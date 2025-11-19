Harrison Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Harrison Elementary School PTO

About this event

2026 Hawks Night Out Silent Auction

01. Pristine Cleaning by Jen item
01. Pristine Cleaning by Jen
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a cleaner home with FOUR hours of a professional house cleaning. Whether it’s a deep clean or just a little extra help, this service will leave your space fresh and spotless!


Donated by: Jennifer Babcock
Estimated value: $160

02. Cozy Night In item
02. Cozy Night In
$75

Starting bid

Movie night, upgraded! Snuggle up under a hand-made Harrison Elementary School T-shirt quilt and enjoy a cozy night at home complete with classic movie snacks. Perfect for families, alumni, or anyone who loves a little school spirit mixed with comfort.


Donated by: Deb Steurer (a Harrison Grandma)

Estimated value: $200

03. Pedal in Style item
03. Pedal in Style
$75

Starting bid

Pedal-ready and packed with perks! This bike gift basket includes a bike basket with pet cover, phone arm sleeve, mesh bag, water bottle, and four TREK biking jerseys—a perfect pick for any cycling fan.


Donated by: Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling and TREK

Estimated value: $200

04. Janesville Jets Tickets item
04. Janesville Jets Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Janesville Jets vs. Wisconsin Wendigo on February 27th – Disney Night! A great family outing filled with high-energy hockey and special themed entertainment.


Donated by: Janesville Jets

Estimated value: $68

05. Rockford Ice Hogs Tickets item
05. Rockford Ice Hogs Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Score a night at the rink with four single-game tickets to a select Rockford IceHogs home game during the 2025–2026 regular season. Perfect for a family night or hockey fans of all ages.


Seats subject to availability. All four tickets must be used for the same game. Not redeemable for cash. Not valid with any other offer.


Donated by: Rockford Ice Hogs

Estimated value: $109

06. Forward Madison FC Tickets item
06. Forward Madison FC Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Cheer on Forward Madison in style! This package includes two ticket vouchers to a Forward Madison match and two Forward Madison hats, perfect for showing off your team pride while enjoying an exciting night of soccer.


Donated by: Forward Madison FC

Estimated value: $78

07. Gimlets & Gatherings item
07. Gimlets & Gatherings
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful homewares basket featuring six cloth napkins, a picture frame, a candle, and four gimlet glasses—ideal for entertaining or elevating everyday living.


Donated by: Briar Lane Interiors

Estimated value: $50

08. Mansion Hill Inn Gift Card item
08. Mansion Hill Inn Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

One-night stay at the Mansion Hill Inn, plus a complimentary round of drinks at the bar—a cozy and classic getaway experience.


Donated by: Mansion Hill Inn and Trek Travel

Estimated value: $300

09. Margarita Night item
09. Margarita Night
$20

Starting bid

A margarita lover’s dream—this basket includes a $25 Looking Glass gift card, tequila, margarita mix, and margarita glasses for the perfect night in.


Donated by: Looking Glass

Estimated Value: $50

10. Overture Center Tickets item
10. Overture Center Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy some fun entertainment with two Overture Center tickets.


Tickets can be used for one of the following performances:

Feb 26th 7:30pm - Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Feb 28th 3pm - Dinosaur World Live

Mar 10th 7pm - Drum TAO

Apr 11th 3pm - Billy Goats Gruff


Donated by: Overture Center

Estimated value: $65

11. Master Modeler item
11. Master Modeler
$35

Starting bid

This model car basket is perfect for hobbyists and collectors alike. It includes a 1/24 scale Toyota 2000GT model, a 1/35 scale M15A2 with Tow Launcher, Tamiya surface primer, side cutters, quick cement, and a wet palette—everything needed to build and detail with precision.


Donated by: Black Lab LLC

Estimated value: $90

12. Green & Gold Glory item
12. Green & Gold Glory
$75

Starting bid

Own a piece of Packers pride with this signed Green Bay Packers football. A great addition to any fan’s collection or sports display, perfect for showing off your love for the green and gold.


