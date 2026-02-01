2026 Hardyston PTA Mardi Gras Tricky Tray: A Night of Beads, Masks & Baskets

Get ready to roll with your Mardi Gras spirit! A ticket bundle is required for entrance to the Tricky Tray, and pre-purchasing is the best way to start the night off right.

💜 Pre-Sale Price: $40 (a $45 value!)

💚 Door Price: $45

Each bundle includes:

5 Tier 1 Sheets

3 Tier 2 Tickets

3 Tier 3 Tickets

1 Mega Ticket

Pre-purchase your bundle to save money, skip the lines, and be ready to play as soon as the doors open. Let the good times roll while supporting our Hardyston Township PreK–8 students! 💛