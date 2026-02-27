2026 Heart of Our Community Silent Auction (copy)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of family wellness with this YMCA Family Membership package (a $700 value). Includes a 1-year Family Membership to the YMCA of Parkersburg, and two St. Jude teddy bears.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour personalized training session (a $45 value) with expert coaching and a customized workout to help you move closer to your fitness goals
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and hands-on learning with this fun-filled package (a $75 value)! Includes Discovery World passes plus engaging STEM-themed items to inspire creativity and exploration.
Starting bid
Indulge month after month with this delicious package from Crown Florals (a $384 value). Enjoy a certificate for one 3-piece box of house-made fudge each month and one half-dozen Cheryl’s Cookies each month for an entire year.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this inspiring package! Enjoy a 1-year membership to the Art Center plus a curated selection of art supplies to spark your creativity at home. Whether you paint, draw, or craft, this package provides everything you need for a full year of artistic exploration. Valued at $135.
Starting bid
Indulge in the rich, golden goodness of Kiki’s Homemade Baklava! This 9x12 pan features flaky layers of phyllo dough, walnuts, and a luscious homemade honey syrup baked to perfection. A classic Greek dessert that’s perfect for sharing, or savoring all to yourself!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Celebrate love, connection, and giving back with this KAY Jeweler's sterling silver bracelet accented with sparkling white sapphires. A timeless piece that reflects the spirit of the Heart of Our Community, perfect for yourself or as a gift. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Warm up your winter with this delightful Hot Cocoa Basket from Scots Landscaping! Filled with all the essentials for a cozy night in, it’s perfect for sipping, sharing, and making sweet memories. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with 2 private pottery classes at the Watering Can Art Studio! This package also includes a charming watering can to inspire your artistic journey. Perfect for beginners or seasoned artists ready to craft something truly unique. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Enjoy farm‑fresh goodness with a $100 gift certificate to Sugar Butte Farms — a family farm dedicated to sustainable, pasture‑raised meats, free‑range eggs, and other wholesome produce straight from the heart of the Mid‑Ohio Valley. Perfect for stocking your kitchen with local quality or sharing delicious farm goods with family and friends. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at the Parkersburg Brewing Company with this $50 gift card!
Starting bid
Experience the beauty of live music with 6 tickets (valued at $260) to the West Virginia Symphony – Parkersburg! This package includes two tickets to each of the final three concerts of the 2026 season, giving you multiple unforgettable nights of world-class performance.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate snack combo! This package includes an Auntie Anne’s Party Pretzel Bucket — perfect for sharing — along with Chick-fil-A gift cards for your favorite chicken classics. Whether it’s game night, a family gathering, or a quick bite on the go, this delicious duo is sure to satisfy.
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Raise a glass with this bottle of white wine! Perfect for a special celebration or a quiet night in.
Starting bid
Raise a glass with this bottle of red wine! Perfect for a special celebration or a quiet night in.
Starting bid
