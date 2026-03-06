2026 Healing Little Hearts Annual Gala

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About this event
Enjoying a table of 10 at the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful evening. Here's what to expect:
It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.
Buying an individual ticket to the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful way to support a great cause. Here's what to expect:
It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.
Enjoying a table of 10 at the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful evening. Here's what to expect:
It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.
Buying an individual ticket to the Gift of Life Long Island Annual Gala is an elegant and impactful way to support a great cause. Here's what to expect:
It's truly an evening of elegance, inspiration, and impact.
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
With this package, you will receive:
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
Event Sponsor for the "HEARTini"
Full Page (8"W x 10"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
Half Page (8"W x 5"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
Quarter Page (4"W x 5"H) Ad in the Commemorative Journal
All artwork submitted must be camera ready or Adobe.pdf.
E-mail artwork to [email protected]
Deadline for Journal Ads is April 15, 2026!
$
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