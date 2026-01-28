2026 Helen P. Bargeron Nursing Scholarship Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
1 general admission ticket and social media recognition.
Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]
2 general admission tickets and 1/2 page ad in the souvenir journal and social media recognition.
Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]
4 tickets to the Gala, 1- full page ad in the souvenir booklet, logo on flyer, and social media recognition.
Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]
$
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