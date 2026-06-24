2026 Harvest Feast (THIRD date!)

Hosted by
About this event
Feast tickets come with free entry to the Village, which opens at 12 PM. The Feast begins at 5 PM ; gather outside the Bors Hede in the Village Square. Medieval clothing encouraged ; costume rentals available. Advance reservations only. Seating limited to 40 guests. Feast tickets are non-refundable but transferable and are $80.00 per guest for all seats. Please no photographs or recordings during service. PLEASE NOTE that this feast date is Saturday, August 15.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!