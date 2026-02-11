2026 Healthcare Hero Flowers

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About this event
Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.
Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.
Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.
Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.
Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.
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