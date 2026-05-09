2026 Harmony for Hope Concert Online Gallery

Collect this artwork by Xavier Knowles (Grade 7, Age 12) from Sprout U of the Arts NJ. Size: 25X33. Media: Oil Pastel. I was inspired by the artist we were learning about, Roy Lichtenstein in Art Theory. The woman with red hair is strong and confident. I wanted to show that girls can be powerful and full of personality. I have four sisters and a mom and they all are just like the woman

in my picture. I chose the bright colors and strong lines to tell my story without words. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.