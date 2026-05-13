2026 HBCU Experience Week Sponsorships

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About this event
Experience Week Benefits
Main stage company spotlight at all events
Sponsor-led fireside chat at the College Prep Workshop
Signature Event Day Benefits
2 validated parking garage passes at signature event
4 Food Vouchers at signature event
10x10 tent space at signature
Media & Marketing
Collaborative Event Merch Branding
On-site brand recognition at all events
Logo placement on event marketing collateral
Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels
Experience Week Benefits
Main stage company spotlight at 5K and signature event
Signature Event Day Benefits
2 validated parking garage passes at signature event
3 Food Vouchers at signature event
10x10 tent space
Media & Marketing
Collaborative Event Merch branding
On-site brand recognition at all events
Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral
Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels
Signature Event Day Benefits
1 validated parking garage pass at signature event
2 Food Vouchers at signature event
10x10 tent space
Main stage company spotlight at signature event
Media & Marketing benefits
On-site brand recognition at all events
Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral
Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels
Signature Event Day Benefits
1 validated parking garage pass at signature event
2 Food Voucher at signature event
10x10 tent space at signature event
Media & Marketing
On-site brand recognition at signature event
Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral
Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels
This sponsorship level includes general scholarship contributions or in-kind donations towards event-related materials. Contributions range from $500–$2,000 and directly strengthen the overall impact of our programming. This will include logo placement on event digital marketing collateral and on-site highlight.
Sponsor a student to attend our HBCU Experience Week College Prep Workshop. This sponsorship of $25 secures one space for one young scholar.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!