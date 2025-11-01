2026 HATCH SUMMIT: CATSKILLS

12 Valley View Rd

Big Indian, NY 12410, USA

PRIVATE LODGE ROOM (En Suite Bath)
$3,950

Charming, B&B-style rooms with private bathrooms. A comfortable, affordable way to stay at HATCH.

DELUXE ROOM (Private Bath)
$4,950

Larger upgraded rooms with additional space and privacy. Perfect for recharging between full days of inspiration.

PREMIUM COTTAGE
$5,850

Stand-alone Catskills cottages with elevated amenities, king beds, and scenic views. A retreat experience.

GLAMPING (Shift Pod)
$3,250

Fully furnished, climate-controlled glamping tents. For those who crave nature, not sacrifice. Shared luxury bathrooms and showers.

SANCTUARY SUITE — IMPACT TIER
$10,000

A premier cottage with purpose. As a philanthropic gesture of deep generosity, this tier directly funds scholarships and access for those who could not otherwise attend. Your investment expands the circle — allowing more voices, ideas, and collaborations to emerge. We’ll make sure your support is met with something meaningful and memorable in return.

