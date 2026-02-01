2026 Hardyston PTA Mardi Gras Tricky Tray: A Night of Beads, Masks & Baskets

Hosted by
Get ready to roll with your Mardi Gras spirit! A ticket bundle is required for entrance to the Tricky Tray, and pre-purchasing is the best way to start the night off right.
💜 Pre-Sale Price: $40 (a $45 value!)
💚 Door Price: $45
Each bundle includes:
Pre-purchase your bundle to save money, skip the lines, and be ready to play as soon as the doors open. Let the good times roll while supporting our Hardyston Township PreK–8 students! 💛
Each Krewe Table includes seating for 10 guests and 10 bundled ticket packages, so everyone is ready to play as soon as the doors open. Only 10 reserved tables available by pre-sale only. Gather your krewe, dress in your festive best, and let the good times roll—feeling confident you won't end up sitting in the bleachers or having to worry about bringing your own chairs! 💜💚💛
Step into the celebration as a Bronze Bead Sponsor and show your Mardi Gras pride! This sponsorship level includes recognition in the event program and special beads to wear and shine as a supporter of our school community throughout the night. 💜💚💛
Take your Mardi Gras spirit to the next level as a Gold Mask Sponsor! This level includes all Bronze Bead Sponsorship benefits, plus two complimentary ticket bundles to the event and special masks to wear and stand out in true Mardi Gras festive flair. 💜💚💛
Go all out and lead the parade as a Platinum Float Sponsor—our premier Mardi Gras sponsorship level! This exclusive level includes a full-page ad in the event program, four complimentary ticket bundles, logo placement on event signage, and verbal recognition during the event.
Platinum Float Sponsors also receive a truly standout perk: run your own special float to showcase their support in unforgettable Mardi Gras style. 💜💚💛
