The HBCU Project

Hosted by

The HBCU Project

About this event

2026 HBCU Experience Week Sponsorships

The 107
$10,000

Experience Week Benefits

Main stage company spotlight at all events

Sponsor-led fireside chat at the College Prep Workshop

 

Signature Event Day Benefits

2 validated parking garage passes at signature event

4 Food Vouchers at signature event

10x10 tent space at signature

 

Media & Marketing

Collaborative Event Merch Branding

On-site brand recognition at all events

Logo placement on event marketing collateral

Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels

The Yard
$7,500

Experience Week Benefits

Main stage company spotlight at 5K and signature event

 

Signature Event Day Benefits

2 validated parking garage passes at signature event

3 Food Vouchers at signature event

10x10 tent space

 

Media & Marketing

Collaborative Event Merch branding

On-site brand recognition at all events

Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral

Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels

Homecoming
$5,000

Signature Event Day Benefits

1 validated parking garage pass at signature event

2 Food Vouchers at signature event

10x10 tent space

Main stage company spotlight at signature event

 

Media & Marketing benefits

On-site brand recognition at all events

Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral

Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels

Founders' Day
$2,500

Signature Event Day Benefits

1 validated parking garage pass at signature event

2 Food Voucher at signature event

10x10 tent space at signature event

 

Media & Marketing

On-site brand recognition at signature event

Logo placement on event digital marketing collateral

Acknowledgement of sponsorship on our social media channels

Financial Aid
$500

This sponsorship level includes general scholarship contributions or in-kind donations towards event-related materials. Contributions range from $500–$2,000 and directly strengthen the overall impact of our programming. This will include logo placement on event digital marketing collateral and on-site highlight.

Sponsor A Student
$25

Sponsor a student to attend our HBCU Experience Week College Prep Workshop. This sponsorship of $25 secures one space for one young scholar.

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