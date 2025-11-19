2026 Hawks Night Out Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a cleaner home with FOUR hours of a professional house cleaning. Whether it’s a deep clean or just a little extra help, this service will leave your space fresh and spotless!
Donated by: Jennifer Babcock
Estimated value: $160
Starting bid
Movie night, upgraded! Snuggle up under a hand-made Harrison Elementary School T-shirt quilt and enjoy a cozy night at home complete with classic movie snacks. Perfect for families, alumni, or anyone who loves a little school spirit mixed with comfort.
Donated by: Deb Steurer (a Harrison Grandma)
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Pedal-ready and packed with perks! This bike gift basket includes a bike basket with pet cover, phone arm sleeve, mesh bag, water bottle, and four TREK biking jerseys—a perfect pick for any cycling fan.
Donated by: Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling and TREK
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Janesville Jets vs. Wisconsin Wendigo on February 27th – Disney Night! A great family outing filled with high-energy hockey and special themed entertainment.
Donated by: Janesville Jets
Estimated value: $68
Starting bid
Score a night at the rink with four single-game tickets to a select Rockford IceHogs home game during the 2025–2026 regular season. Perfect for a family night or hockey fans of all ages.
Seats subject to availability. All four tickets must be used for the same game. Not redeemable for cash. Not valid with any other offer.
Donated by: Rockford Ice Hogs
Estimated value: $109
Starting bid
Cheer on Forward Madison in style! This package includes two ticket vouchers to a Forward Madison match and two Forward Madison hats, perfect for showing off your team pride while enjoying an exciting night of soccer.
Donated by: Forward Madison FC
Estimated value: $78
Starting bid
A beautiful homewares basket featuring six cloth napkins, a picture frame, a candle, and four gimlet glasses—ideal for entertaining or elevating everyday living.
Donated by: Briar Lane Interiors
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
One-night stay at the Mansion Hill Inn, plus a complimentary round of drinks at the bar—a cozy and classic getaway experience.
Donated by: Mansion Hill Inn and Trek Travel
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
A margarita lover’s dream—this basket includes a $25 Looking Glass gift card, tequila, margarita mix, and margarita glasses for the perfect night in.
Donated by: Looking Glass
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy some fun entertainment with two Overture Center tickets.
Tickets can be used for one of the following performances:
Feb 26th 7:30pm - Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Feb 28th 3pm - Dinosaur World Live
Mar 10th 7pm - Drum TAO
Apr 11th 3pm - Billy Goats Gruff
Donated by: Overture Center
Estimated value: $65
Starting bid
This model car basket is perfect for hobbyists and collectors alike. It includes a 1/24 scale Toyota 2000GT model, a 1/35 scale M15A2 with Tow Launcher, Tamiya surface primer, side cutters, quick cement, and a wet palette—everything needed to build and detail with precision.
Donated by: Black Lab LLC
Estimated value: $90
Starting bid
Own a piece of Packers pride with this signed Green Bay Packers football. A great addition to any fan’s collection or sports display, perfect for showing off your love for the green and gold.
Donated by: The Green Bay Packers
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
This package is made for anyone who loves a good meal. It includes a $100 Woodman’s gift card, an 8-piece Wüsthof steak knife set, and Italian House garlic bread gift certificates—everything you need for a delicious night in.
Donated by: Woodman's and Italian House
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy six tickets to the Best Place Pabst Beer History Tour. A fun and informative experience that dives into the rich brewing history behind one of Milwaukee’s most iconic names. Each tour includes one beer or soda per person.
Donated By: Best Place Pabst
Estimated Value: $84
Starting bid
Enjoy an inspiring visit to Yerkes Observatory (Williams Bay, WI) with two tickets to the Space and Spaces Tour, then keep the excitement going with light-up air rocket toys. A great mix of learning and play.
Donated by: Yerkes Observatory
Estimated Value: $92
Starting bid
A fully stocked YETI Hopper Flip 12, ready for your next adventure. Perfect for tailgates, pool days, camping trips, or backyard gatherings, this cooler is packed and ready to go wherever the fun happens.
Donated by: Harris Ace Hardware
Estimated value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy five group class passes to Fab Girl Fitness (Janesville, WI). A great way to try new workouts, boost your energy, and join a supportive fitness community.
Donated by: Fab Girl Fitness
Estimated value: $45
Starting bid
Add color and warmth to your space with two handmade stained glass butterflies and two locally crafted candles in bright lemon and citrus scents. Perfect for anyone who appreciates artisan details.
Donated by: Fred Salwolke (a Harrison Grandpa)
Estimated value: $60
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic day at the ballpark with this Sky Carp basket. It includes two general admission tickets for the 2026 season, a clear stadium tote bag, a Sky Carp hat, a Poopsie bobblehead, and a wiffle ball set for even more baseball fun at home.
Donated by: Beloit Sky Carp
Estimated value: $75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care with this basket from A Glo Spa & Salon Co. It includes a voucher for one of their listed services, plus a cozy mug, candle, lotion, and tea for the full relaxation experience at home.
Listed Salon Services Include:
- any haircut
- any pedicure
- any manicure
- microderm
- dermaplane
Donated by: A Glo Salon & Spa Co.
