2026 Healing Little Hearts Annual Gala

Enjoying a table of 10 at the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful evening. Here's what to expect:

Arrival & Cocktails: Begin with a vibrant cocktail reception, appetizers, and drinks. Mingle with your guests and other attendees who share a passion for saving lives.

Seating & Connection: Your prime table for 10 is a perfect hub for conversation and laughter. You'll be contacted to provide your guests' names beforehand for a seamless experience.

Dinner & Program: Savor a gourmet multi-course sit down dinner. The inspiring program features an Honoree and Guest Speaker sharing stories of healing children's hearts, along with updates on Gift of Life's vital work.

Fundraising: Participate in a live fundraising segment. Your table's collective presence and contributions directly support Gift of Life Long Island's mission.

Entertainment: Enjoy live music and dancing, feeling united in the mission to heal little hearts.

Departure: Leave with a deep sense of fulfillment, carrying inspiring stories and knowing your collective support made a tangible difference in saving lives, one tiny heart at a time.

It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.