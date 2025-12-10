The StickWithUs Organization

The StickWithUs Organization

2026 Heroes Bowl Pre-Event Event Gear/Merch Orders

Pukka Low Crown Adjustable-Fit Hat item
Pukka Low Crown Adjustable-Fit Hat
$30

Navy Blue with red/white rope/cord feature.


2 sizes available

Regular Fit (most head sizes)
Big Fit (designed for larger head sizes, typically fitting around a 7 5/8 inch)


Pukka Hats are premium, high quality hats made for golf, lifestyle, and team sports. Known for their unique designs, and long lasting performance fabrics.

NAVY BLUE LIGHT-WEIGHT QUARTER ZIP (Copy)
$48

SELECT THE Add+ button TO PURCHASE this item; THEN USE THE + BUTTON TO ADD MORE THAN ONE SHIRT/AND MORE THAN ONE SIZE, THEN SELECT YOUR SIZES.


RUSSELL

DRI-POWER® LIGHTWEIGHT 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

Quarter-zip pullover with lightweight stretch interlock, moisture-wicking Dri-Power technology, and odor protection for multi-sport use.

100% polyester 2-tone interlock

Lightweight stretch fabric; Odor protection

4-Way stretch technology


NAVY BLUE MEDIUM-WEIGHT QUARTER ZIP
$42




RUSSELL DRI-POWER® FLEECE 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

9.3 ounce, 50% cotton/50% polyester,

Dry-Power™ Moisture Wicking Technology

Side seam pockets


WHITE - Vertex 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt
$25




The perfect tee for all occasions!

Soft, comfortable, ultra smooth 4.4 oz 100% ring spun cotton, unisex sizing, ultra smooth fabric surface, single needle neck & armhole cover stitch.

NAVY BLUE - Vertex 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt
$25




The perfect tee for all occasions!

Soft, comfortable, ultra smooth 4.4 oz 100% ring spun cotton, unisex sizing, ultra smooth fabric surface, single needle neck & armhole cover stitch.

NAVY BLUE PERFORMANCE WEAR SHORT SLEEVE T
$29




88% polyester/12% elastane Coolcore® fabric with Coloright™ technology that helps prevent dye migration

4-way stretch properties allow for increased mobility

Garment protects against the sun with 50+ UPF

Wicks moisture, Crew neck

NAVY BLUE PERFORMANCE WEAR LONG SLEEVE T
$34




88% polyester/12% elastane Coolcore® fabric with Coloright™ technology that helps prevent dye migration

4-way stretch properties allow for increased mobility

Garment protects against the sun with 50+ UPF

Wicks moisture, Crew neck

NAVY BLUE PENNANT BRAND HOODY
$48




PENNANT BRAND concept hoodie, premium performance fleece, modern unlined hood with toggle platform, articulated elbow seam, smooth seam pouch pocket, 100% polyester

sizes: xs-4xl


GREY PENNANT BRAND HOODY (Copy)
$38




PENNANT BRAND Fleece Short Sleeve Hoodie

9.5 oz. premium cotton fleece

raw edge “cutoff” sleeves

cross-over hood /wide drawcord

pouch pocket / rib waistband

60% cotton/ 40% poly

sizes: xs-4xl

OPTIONAL SHIPPING
$12

Shipping prior to or post event is $12.00 per order. Items will not ship until on or around Wednesday, April 2 therefore we cannot guarantee you will receive the items prior to the event.