Estimated value: $175
Starting bid
Cheer on the Warhawks all season long with two Whitewater Warhawk season football tickets. A perfect way to enjoy exciting college football and the game day atmosphere.
Donated by: UW Whitewater Football
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the greens with an 18-hole round of golf for four people at Glen Erin Golf Club, complete with carts. A perfect outing for friends, family, or coworkers who love time on the course.
Donated by: Glen Erin Golf Club
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Treat the kids to a great day out with two admission passes to Kidtopia (Janesville, WI), plus a collection of birthday party goodies to keep the celebration going at home. Perfect for playtime and party time.
Donated by: Kidtopia
Estimated value: $30
Starting bid
Enjoy a 15-minute mini session with Jennifer Howell Photography, complete with 10 professionally edited images and a print release. A great way to preserve memories with stunning, professional photos.
Donated by: Jennifer Howell Photography
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Make waves with a quarter year of swim lessons at Streamline Swim Academy (Janesville, WI), plus a swim bag packed with summer pool accessories. A perfect combo for building skills and having fun in the water.
Donated by: Streamline Swim Academy
Estimated value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing outing with a wine tasting for four at Timber Hill Winery. A perfect way to sample local wines, unwind, and spend time with friends.
Donated by: Timber Hill Winery
Estimated value: $24
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of hands-on learning and fun with two passes to Discovery World (Milwaukee, WI). A great outing for curious minds of all ages.
Donated by: Discovery World
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Show off your Sidelines pride with this fun bundle featuring a hat, sweatshirt, koozies, drink tokens, and a bottle of wine. A great mix of gear and good times.
Donated by: Sidelines Bar & Grill
Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Enjoy one free month of summer camps from Limitless Performance along with two t-shirts and extra swag. Perfect for kids who love to stay active and parents who love a summer plan.
Donated by: Limitless Performance
Estimated Value: $375
Starting bid
This unique package pairs a case of Capital Brewery Garten Brau with three autographed Keeanu Benton football cards. A fun mix of local flavor and sports memorabilia for fans and collectors alike.
Donated by: Capital Brewery and Keeanu Benton
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
A special lunch opportunity for a student and a friend with Harrison’s School Resource Officer, Officer Benny. A fun and meaningful chance to connect, ask questions, and enjoy time together outside the classroom
Donated by: Harrison Elementary SRO
Estimated Value: priceless
Starting bid
KINDERGARTEN PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
1ST GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
2ND GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
3RD GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
4TH GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
5TH GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY
Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).
No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 1" was created by Xavier, Jack, Harrison, and Lettee from Mrs. Demerath's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 2" was created by Cedar, Andi, Azzy, and Arlo from Mrs. Demerath's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 3" was created by Bensyn, Clair, Emric, and Wyatt from Mrs. Demerath's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 4" was created by Jackson, Xavier, Leon, Aayla, and Ireland in Mr. Martin's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 5" was created by Anthony, Valeria, Alex, Mayva, and Beau in Mr. Martin's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 6" was created by Elian, Aiden, Ellie, Watson, and Eagan in Mr. Martin's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 7" was created by Kegnleigh and Dawson in Mrs. Demerath's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 8" was created by Hayden, Dane, and Bensyn in Mrs. Demerath's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Birds of a Feather 9" was created by Brynlee, Kailey, Claire, Mia, and Betty in Mr. Marin's class.
Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.
Starting bid
"Heart Art 1" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.
Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.
Ask you student which heart is theirs!
Starting bid
"Heart Art 2" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.
Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.
Ask you student which heart is theirs!
Starting bid
"Heart Art 3" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.
Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.
Ask you student which heart is theirs!
Starting bid
"Coaster Set 1" was created by Mrs. Brewer's class.
This set includes 15 coasters artfully painted by a Harrison 2nd grader and then sealed with a clear coat by Mrs. Hass.
Starting bid
"Coaster Set 2" was created by Mrs. Maresch's class.
This set includes 17 coasters artfully painted by a Harrison 2nd grader and then sealed with a clear coat by Mrs. Hass.
Starting bid
"Kirby's Yarn Adventure" wall hanging was created by Ms. Robinson's class.
Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.
Starting bid
"Fluffy Greenery" wall hanging was created by Ms. Wormet's class.
Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.
Starting bid
"Ohana" wall hanging was created by Mr. Carran's class.
Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.
Starting bid
"Magnet Set 1" was created by various 4th grade students in Mrs. Whitney and Ms. Thorson's classes.
This set includes 21 miniature sculptures attached to super song neodymium magnets.
Ask your student which miniature sculpture is theirs!
Starting bid
"Magnet Set 2" was created by various 4th grade students in Mrs. Whitney and Ms. Thorson's classes.
This set includes 21 miniature sculptures attached to super song neodymium magnets.
Ask your student which miniature sculpture is theirs!
Starting bid
"Greeting Card Set 1" was created by various 5th grade students in Mrs. Schmaling and Ms. Cook's classes.
This set includes 15 greeting cards and envelopes for various seasons and sentiments.
Starting bid
"Greeting Card Set 1" was created by various 5th grade students in Mrs. Schmaling and Ms. Cook's classes.
This set includes 18 greeting cards and envelopes for various seasons and sentiments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!