2026 Harleysville Swim and Dive Team Sponsorship

An option for your business to provide a donation in the form of a gift card or gift basket to be included in our Raffle Auction taking place during the 2026 B-Champs hosted at the Harleysville Pool.





This event is attended by 400+ swimmers and their families across Bucks and Montgomery County and would provide your business with the following:

Your company will be listed within our digital meet sheet as well as in our showcase during B-Champs.

Company Name and/or Logo included at raffle table

Recognition of your company over sound system during B-Champs

NOTE: If Interested in doing a Sponsorship AND In-Kind Donation please select the sponsor level and you will have the opportunity to opt-in to the in-kind donation via a follow up email.