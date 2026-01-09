2026 Hartland SANP's Lake House Raffle 2026





3 Day 2 Night on Lake Michigan

Valid September26- December 30th 2026!!





Welcome to Unsalted, our beautiful Lake Huron getaway offers two updated homes (both included in the rental- we do not rent the cottages out separately) and 50' of sandy beach frontage. It is ideally situated just minutes from all of the restaurants and attractions in Port Austin and Caseville. The front unit (the “Cabin”) is a newly built (2018) knotty pine paradise offering a main level bedroom, full bath, as well as a spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining area. The luxurious upstairs master loft offers incredible lake views and features a king size bed, 1/2 bath and seating area! The cabin leads out to a patio with outdoor dining and seating areas and walkway to the fire pit and second unit, the “Cottage”. The lakeside cottage is located in front of the knotty pine paradise and is tastefully decorated in a coastal beach theme. Although built in the 1950’s, and still offering the original charm, it has been completely renovated just this year with a brand new kitchen, featuring an exquisite oversized granite island with seating for 4, all new flooring, custom builtin beds in the upstairs sleeping loft, and updated bathroom. The living area has a walkout to the patio dining area and beach. Both units have brand new washer/ dryers. The spacious yard and large lakefront tree offers shade and a place for the kids to roam, a serene hammock for naps in the afternoon breeze and storage for the kayaks available for use by renters. The property is also just a short beach walk or kayak ride to Loosemore Rock, one of the area's famed Turnip Rocks. Don’t miss out on this unique setting that offers endless possibilities for one or two families!



