2026 Heart of HR - People, Purpose, Potential

8395 SW 80th St

Ocala, FL 34481

Reception Only
$35

This is a ticket only to the reception held 4/08. The reception includes food and 2 drinks + an automatic entry into our raffle held at conference.

Early Bird - Conference Only
$175
Available until Jan 31

This general admission ticket is good for entrance into the conference. Breakfast and Lunch are included.

Early Bird - Conference + Reception
$200
Available until Jan 31

This ticket will allow you access to both the conference as well as the reception the night before. The reception includes food and 2 drinks + an automatic entry into our raffle held at conference. The conference includes Breakfast and Lunch.

General Admission - Conference Only
$200

This general admission ticket is good for entrance into the conference. The conference includes Breakfast and Lunch.

General Admission - Conference + Reception
$225

This ticket will allow you access to both the conference as well as the reception the night before. The reception includes food and 2 drinks. The conference includes Breakfast and Lunch.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!