Relentless Equestrian Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Relentless Equestrian Foundation Inc

About this event

Horses & Bunny Hops Easter Egg Hunt

4150 Lake Washington Rd

Melbourne, FL 32934, USA

9:30 AM Egg Hunt (Ages 3+)
$15

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 9:30 AM Easter egg hunt.

9:30 AM Egg Hunt (Ages 2 & Under)
Free

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 9:30 AM Easter egg hunt.

11:30 AM Egg Hunt (Ages 3+)
$15

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 11:30 AM Easter egg hunt.

11:30 AM Egg Hunt (Ages 2 & Under)
Free

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 11:30 AM Easter egg hunt.

1:30 PM Egg Hunt (Ages 3+)
$15

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 1:30 PM Easter egg hunt.

1:30 PM Egg Hunt (Ages 2 & Under)
Free

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 1:30 PM Easter egg hunt.

3:30 PM Egg Hunt (Ages 3+)
$15

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 3:30 PM Easter egg hunt.

3:30 PM Egg Hunt (Ages 2 & Under)
Free

Grants entry to the event, including access to all standard amenities and activities, as well as participation in the 3:30 PM Easter egg hunt.

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