2026 Happy Oaks Pool Sponsorships

About this event
o $100-$249
o Name/Logo on group banner
o Mention in select social media post
o $250-$499 or $750 for 3 years
o Name/Logo on community digital board
o Shared Banner (2 sponsors per sign) on pool fence
o $500-$999 or $1500 for 3 years
o Name/Logo on community digital board
o Individual Banner on pool fence
o Recognition in weekly social media post
o $1000-$1499 or $2000 for 3 years
o Name/Logo on community digital board
o Large banner on pool fencing
o Recognition in all social media post
o Name/Logo on newsletters/emails/website
o Name/Logo placement on community sign at pool entrance
o $1500+ or $3000+ for 3 years
o Name/Logo on community digital board
o Large banner pool fencing
o Recognition in all social media post
o Name/Logo on newsletters/emails/website
o Top tier Logo placement on community sign at pool entrance
o Shout outs at organized pool events such as July 4th, movie nights, end of the
summer bash
o Framed “community partnership” plaque for your business
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!