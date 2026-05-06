2026 HEL Purse Bingo Event

About this event
#3413, Houston, TX 77086
Large logo on promotional flyer; Premier signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 1 Sponsor.
Medium logo on promotional flyer; Premier signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 2 Sponsor.
Signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 3 Sponsor.
Signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 4 Sponsor.
8 Lunches; 40 Bingo cards (1 card for each game per person); 8 Raffle tickets; Company logo on table
120 Additional Bingo Cards (3 games per person) 40 Additional Raffle Tickets (5 tickets per person); Beads for each guest and entry into VIP "Heads or Tails" contest.
Signage at lunch buffet
Signage at the Desert Table
Signage at the Beverage Station
Signage at raffle table; Name announced during raffle giveaways
Comes with Lunch, 1 Raffle Ticket, 1 Bingo Card per game
Includes 3 additional Bingo games, 5 raffle tickets and beads for entry into VIP "Heads or Tails" game
1 Bingo Card for each of 5 games
15 Raffle Tickets
6 Raffle Tickets
1 Raffle Ticket
$
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