media post

o Name/Logo on newsletters/emails/website

o Name/Logo placement on community sign at pool entrance

Diamond Sponsor
Pay what you can

o $1500+ or $3000+ for 3 years

o Name/Logo on community digital board

o Large banner pool fencing

o Recognition in all social media post

o Name/Logo on newsletters/emails/website

o Top tier Logo placement on community sign at pool entrance

o Shout outs at organized pool events such as July 4th, movie nights, end of the

summer bash

o Framed “community partnership” plaque for your business

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!