Heritage Farmers Market

Offered by

Heritage Farmers Market

About the memberships

2026 Heritage Farmer's Market Vendors

Seasonal
$400

No expiration

This Membership is for members who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor through the entire 2026 season (22 weeks) and includes Saturday markets!

Half Season Payment
$200

No expiration

This option allows vendors to pay the SEASONAL vendor fee in two installments of $200.


Entire $400 fee must be paid by June 1, 2026.

Monthly
$100

No expiration

This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for one calendar month. This will also include the Saturday market for the month.

Single Tuesday
$35

No expiration

This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for a single Tuesday.

Single Saturday
$55

No expiration

This Membership is for those who wish to attend Heritage Farmer's Market as a vendor for a single Saturday.

Season Saturdays
$385

No expiration

This Membership is for those who wish to pay for the Season's Saturdays (does not include any Tuesday markets).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!