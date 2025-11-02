Harleysville Swim Team

Harleysville Swim Team

2026 Harleysville Swim and Dive Team Sponsorship

Titanium Sponsor T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until March 12, 2027

INCLUDES:

  • Your business logo on the back of all team t-shirts (approx. 150 swimmers and divers)
  • Logo on Sponsor Banner to be present at Harleysville Community Pool all season.
  • Table at one home meet (date/time TBD) for your staff to distribute your own promotional items / materials.
  • Detailed announcement (advertisement) at all home meets over our sound system.
  • Company name and a link to your company’s website on our team website and Facebook page.
  • Your company name listed in the team showcase at the Harleysville Community Pool.
Platinum Sponsor
$600

Valid until March 12, 2027

INCLUDES:

  • Logo on Sponsor Banner to be present at Harleysville Community Pool all season.
  • Table at one home meet (date/time TBD) for your staff to distribute your own promotional items / materials.
  • Detailed announcement (advertisement) at all home meets over our sound system.
  • Company name and a link to your company’s website on our team website and Facebook page.
  • Your company name listed in the team showcase at the Harleysville Community Pool.
Gold Sponsor
$400

Valid until March 12, 2027

INCLUDES:

  • Detailed announcement (advertisement) at all home meets over our sound system.
  • Company name and a link to your company’s website on our team website and Facebook page.
  • Your company name listed in the team showcase at the Harleysville Community Pool.
Silver Sponsor
$200

Valid until March 12, 2027

INCLUDES:

  • Company name and a link to your company’s website on our team website and Facebook page.
  • Your company name listed in the team showcase at the Harleysville Community Pool.
In-Kind Donation ONLY
Free

No expiration

An option for your business to provide a donation in the form of a gift card or gift basket to be included in our Raffle Auction taking place during the 2026 B-Champs hosted at the Harleysville Pool.


This event is attended by 400+ swimmers and their families across Bucks and Montgomery County and would provide your business with the following:

  • Your company will be listed within our digital meet sheet as well as in our showcase during B-Champs. 
  • Company Name and/or Logo included at raffle table
  • Recognition of your company over sound system during B-Champs

NOTE: If Interested in doing a Sponsorship AND In-Kind Donation please select the sponsor level and you will have the opportunity to opt-in to the in-kind donation via a follow up email.

