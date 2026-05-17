Presidents Band Club, Inc.

Offered by

Presidents Band Club, Inc.

About this shop

2026 Harding Marching Band Participation Fees

Lump Sum Option (Brass/Woodwind) item
Lump Sum Option (Brass/Woodwind)
$200

Covers full participation fee for brass, woodwind, and drum major students. No additional payments required.

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Lump Sum Option - Full Fee (Guard/Percussion) item
Lump Sum Option - Full Fee (Guard/Percussion)
$250

Covers full participation fee for percussion and color guard students. No additional payments required.

0
Installment Option - Deposit (Payment 1 of 3) item
Installment Option - Deposit (Payment 1 of 3)
$50

Initial deposit toward the 2026 marching band fee. Required to reserve your student's spot in the show. Due May 18, 2026.

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Installment Option - Payment 2 of 3 item
Installment Option - Payment 2 of 3
$100

Second payment in the installment plan. Applies to all students. Due July 31, 2026.

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Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Brass/Woodwind) item
Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Brass/Woodwind)
$50

Final payment for students in brass, woodwind, or drum major roles. Due August 22, 2026.

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Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Guard/Percussion) item
Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Guard/Percussion)
$100

Final payment for students in percussion or color guard. Due August 22, 2026.

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Sponsor A Prexy item
Sponsor A Prexy
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Support a student in Need

The full participation fee is $200-$250. A Sponsor a Prexy donation helps cover part or all of this cost for a student who needs support.

Donate what you can — every contribution helps ensure all students can participate in our indoor season.

Thank you for supporting our students. ❤️🖤

0
Pay a Custom Balance Amount
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Use this option ONLY to pay a specific remaining balance or a partial participation fee amount.

0

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