2026 Heroes for Healing Silent Auction

Starting bid
$250 value
90 Minute massage with any modalities
Modalities:
cupping
stones
bamboo
thai massage
wood therapy
graston (blade)
Starting bid
$499 value Laser hair removal is a medical procedure that uses a laser — an intense, pulsating beam of light — to remove unwanted hair. During laser hair removal, a laser beam passes through the skin to an individual hair follicle. The intense heat of the laser damages the hair follicle, which inhibits future hair growth.
Terms and conditions: Only for removal for a small or medium size area. Valid until December 2026
Starting bid
$150 value Downtown Medusa has built a reputation for providing advanced, non-surgical cosmetic services tailored to a wide range of aesthetic needs. Their service list includes:
And more.
Starting bid
The Mini Stress Reduction Treatment is a simplified Acupuncture treatment session to help lower stress, alleviate anxiety and help you feel relaxed and amazing.
Relaxing music will be playing while you rest comfortably in a quiet and private room. 2 to 4 auricular (ear) acupuncture points will be stimulated to encourage a deep sense of relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety. The points are removed after a period of 20 minutes.
If you’ve never experienced the benefits of acupuncture this is a great way to experience the myriad of benefits in an abbreviated time frame
Starting bid
3 (45) min personal training sessions at Iron Grace Studio in Hoboken, NJ
About Courtey Roselle:
She’s a competitive athlete in the CrossFit and Bodybuilding arena. Most known for holding the title “Titan of the East” from the show NBC Titan Games with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She is currently a Strength & Conditioning Specialist at Brazen Athletics (Hoboken, NJ), Xcel Athletic Lifestyle (Hoboken, NJ), and Montclair State University . Courtney has competed in National CrossFit competitions Wodapalooza, Granite Games, and Asbury Park Summer Games.
•In addition, she is currently on her new journey to compete in her first bodybuilding Figure Competition. Courtney holds certifications in CrossFit Level 1 & 2, Certified Functional Strength Coach, National Association of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM- CPT) and USA Weightlifting Coach L-1.
Terms and condition: Needs to be used in the New Year after 2/15/26
Starting bid
Embark on a journey of serenity with our exclusive head spa service, currently up for auction in this silent bidding event. This luxurious treatment is a holistic experience designed to
rejuvenate both the mind and scalp. Our skilled therapists employ gentle massage techniques, focusing on pressure points to alleviate tension and promote increased blood flow. As stress dissipates, you’ll find yourself immersed in a state of tranquil relaxation, fostering mental clarity and calmness. The head spa not only offers immediate relief but also boasts long-term benefits for hair health, promoting growth and vitality. Bid now for the chance to unwind and revitalize with this indulgent head spa experience.
What’s Included -
Consultation + microscopic scalp analysis + spa micro-mist + soothing pre- cleanse + custom scalp treatment + sensory shampoo + shiatsu head massage + hair mask + conditioning treatment + hot towel + shungite herbal hydradhara + hair bath + scalp toner + quick blowdry + detailed hair journey routine
Starting bid
Professional Makeup Session by Felicia Graham or Her Team
Elevate your beauty with a professional makeup session by the renowned Felicia Graham or her talented team. This exclusive experience offers you the chance to indulge in a personalized beauty application, inclusive of luxurious faux mink lashes. Perfect for special occasions or simply to pamper yourself, this session will leave you feeling radiant and confident.
**Terms and Conditions:**
- Location: The makeup session will take place at the esteemed Felicia Graham Studio, located in Jersey City, NJ.
- Scheduling: Appointment dates are subject to availability and will be coordinated based on the artist's schedule.
- Experience the art of professional makeup and transform your look with this unique offering at our silent auction.
Starting bid
Professional Photoshoot by Kanon Ent.
Step into the spotlight with a one-hour on-location photoshoot by Kanon Ent. This exclusive session offers you the opportunity to capture stunning moments in professionally edited images. Receive a collection of 15-20 beautifully crafted photos, shot at a location of your choice within the Tri-state area.
Terms and Conditions:
• Location: Photoshoot to be conducted within the Tri-state area.
• Duration: One hour of dedicated photoshoot time.
• Subjects: Up to 3 subjects can be included in the shoot.
• Delivery: Professionally edited images will be delivered within 2 weeks.
