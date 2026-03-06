Gift of Life Long Island

Hosted by

Gift of Life Long Island

About this event

2026 Healing Little Hearts Annual Gala

199 Mills Pond Rd

St James, NY 11780, USA

Early Bird: Table of 10
$1,500
Available until Apr 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoying a table of 10 at the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful evening. Here's what to expect:

  • Arrival & Cocktails: Begin with a vibrant cocktail reception, appetizers, and drinks. Mingle with your guests and other attendees who share a passion for saving lives.
  • Seating & Connection: Your prime table for 10 is a perfect hub for conversation and laughter. You'll be contacted to provide your guests' names beforehand for a seamless experience.
  • Dinner & Program: Savor a gourmet multi-course sit down dinner. The inspiring program features an Honoree and Guest Speaker sharing stories of healing children's hearts, along with updates on Gift of Life's vital work.
  • Fundraising: Participate in a live fundraising segment. Your table's collective presence and contributions directly support Gift of Life Long Island's mission.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live music and dancing, feeling united in the mission to heal little hearts.
  • Departure: Leave with a deep sense of fulfillment, carrying inspiring stories and knowing your collective support made a tangible difference in saving lives, one tiny heart at a time.

It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.

Early Bird: Individual Ticket
$175
Available until Apr 26

Buying an individual ticket to the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful way to support a great cause. Here's what to expect:

  • Arrival & Cocktails: Begin with a vibrant cocktail reception, appetizers, and drinks. Mingle with fellow attendees who share a passion for saving lives – it's a great opportunity to connect.
  • Seating & Connection: You'll be seated at a table with other dedicated supporters, creating a shared experience and opportunities for new connections.
  • Dinner & Program: Savor a gourmet multi-course sit down dinner. The inspiring program features an Honoree and Guest Speaker sharing stories of healing children's hearts, along with updates on Gift of Life's vital work.
  • Fundraising: Participate in a live fundraising segment. Your presence and contribution directly support Gift of Life Long Island's mission.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live music and dancing, feeling united in the mission to heal little hearts.
  • Departure: Leave with a deep sense of fulfillment, carrying inspiring stories and knowing your individual support made a tangible difference in saving lives, one tiny heart at a time.

It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.

Table of 10
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoying a table of 10 at the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful evening. Here's what to expect:

  • Arrival & Cocktails: Begin with a vibrant cocktail reception, appetizers, and drinks. Mingle with your guests and other attendees who share a passion for saving lives.
  • Seating & Connection: Your prime table for 10 is a perfect hub for conversation and laughter. You'll be contacted to provide your guests' names beforehand for a seamless experience.
  • Dinner & Program: Savor a gourmet multi-course sit down dinner. The inspiring program features an Honoree and Guest Speaker sharing stories of healing children's hearts, along with updates on Gift of Life's vital work.
  • Fundraising: Participate in a live fundraising segment. Your table's collective presence and contributions directly support Gift of Life Long Island's mission.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live music and dancing, feeling united in the mission to heal little hearts.
  • Departure: Leave with a deep sense of fulfillment, carrying inspiring stories and knowing your collective support made a tangible difference in saving lives, one tiny heart at a time.

It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.

Individual Ticket
$200

Buying an individual ticket to the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful way to support a great cause. Here's what to expect:

  • Arrival & Cocktails: Begin with a vibrant cocktail reception, appetizers, and drinks. Mingle with fellow attendees who share a passion for saving lives – it's a great opportunity to connect.
  • Seating & Connection: You'll be seated at a table with other dedicated supporters, creating a shared experience and opportunities for new connections.
  • Dinner & Program: Savor a gourmet multi-course sit down dinner. The inspiring program features an Honoree and Guest Speaker sharing stories of healing children's hearts, along with updates on Gift of Life's vital work.
  • Fundraising: Participate in a live fundraising segment. Your presence and contribution directly support Gift of Life Long Island's mission.
  • Entertainment: Enjoy live music and dancing, feeling united in the mission to heal little hearts.
  • Departure: Leave with a deep sense of fulfillment, carrying inspiring stories and knowing your individual support made a tangible difference in saving lives, one tiny heart at a time.

It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.

Commemorative Journal Ad - Center Spread
$7,500
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

With this package, you will receive:

  • 2 tables of 10
  • Center Spread in the Commemorative Journal
  • Banner at the Event

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With this package, you will receive:

  • Table of 10
  • Outside Back Cover of the Commemorative Journal
  • Banner at the Event

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With this package, you will receive:

  • Table of 10
  • Inside Front Cover of the Commemorative Journal
  • Event Signage

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With this package, you will receive:

  • Table of 10
  • Inside Back Cover of the Commemorative Journal
  • Event Signage

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With this package, you will receive:

  • Table of 10
  • Full Page Color Ad in the Commemorative Journal
  • Event Signage

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Music Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Apr 15

With this package, you will receive:

  • Full Page Color Ad in the Commemorative Journal
  • Event Signage

All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Specialty Drink Sponsor
$1,500

Event Sponsor for the "HEARTini"

Full Page Advertisement
$1,500
Available until Apr 15

Full Page (8"W x 10"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal


All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Half Page Advertisement
$400
Available until Apr 15

Half Page (8"W x 5"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal


All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

Quarter Page Advertisement
$250
Available until Apr 15

Quarter Page (4"W x 5"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal


All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.


E-mail artwork to [email protected]


Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!

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