Donated by: The Green Bay Packers

Estimated value: $200

13. Dinner Done Right item
13. Dinner Done Right
$75

Starting bid

This package is made for anyone who loves a good meal. It includes a $100 Woodman’s gift card, an 8-piece Wüsthof steak knife set, and Italian House garlic bread gift certificates—everything you need for a delicious night in.


Donated by: Woodman's and Italian House

Estimated value: $200

14. Pabst Brewery Tour Tickets item
14. Pabst Brewery Tour Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy six tickets to the Best Place Pabst Beer History Tour. A fun and informative experience that dives into the rich brewing history behind one of Milwaukee’s most iconic names. Each tour includes one beer or soda per person.


Donated By: Best Place Pabst

Estimated Value: $84

15. Cosmic Curiosity item
15. Cosmic Curiosity
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy an inspiring visit to Yerkes Observatory (Williams Bay, WI) with two tickets to the Space and Spaces Tour, then keep the excitement going with light-up air rocket toys. A great mix of learning and play.


Donated by: Yerkes Observatory

Estimated Value: $92

16. Cooler Than Cool item
16. Cooler Than Cool
$100

Starting bid

A fully stocked YETI Hopper Flip 12, ready for your next adventure. Perfect for tailgates, pool days, camping trips, or backyard gatherings, this cooler is packed and ready to go wherever the fun happens.


Donated by: Harris Ace Hardware

Estimated value: $250

17. Fab Girl Fitness Gift Certificate item
17. Fab Girl Fitness Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy five group class passes to Fab Girl Fitness (Janesville, WI). A great way to try new workouts, boost your energy, and join a supportive fitness community.


Donated by: Fab Girl Fitness

Estimated value: $45

18. Artisan Glow item
18. Artisan Glow
$15

Starting bid

Add color and warmth to your space with two handmade stained glass butterflies and two locally crafted candles in bright lemon and citrus scents. Perfect for anyone who appreciates artisan details.


Donated by: Fred Salwolke (a Harrison Grandpa)

Estimated value: $60

19. Play Ball! item
19. Play Ball!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic day at the ballpark with this Sky Carp basket. It includes two general admission tickets for the 2026 season, a clear stadium tote bag, a Sky Carp hat, a Poopsie bobblehead, and a wiffle ball set for even more baseball fun at home.


Donated by: Beloit Sky Carp

Estimated value: $75

20. Relax & Recharge item
20. Relax & Recharge
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little self-care with this basket from A Glo Spa & Salon Co. It includes a voucher for one of their listed services, plus a cozy mug, candle, lotion, and tea for the full relaxation experience at home.


Listed Salon Services Include:

- any haircut

- any pedicure

- any manicure

- microderm

- dermaplane


Donated by: A Glo Salon & Spa Co.

Estimated value: $175

21. Warhawk Football Season Tickets item
21. Warhawk Football Season Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Cheer on the Warhawks all season long with two Whitewater Warhawk season football tickets. A perfect way to enjoy exciting college football and the game day atmosphere.


Donated by: UW Whitewater Football

Estimated value: $150

22. Golf at Glen Erin item
22. Golf at Glen Erin
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a day on the greens with an 18-hole round of golf for four people at Glen Erin Golf Club, complete with carts. A perfect outing for friends, family, or coworkers who love time on the course.


Donated by: Glen Erin Golf Club

Estimated value: $200

23. Birthday Fun Bundle item
23. Birthday Fun Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Treat the kids to a great day out with two admission passes to Kidtopia (Janesville, WI), plus a collection of birthday party goodies to keep the celebration going at home. Perfect for playtime and party time.


Donated by: Kidtopia

Estimated value: $30

24. Jennifer Howell Photography Mini Session item
24. Jennifer Howell Photography Mini Session
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a 15-minute mini session with Jennifer Howell Photography, complete with 10 professionally edited images and a print release. A great way to preserve memories with stunning, professional photos.


Donated by: Jennifer Howell Photography

Estimated value: $150

25. Swim Smart with Streamline item
25. Swim Smart with Streamline
$160

Starting bid

Make waves with a quarter year of swim lessons at Streamline Swim Academy (Janesville, WI), plus a swim bag packed with summer pool accessories. A perfect combo for building skills and having fun in the water.


