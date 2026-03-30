Wood County Society Inc

Hosted by

Wood County Society Inc

About this event

2026 Heritage Golf Classic Sponsorship

3414 Roseland Ave

Parkersburg, WV 26104, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition before and during the tournament

Signage at tournament

Website and social media presence

Company logo on volunteer shirts

One complimentary foursome

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Signage at tournament

Website and social media presence

Company logo on volunteer shirts

One complimentary foursome

Tournament shirt sponsor
$4,000

Company logo on golfer/volunteer shirts

Signage at tournament

Website and social media presence

One complimentary foursome

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo on volunteer shirts

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo on beverage carts

Food Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo featured at lunch location

Tournament Awards Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo featured on awards

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$750

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo featured at Hole-in-One hole

Putting Challenge Sponsor
$500

Signage at tournament

Website and social media recognition

Company logo featured at Putting Challenge Hole

Birdie Sponsor
$300

Signage at event

Website and social media recognition

Hole Sponsor
$150

Signage at designated hole

Website and social media recognition

Add a donation for Wood County Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!