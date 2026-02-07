Hosted by

Bear Lake County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Harvest Festival Vendor Application

Bear Lake County Fairgrounds 21630 US-30

Montpelier, ID 83254, USA

10 x 10 Booth Space (no power)
$50

This is the option for NON-MEMBERS with NO power.

10 x 10 Booth Space Member
Free

Only select this option if you are a current member or plan on joining for the $100 annual fee. If you need more space, please select this option plus an additional 10x10 booth space.

10 x 10 Booth Space with POWER
$70

This is the option for NON-MEMBERS who need access to power. If you need more booth space add an additional 10 x 10 Space no power option.

10 x 10 Space - INFORMATION ONLY
Free

These are for organizations who aren't selling anything. Limited to ONE 10 x 10 space.

YOUTH ENTREPENUERS
Free

Any booth that is ran by a student under 18 years of age will be given ONE 10 x 10 space. They will be set up along side other youth entrepreneurs during the event.

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