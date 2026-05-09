2026 Harmony for Hope Concert Online Gallery

Offered by
About this shop
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 26"X26". Media: acrylic/oil. Love in blind folder with their beautiful story line. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 24"X24". Media: acrylic with a lot of real rocks on the background. Blue open spacey landscape beautiful earth corner. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 40"X30". Media: acrylic. Richness moving texture imagination colorful world. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 30"X28". Media: acrylic/oil. Contemporary painting experiences the moments of music happiness of old Shanghai Jazz, one night club of Princeton NJ. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 24"X20". Media: acrylic/oil. Expressed contemporary painting, own house landscape along with realistic happiness surrounding. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Alex Li, a NJ/PA physician-artist celebrated for his expressive oil and mixed‑media works. Size: 24"X24". Media: acrylic mixed with scattered, different sized small stones. Richness golden in the darker color world. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Riley Huang (Grade 9) from Trinity Preparatory School in Orlando, FL
Size: 16” x 12”.
Media: Oil paint on canvas board (no frame)
This striking piece captures the intense gaze of a cat using an untraditional palette of neon yellows, deep greens, and warm oranges. The close-up composition masterfully plays with light and shadow, creating an intimate and soulful connection with the viewer. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Cindy Xu (Grade 9) from WW High School North NJ. Size: 12"x15" (including frame). Media: Oil Pastel. This painting captures the beauty of Autumn. With Vibrant red and orange colors and a perfect reflection mirrored in the water, this piece invites the viewer to contemplate the splendor of nature. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Jennie Han (Grade 11) from Robbinsville High School NJ. Size: 12"x17" (including frame). Media: Pencil sketch. This artwork captures the spirit of human connection through the image of hands intertwined. It shows the strength of support, empathy, and the sharing of hope and burdens between individuals. This piece highlights the power of solidarity and the profound impacts within the act of one’s life, touching another’s. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Shirly Liu (Grade 5) from Village elementary school NJ. Size: 16"x19". Media: Acrylic in canvas. This painting transports viewers to a tranquil winter landscape of captivating blues and whites. The artwork creates a sense of graceful serenity with snow-covered trees hiding a flawlessly still lakeside. It’s a peaceful invitation to the quiet captivation of the winter scene and a moment of calm. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Shirly Liu (Grade 5) from Village elementary school NJ. Size: 17"x23". Media: Acrylic on canvas. This painting captures the dramatic beauty of a sunset over a coastal village. The sky is filled with oranges, reds, and yellows that reflect across the vast sea. This artwork conveys energy and liveliness, evoking the warmth of a summer by the sea. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Diamond Anderson (Grade 8, Age 14) from Sprout U of the Arts NJ. Size: 25'X33'. Media: Oil Pastel. This Cubist-style artwork shows how people can feel lots of different emotions all at once. The face is made up of shapes and colors that don’t fit perfectly, kind of like how our thoughts aren’t always clear. Inspired by Picasso’s style, I wanted to show how confusing or complicated it feels to be human sometimes. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Xavier Knowles (Grade 7, Age 12) from Sprout U of the Arts NJ. Size: 25X33. Media: Oil Pastel. I was inspired by the artist we were learning about, Roy Lichtenstein in Art Theory. The woman with red hair is strong and confident. I wanted to show that girls can be powerful and full of personality. I have four sisters and a mom and they all are just like the woman
in my picture. I chose the bright colors and strong lines to tell my story without words. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Azaria Bailey (Grade 6, Age 11) from Sprout U of the Arts NJ. Size: 24X33. Media: Color pencil and marker. Inspired by Picasso’s Blue Period, this painting shows a calm and peaceful person surrounded by my invisible thoughts. The blue color gives it a quiet, serious feeling. I was thinking about how we can spread kindness and love, even when life is hard. The straw hat adds a simple, everyday touch, like peace can start with regular people. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Collect this artwork by Justin Tang (Grade 10) from Peddie School NJ. Size: 16"x20"(including frame). Media: Colored Pencil sketch. Title: Quiet Blossom. The composition balances life and impermanence, the vivid bloom paired with wilting leaves and the transparency of water, inviting reflection on time, perspective, and the delicate nature of beauty. Proceeds will support underprivileged art students at Sprout U School of the Arts to pursue their dreams in art. Pick up: Kelsey Theater lobby on concert afternoon, 1-6pm on July 5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!