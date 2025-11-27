2026 Heritage High School Spring Bazaar (Sorry but we can no longer accept Jewelry and 3D vendors at this sale.)

Registration is for one 8x8 ft booth. Includes one 5ft table and one chair. Outdoor food cart vendors please email us at [email protected] for rates and availability. Electricity is available at no charge and is on a first-come first-serve basis. Electricity is ONLY available for vendors to showcase their products or services and not to be used solely for phone charging, etc. We cannot guarantee booth placement or electricity. Vendor set-up is at 7:00am on Saturday, April 25. Questions? Please email us at [email protected]. Thank you!