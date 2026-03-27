2026 Heroes Celebration

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About this event
Individual tickets include event admission and a selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres, with a cash bar available throughout the evening. Come ready to celebrate the incredible people and partnerships strengthening our Lakeshore.
Seating for individual tickets will be open, so you can mix, mingle, and enjoy the night alongside fellow community members.
Purchasing a full table ensures your group can enjoy the evening side by side—no splitting up, no saving seats, no stress. It’s the perfect option for teams, coworkers, friends, and partners who want to share the experience.
Your group will enjoy event admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and access to a cash bar throughout the evening.
With limited reserved seating available, this option guarantees your whole group has a place at the table while we celebrate the impact happening across our community.
Help us celebrate those who make our community stronger.
You can sponsor a ticket for one of our individual award honorees, including recipients of the Community Impact Leader Award, Changemaker Award, and Volunteers of the Year Award. Your generosity ensures that those being recognized can fully enjoy the evening alongside the community they serve.
Because of you, our heroes don’t just get honored—they get to be celebrated.
Please note: This sponsorship covers an honoree’s ticket and does not include admission for yourself. If you plan to attend the event, please purchase a separate ticket.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!