2026 Harvest Festival Vendor Application

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About this event
This is the option for NON-MEMBERS with NO power.
Only select this option if you are a current member or plan on joining for the $100 annual fee. If you need more space, please select this option plus an additional 10x10 booth space.
This is the option for NON-MEMBERS who need access to power. If you need more booth space add an additional 10 x 10 Space no power option.
These are for organizations who aren't selling anything. Limited to ONE 10 x 10 space.
Any booth that is ran by a student under 18 years of age will be given ONE 10 x 10 space. They will be set up along side other youth entrepreneurs during the event.
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