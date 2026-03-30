2026 Heritage Golf Classic Sponsorship

About this event
Recognition before and during the tournament
Signage at tournament
Website and social media presence
Company logo on volunteer shirts
One complimentary foursome
Signage at tournament
Website and social media presence
Company logo on volunteer shirts
One complimentary foursome
Company logo on golfer/volunteer shirts
Signage at tournament
Website and social media presence
One complimentary foursome
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo on volunteer shirts
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo on beverage carts
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo featured at lunch location
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo featured on awards
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo featured at Hole-in-One hole
Signage at tournament
Website and social media recognition
Company logo featured at Putting Challenge Hole
Signage at event
Website and social media recognition
Signage at designated hole
Website and social media recognition
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