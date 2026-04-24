Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

Hosted by

Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Hello Summer Skate Night

2563 Capital Cir NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308, USA

Add a donation for Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

$

Skate World Admission
$13
Grants entry to the event with access to one activity, skating or playground. The option to add an activity for $6.00 is available upon arrival. *ALL TICKETS MUST BE PICKED-UP AT CORNERSTONE PRIOR TO THE EVENT*

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