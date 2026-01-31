2026 Heritage Farmer's Market Vendors

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About the memberships
No expiration
This Membership is for members who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor through the entire 2026 season (22 weeks) and includes Saturday markets!
No expiration
This option allows vendors to pay the SEASONAL vendor fee in two installments of $200.
Entire $400 fee must be paid by June 1, 2026.
No expiration
This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for one calendar month. This will also include the Saturday market for the month.
No expiration
This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for a single Tuesday.
No expiration
This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for a single Saturday.
No expiration
This Membership is for those who wish to pay for the Season's Saturdays (does not include any Tuesday markets).
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