Greene County General Hospital Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Greene County General Hospital Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Healthcare Hero Flowers

Flower Purchase item
Flower Purchase
$5

Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.

2 for $9 item
2 for $9
$9

Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.

3 for $12 item
3 for $12
$12

Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.

4 for $16 item
4 for $16
$16

Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.

5 for $20 item
5 for $20
$20

Proceeds from flowers purchased will go to the GCGH Foundation to support our GCGH Family which includes staff, patients, and programs at Greene County General Hospital, My Clinics, SurgCare, and TeamOrtho.

Add a donation for Greene County General Hospital Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!