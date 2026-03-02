Chaves County Health Council

Hosted by

Chaves County Health Council

About this event

2026 Health Expo

4501 N Main St

Roswell, NM 88201, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Available until May 1

SPONSOR DEADLINES

May 1, 2026


ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS

Logos must be submitted

in vector format only;

(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)


WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5

Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi

Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125

Keep all text inside:

Full page ad size: 5x8

Half page ad size: 3.75x5

Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

SPONSOR DEADLINES

June 1, 2026


ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS

Logos must be submitted

in vector format only;

(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)


WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5

Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi

Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125

Keep all text inside:

Full page ad size: 5x8

Half page ad size: 3.75x5

Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

SPONSOR DEADLINES

June 1, 2026


ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS

Logos must be submitted

in vector format only;

(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)


WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5

Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi

Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125

Keep all text inside:

Full page ad size: 5x8

Half page ad size: 3.75x5

Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2

Silver Sponsor
$750

SPONSOR DEADLINES

June 1, 2026


ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS

Logos must be submitted

in vector format only;

(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)

Bronze Sponsor
$300

SPONSOR DEADLINES

June 1, 2026


ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS

Logos must be submitted

in vector format only;

(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)

Early Bird Booth
$50
Available until May 29

Deadline: May 29, 2026


*MUST BRING 2 BACKPACKS WITH SUPPLIES

Booth Fee
$75
Available until Jun 26

Deadline: June 26, 2020


For registrations received after May 29, 2026

LATE Booth Fee
$175

Late Fee: $100.00

Booth Fe: $75.00


Deadline: July 15, 2026

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