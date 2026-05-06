Houston Electrical League Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

Houston Electrical League Scholarship Foundation

About this event

2026 HEL Purse Bingo Event

3413 North Sam Houston Parkway W

#3413, Houston, TX 77086

Diamond Purse Sponsor
$4,000

Large logo on promotional flyer; Premier signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 1 Sponsor.

Platinum Purse Sponsor
$3,000

Medium logo on promotional flyer; Premier signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 2 Sponsor.

Gold Purse Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 3 Sponsor.

Silver Purse Sponsor
$500

Signage at entrance & throughout event; Announced as Purse 4 Sponsor.

Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Lunches; 40 Bingo cards (1 card for each game per person); 8 Raffle tickets; Company logo on table

VIP Table Upgrade
$800

120 Additional Bingo Cards (3 games per person) 40 Additional Raffle Tickets (5 tickets per person); Beads for each guest and entry into VIP "Heads or Tails" contest.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Signage at lunch buffet

Desert Sponsor
$500

Signage at the Desert Table

Beverage Sponsor
$500

Signage at the Beverage Station

Raffle Sponsor
$250

Signage at raffle table; Name announced during raffle giveaways

Individual Seat Player
$250

Comes with Lunch, 1 Raffle Ticket, 1 Bingo Card per game

Individual VIP Upgrade
$100

Includes 3 additional Bingo games, 5 raffle tickets and beads for entry into VIP "Heads or Tails" game

Additional Bingo Cards
$25

1 Bingo Card for each of 5 games

Raffle Ticket Package (15)
$100

15 Raffle Tickets

Raffle Ticket Package (6)
$50

6 Raffle Tickets

Raffle Ticket (1)
$10

1 Raffle Ticket

Drink Ticket
$10
Add a donation for Houston Electrical League Scholarship Foundation

$

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