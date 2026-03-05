Thomas Hart Music Boosters

Hosted by

Thomas Hart Music Boosters

About this event

2026 HartBeat Dinner & Performances | Presented by Thomas Hart Music Boosters

4433 Willow Rd

Pleasanton, CA 94588, USA

Adult Noodle Ticket item
Adult Noodle Ticket
$25

Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

Student Noodle Ticket (5 - 18 years old) item
Student Noodle Ticket (5 - 18 years old)
$5

Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

Family-Pak (2 Adults + 2 Students) item
Family-Pak (2 Adults + 2 Students)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes (2) Adult Admissions, (2) Student Admissions ••• at a discount + Your choices of noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

Premier-Pak (Dinner + Donation) item
Premier-Pak (Dinner + Donation)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Elevate your Hart Beat donation & experience –Includes (2) Adult Admissions, (2) Student Admissions, Cupcake 4-pak, (2) Boba, a $140 donation, reserved seats. + Your choices of noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

1 for $3 Cupcake Ticket item
1 for $3 Cupcake Ticket
$3

1 cupcake to enjoy for dessert.

4 for $10 Cupcake Pak item
4 for $10 Cupcake Pak
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pak of 4 cupcakes to share for dessert.

Boba item
Boba
$7

Refreshing Boba cup from Jade’s Teacup Cafe (one of our favorite vendors from Breakfast & Beats!)

Boba + Cupcake item
Boba + Cupcake
$9
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A dessert combo! Refreshing Boba cup from Jade’s Teacup Cafe, and (1) cupcake to enjoy.

Suggested Donation • Entry Only item
Suggested Donation • Entry Only
$10

Admission only suggested donation to watch performances.

Child • Under 5yrs
Free

Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

High School • Volunteer
Free

Thank you High School Volunteers! Please register for a noodle ticket so we can get accurate head count and you can enjoy a tasty dinner before or after your volunteer shift. Includes admission and your choice of two noodle dishes + veggieballs or chicken meatballs (select when you checkout) • salad, rolls • coffee, tea, lemonade, water.

Add a donation for Thomas Hart Music Boosters

$

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