Young Mens Christian Association
Young Mens Christian Association

2026 Heart of Our Community Silent Auction (copy)

1800 30th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, USA

A Year at the Y item
A Year at the Y
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of family wellness with this YMCA Family Membership package (a $700 value). Includes a 1-year Family Membership to the YMCA of Parkersburg, and two St. Jude teddy bears.

YMCA Personal Training Session item
YMCA Personal Training Session
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour personalized training session (a $45 value) with expert coaching and a customized workout to help you move closer to your fitness goals

A Day at Discovery World item
A Day at Discovery World
$45

Starting bid

Spark curiosity and hands-on learning with this fun-filled package (a $75 value)! Includes Discovery World passes plus engaging STEM-themed items to inspire creativity and exploration.

Sweet Celebrations All Year Long item
Sweet Celebrations All Year Long
$200

Starting bid

Indulge month after month with this delicious package from Crown Florals (a $384 value). Enjoy a certificate for one 3-piece box of house-made fudge each month and one half-dozen Cheryl’s Cookies each month for an entire year.

Creative Year of Art item
Creative Year of Art
$80

Starting bid

Unleash your inner artist with this inspiring package! Enjoy a 1-year membership to the Art Center plus a curated selection of art supplies to spark your creativity at home. Whether you paint, draw, or craft, this package provides everything you need for a full year of artistic exploration. Valued at $135.

Kiki's Homemade Baklava item
Kiki's Homemade Baklava
$40

Starting bid

Indulge in the rich, golden goodness of Kiki’s Homemade Baklava! This 9x12 pan features flaky layers of phyllo dough, walnuts, and a luscious homemade honey syrup baked to perfection. A classic Greek dessert that’s perfect for sharing, or savoring all to yourself!

Hearts of Our Community Bracelet item
Hearts of Our Community Bracelet
$90

Starting bid

Celebrate love, connection, and giving back with this KAY Jeweler's sterling silver bracelet accented with sparkling white sapphires. A timeless piece that reflects the spirit of the Heart of Our Community, perfect for yourself or as a gift. Valued at $150.

Cozy Cocoa Comfort Basket item
Cozy Cocoa Comfort Basket
$45

Starting bid

Warm up your winter with this delightful Hot Cocoa Basket from Scots Landscaping! Filled with all the essentials for a cozy night in, it’s perfect for sipping, sharing, and making sweet memories. Valued at $75.

Pottery at the Watering Can item
Pottery at the Watering Can
$90

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with 2 private pottery classes at the Watering Can Art Studio! This package also includes a charming watering can to inspire your artistic journey. Perfect for beginners or seasoned artists ready to craft something truly unique. Valued at $150.

Sugar Butte Farms Gift Certificate item
Sugar Butte Farms Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy farm‑fresh goodness with a $100 gift certificate to Sugar Butte Farms — a family farm dedicated to sustainable, pasture‑raised meats, free‑range eggs, and other wholesome produce straight from the heart of the Mid‑Ohio Valley. Perfect for stocking your kitchen with local quality or sharing delicious farm goods with family and friends. Valued at $100.

Parkersburg Brewing Gift Card item
Parkersburg Brewing Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at the Parkersburg Brewing Company with this $50 gift card!

An Evening with the Symphony item
An Evening with the Symphony
$155

Starting bid

Experience the beauty of live music with 6 tickets (valued at $260) to the West Virginia Symphony – Parkersburg! This package includes two tickets to each of the final three concerts of the 2026 season, giving you multiple unforgettable nights of world-class performance.

Family Feast Favorites item
Family Feast Favorites
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate snack combo! This package includes an Auntie Anne’s Party Pretzel Bucket — perfect for sharing — along with Chick-fil-A gift cards for your favorite chicken classics. Whether it’s game night, a family gathering, or a quick bite on the go, this delicious duo is sure to satisfy.

Valued at $50.

Isidora Sauvignon Gris item
Isidora Sauvignon Gris
$15

Starting bid

Raise a glass with this bottle of white wine! Perfect for a special celebration or a quiet night in.

Stella Rossa Rosso Lux Semi-Sweet item
Stella Rossa Rosso Lux Semi-Sweet
$15

Starting bid

Raise a glass with this bottle of red wine! Perfect for a special celebration or a quiet night in.

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc item
Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
$15

Starting bid

Raise a glass with this bottle of white wine! Perfect for a special celebration or a quiet night in.