Donated by: Streamline Swim Academy

Estimated value: $400

26. Timber Hill Wine Tasting item
26. Timber Hill Wine Tasting
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing outing with a wine tasting for four at Timber Hill Winery. A perfect way to sample local wines, unwind, and spend time with friends.


Donated by: Timber Hill Winery

Estimated value: $24

27. Discovery World Passes item
27. Discovery World Passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of hands-on learning and fun with two passes to Discovery World (Milwaukee, WI). A great outing for curious minds of all ages.


Donated by: Discovery World

Estimated value: $50

28. Sidelines Swag item
28. Sidelines Swag
$30

Starting bid

Show off your Sidelines pride with this fun bundle featuring a hat, sweatshirt, koozies, drink tokens, and a bottle of wine. A great mix of gear and good times.


Donated by: Sidelines Bar & Grill

Estimated Value: $80

29. Limitless Performance item
29. Limitless Performance
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy one free month of summer camps from Limitless Performance along with two t-shirts and extra swag. Perfect for kids who love to stay active and parents who love a summer plan.


Donated by: Limitless Performance

Estimated Value: $375

30. Football & Beer item
30. Football & Beer
$30

Starting bid

This unique package pairs a case of Capital Brewery Garten Brau with three autographed Keeanu Benton football cards. A fun mix of local flavor and sports memorabilia for fans and collectors alike.


Donated by: Capital Brewery and Keeanu Benton

Estimated Value: $75

31. Lunch with Officer Benny item
31. Lunch with Officer Benny
$20

Starting bid

A special lunch opportunity for a student and a friend with Harrison’s School Resource Officer, Officer Benny. A fun and meaningful chance to connect, ask questions, and enjoy time together outside the classroom


Donated by: Harrison Elementary SRO

Estimated Value: priceless

34. Spring Sing VIP Seating (Kindergarten) item
34. Spring Sing VIP Seating (Kindergarten)
$20

Starting bid

KINDERGARTEN PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

35. Spring Sing VIP Seating (1st Grade) item
35. Spring Sing VIP Seating (1st Grade)
$20

Starting bid

1ST GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

36. Spring Sing VIP Seating (2nd Grade) item
36. Spring Sing VIP Seating (2nd Grade)
$20

Starting bid

2ND GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

37. Spring Sing VIP Seating (3rd Grade) item
37. Spring Sing VIP Seating (3rd Grade)
$20

Starting bid

3RD GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

38. Spring Sing VIP Seating (4th Grade) item
38. Spring Sing VIP Seating (4th Grade)
$20

Starting bid

4TH GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

39. Spring Sing VIP Seating (5th Grade) item
39. Spring Sing VIP Seating (5th Grade)
$20

Starting bid

5TH GRADE PERFORMANCE ONLY


Take the stress out of Spring Sing Day and enjoy the show from the very best seats in the house! This VIP package includes reserved front-row seating for four at the Harrison Spring Sing on May 7, 2026 (times TBD).


No need to arrive early or save seats—simply stroll in at the last minute and sit right up front while your student shines on stage. It’s the easiest way to enjoy the performance and capture those unforgettable moments.

40. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 1" item
40. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 1"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 1" was created by Xavier, Jack, Harrison, and Lettee from Mrs. Demerath's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

41. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 2" item
41. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 2"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 2" was created by Cedar, Andi, Azzy, and Arlo from Mrs. Demerath's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

42. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 3" item
42. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 3"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 3" was created by Bensyn, Clair, Emric, and Wyatt from Mrs. Demerath's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

43. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 4" item
43. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 4"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 4" was created by Jackson, Xavier, Leon, Aayla, and Ireland in Mr. Martin's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

44. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 5" item
44. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 5"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 5" was created by Anthony, Valeria, Alex, Mayva, and Beau in Mr. Martin's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

45. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 6" item
45. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 6"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 6" was created by Elian, Aiden, Ellie, Watson, and Eagan in Mr. Martin's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

46. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 7" item
46. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 7"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 7" was created by Kegnleigh and Dawson in Mrs. Demerath's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

47. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 8" item
47. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 8"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 8" was created by Hayden, Dane, and Bensyn in Mrs. Demerath's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

48. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 9" item
48. Kindergarten, "Birds of a Feather 9"
$20

Starting bid

"Birds of a Feather 9" was created by Brynlee, Kailey, Claire, Mia, and Betty in Mr. Marin's class.


