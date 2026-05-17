2026 Harding Marching Band Participation Fees

Offered by
About this shop
Covers full participation fee for brass, woodwind, and drum major students. No additional payments required.
Covers full participation fee for percussion and color guard students. No additional payments required.
Initial deposit toward the 2026 marching band fee. Required to reserve your student's spot in the show. Due May 18, 2026.
Second payment in the installment plan. Applies to all students. Due July 31, 2026.
Final payment for students in brass, woodwind, or drum major roles. Due August 22, 2026.
Final payment for students in percussion or color guard. Due August 22, 2026.
$
Support a student in Need
The full participation fee is $200-$250. A Sponsor a Prexy donation helps cover part or all of this cost for a student who needs support.
Donate what you can — every contribution helps ensure all students can participate in our indoor season.
Thank you for supporting our students. ❤️🖤
$
Use this option ONLY to pay a specific remaining balance or a partial participation fee amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!