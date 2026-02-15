2026 Hermiston Cinco De Mayo Sponsorship Opportunities

MAIN STAGE PLATINUM

OFFICIAL SPONSOR

Fee - $5,000.00 or more Includes;

- Announcements 20x a day as official main stage sponsor

- 10’ X 20’ exhibit booth space in premium location

- 5 Banner placements - 3 at stage & 2 within event site (banners provided by sponsor)

- 3 Custom posts on social media sites, Facebook & Instagram

- 2 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact

- Front page website hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com)

- Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.