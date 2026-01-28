Sigma Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Sigma Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

About this event

2026 Helen P. Bargeron Nursing Scholarship Gala

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Silver Level Sponsor
$150

1 general admission ticket and social media recognition.


Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]

Gold Level Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 general admission tickets and 1/2 page ad in the souvenir journal and social media recognition.


Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]


Platinum Level Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets to the Gala, 1- full page ad in the souvenir booklet, logo on flyer, and social media recognition.


Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]

1/4 page Ad
$25

Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]

1/2 Page Ad
$50

Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]

Full Page Ad
$100

Email all ads or logos to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Sigma Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

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