2026 Health Expo

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About this event
SPONSOR DEADLINES
May 1, 2026
ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS
Logos must be submitted
in vector format only;
(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)
WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5
Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi
Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125
Keep all text inside:
Full page ad size: 5x8
Half page ad size: 3.75x5
Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2
SPONSOR DEADLINES
June 1, 2026
ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS
Logos must be submitted
in vector format only;
(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)
WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5
Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi
Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125
Keep all text inside:
Full page ad size: 5x8
Half page ad size: 3.75x5
Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2
SPONSOR DEADLINES
June 1, 2026
ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS
Logos must be submitted
in vector format only;
(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)
WELLNESS GUIDE 5.5x8.5
Artwork: CYMK and 300dpi
Bleed 0.125 | Trim 0.125
Keep all text inside:
Full page ad size: 5x8
Half page ad size: 3.75x5
Quarter page ad size: 3.75x2
SPONSOR DEADLINES
June 1, 2026
ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS
Logos must be submitted
in vector format only;
(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)
SPONSOR DEADLINES
June 1, 2026
ARTWORK REQUIREMENTS
Logos must be submitted
in vector format only;
(.AI) (.EPS) (.PDF) or (.SVG)
Deadline: May 29, 2026
*MUST BRING 2 BACKPACKS WITH SUPPLIES
Deadline: June 26, 2020
For registrations received after May 29, 2026
Late Fee: $100.00
Booth Fe: $75.00
Deadline: July 15, 2026
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