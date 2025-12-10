2026 Heroes Bowl Pre-Event Event Gear/Merch Orders

Offered by
Navy Blue with red/white rope/cord feature.
2 sizes available
Regular Fit (most head sizes)
Big Fit (designed for larger head sizes, typically fitting around a 7 5/8 inch)
Pukka Hats are premium, high quality hats made for golf, lifestyle, and team sports. Known for their unique designs, and long lasting performance fabrics.
SELECT THE Add+ button TO PURCHASE this item; THEN USE THE + BUTTON TO ADD MORE THAN ONE SHIRT/AND MORE THAN ONE SIZE, THEN SELECT YOUR SIZES.
RUSSELL
DRI-POWER® LIGHTWEIGHT 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
Quarter-zip pullover with lightweight stretch interlock, moisture-wicking Dri-Power technology, and odor protection for multi-sport use.
100% polyester 2-tone interlock
Lightweight stretch fabric; Odor protection
4-Way stretch technology
RUSSELL DRI-POWER® FLEECE 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
9.3 ounce, 50% cotton/50% polyester,
Dry-Power™ Moisture Wicking Technology
Side seam pockets
The perfect tee for all occasions!
Soft, comfortable, ultra smooth 4.4 oz 100% ring spun cotton, unisex sizing, ultra smooth fabric surface, single needle neck & armhole cover stitch.
88% polyester/12% elastane Coolcore® fabric with Coloright™ technology that helps prevent dye migration
4-way stretch properties allow for increased mobility
Garment protects against the sun with 50+ UPF
Wicks moisture, Crew neck
PENNANT BRAND concept hoodie, premium performance fleece, modern unlined hood with toggle platform, articulated elbow seam, smooth seam pouch pocket, 100% polyester
sizes: xs-4xl
PENNANT BRAND Fleece Short Sleeve Hoodie
9.5 oz. premium cotton fleece
raw edge “cutoff” sleeves
cross-over hood /wide drawcord
pouch pocket / rib waistband
60% cotton/ 40% poly
sizes: xs-4xl
Shipping prior to or post event is $12.00 per order. Items will not ship until on or around Wednesday, April 2 therefore we cannot guarantee you will receive the items prior to the event.
$