Each adorable bird was hand drawn and colored by a Harrison Kindergartener. Ms. Hass then attached them to canvas and gave them legs for an extra silly finishing touch.

49. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 1" item
49. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 1"
$20

Starting bid

"Heart Art 1" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.


Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.


Ask you student which heart is theirs!

50. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 2" item
50. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 2"
$20

Starting bid

"Heart Art 2" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.


Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.


Ask you student which heart is theirs!

51. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 3" item
51. 1st Grade, "Heart Art 3"
$20

Starting bid

"Heart Art 3" was created by various 1st grade students in Mrs. Astin, Mrs. Sarauer, and Ms. Zuhde's class.


Each piece of miniature heart art was hand drawn by a Harrison 1st grader then shrunk (magic!) and glued to a frame by Mrs. Haas.


Ask you student which heart is theirs!

52. 2nd Grade, "Coaster Set 1" item
52. 2nd Grade, "Coaster Set 1"
$20

Starting bid

"Coaster Set 1" was created by Mrs. Brewer's class.


This set includes 15 coasters artfully painted by a Harrison 2nd grader and then sealed with a clear coat by Mrs. Hass.

53. 2nd Grade, "Coaster Set 2" item
53. 2nd Grade, "Coaster Set 2"
$20

Starting bid

"Coaster Set 2" was created by Mrs. Maresch's class.


This set includes 17 coasters artfully painted by a Harrison 2nd grader and then sealed with a clear coat by Mrs. Hass.

54. 3rd Grade, "Kirby's Yarn Adventure" item
54. 3rd Grade, "Kirby's Yarn Adventure"
$20

Starting bid

"Kirby's Yarn Adventure" wall hanging was created by Ms. Robinson's class.


Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.

55. 3rd Grade, "Fluffy Greenery" item
55. 3rd Grade, "Fluffy Greenery"
$20

Starting bid

"Fluffy Greenery" wall hanging was created by Ms. Wormet's class.


Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.

56. 3rd Grade, "Ohana" item
56. 3rd Grade, "Ohana"
$20

Starting bid

"Ohana" wall hanging was created by Mr. Carran's class.


Each pom-pom was hand crafted by a Harrison 3rd grader and glued to a wood backing by Mrs. Hass to create a bohemian wall hanging.

57. 4th Grade, "Magnet Set 1" item
57. 4th Grade, "Magnet Set 1"
$20

Starting bid

"Magnet Set 1" was created by various 4th grade students in Mrs. Whitney and Ms. Thorson's classes.


This set includes 21 miniature sculptures attached to super song neodymium magnets.


Ask your student which miniature sculpture is theirs!

58. 4th Grade, "Magnet Set 2" item
58. 4th Grade, "Magnet Set 2"
$20

Starting bid

"Magnet Set 2" was created by various 4th grade students in Mrs. Whitney and Ms. Thorson's classes.


This set includes 21 miniature sculptures attached to super song neodymium magnets.


Ask your student which miniature sculpture is theirs!

59. 5th Grade, "Greeting Card Set 1" item
59. 5th Grade, "Greeting Card Set 1"
$20

Starting bid

"Greeting Card Set 1" was created by various 5th grade students in Mrs. Schmaling and Ms. Cook's classes.


This set includes 15 greeting cards and envelopes for various seasons and sentiments.

60. 5th Grade, "Greeting Card Set 2" item
60. 5th Grade, "Greeting Card Set 2"
$20

Starting bid

"Greeting Card Set 1" was created by various 5th grade students in Mrs. Schmaling and Ms. Cook's classes.


This set includes 18 greeting cards and envelopes for various seasons and sentiments.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!