2026 HartBeat Dinner & Performances | Presented by Thomas Hart Music Boosters

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Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
Includes (2) Adult Admissions, (2) Student Admissions ••• at a discount + Your choices of noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
Elevate your Hart Beat donation & experience –Includes (2) Adult Admissions, (2) Student Admissions, Cupcake 4-pak, (2) Boba, a $140 donation, reserved seats. + Your choices of noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
1 cupcake to enjoy for dessert.
Pak of 4 cupcakes to share for dessert.
Refreshing Boba cup from Jade’s Teacup Cafe (one of our favorite vendors from Breakfast & Beats!)
A dessert combo! Refreshing Boba cup from Jade’s Teacup Cafe, and (1) cupcake to enjoy.
Admission only suggested donation to watch performances.
Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
Thank you High School Volunteers! Please register for a noodle ticket so we can get accurate head count and you can enjoy a tasty dinner before or after your volunteer shift. Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.
$
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