This photoshoot is perfect for family portraits, personal branding, or capturing special moments. Kanon Ent.’s expertise ensures that your memories are preserved in the most beautiful way.
Starting bid
Creative Videography Service by Kanon Ent.
Capture the essence of your event or create a stunning promotional video with our Creative Videography service. This package includes a professionally shot and edited one-minute video, complete with engaging background music, to bring your vision to life.
Details:
• Duration: 1-minute video.
• Filming Locations: Up to 2 locations of your choice within the Tri-state area.
Restrictions:
• All filming must be completed on the same day.
• Final video delivered within 3 weeks.
• Services must be scheduled at least 1 week (7 days) in advance.
This is an exceptional opportunity to tell your story or showcase your event with a professional touch. Perfect for businesses, personal events, or as a unique gift.
Starting bid
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on a canvas with a lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the EAST Miami Hotel.
Terms and conditions: Portrait may be a family or individual (sorry no pets). Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for the hotel booking. Package does not include transportation. Hotel must be used at same time as and in conjuction with portrait session.
Starting bid
Exclusive Styling Service with Keely B Styles
Experience the world of high fashion, with a personal styling session by the renowed celebrity stylist, image consultant, and film and television costume designer, Keely Bembry, recognize as Keely B Styles. Her extensive portfolio includes notable clients such as Lil Kim, Rihanna, Tyson, Beckford, Chris Rock, Mary J. Blige, Flaviana Matata, Rosario, Dawson, Meagan Good, Foxy Brown, Cher, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Waka Flocka, French Montana, and many more. Including working with top designers and played a pivotal role in major New York Fashion Week.
This exclusive auction offers you a personal one on one styling experience with Keely B Styles. In addition, to her expert styling advice, you'll recieve an outfit that encapsulates her signature style and creativity.
Styling Fee: Valued at $1200, this package is a rare opportunity to get a celebrity-level makeover from one of the industry's best. Bid new of a chance to transform your style with the guidance of a fashion industry luminary. Services include styling for special occasion, personal shopping for work, or wardrobe enhancement at her chic boutique Secür, in Jersey City. Keely B Styles’ expertise is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Terms and Condition:
Must book an appointment at least one week in advance at the Jersey City, NJ location only. This session includes one full look priced at $189 or less or additional cost will apply.
Starting bid
$200 value
60 minute Call Me Diva Facial with Microdermabrasion & Paraffin Wax for your hands by The Lash Gallery
This diva filled treatment includes a skin analysis, cleansing, exfoliation and extractions. Basic therapy to bring back rejuvenation to your diva status skin. Boost your equity enhancement for a red carpet glow. this includes a golden honey nourishing mask. (Inquire for additional options to address specific concerns.
Microdermabrasion -Deep exfoliation to resurface and uneven skin tone. Targets early signs of aging.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and conditions: expires December 2026
Starting bid
60 minute Turn Back the Hands of Time & Paraffin Wax for your hands.
An age defying treatment that tones and targets, fine lines and wrinkles. This treatment will uncover the youth beneath your mature skin.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help us leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and condition: Expires December 2026
Starting bid
The Refinement Gallery
The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class
The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class is a personalized, hands-on (3 hour) training designed for individuals seeking to enhance their eyebrows and lashes with professional precision and confidence. This private session is ideal for beginners and beauty enthusiasts who want to learn how to create realistic, natural-looking brows and complete the look with expertly applied lashes.
Participants receive guided instruction from our experts using The Refinement Gallery and The Lash Gallery professional tools, including the
Each tool is introduced with clear technique, purpose, and application methods to ensure proper use and long-term results.
This class focuses on brow mapping, realistic hair-stroke application, shaping, and finishing techniques, followed by the application of TLG Veloura Glue-less Cluster Lashes created by The Lash Gallery for a polished, effortless finish.
All products used in this session were created by Rochelle-R. E. Magno, Founder and President of Glamming The Warrior, and are now available for personal use.
Group sessions are also available. Please inquire for group bookings and customized experiences. Expires Dec. 31, 2026
Starting bid
$4500 value Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three
of America's top distilleries. Your options may include renowned names like Woodford Reserve,
Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Maker';s Mark, and more (subject to availability). Beyond the distillery
experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations
are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to
the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties
are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
Includes
● 3-nights in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom private luxury residence
● Comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests
● Tours and tastings at 3 distilleries
● $250 towards dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse
● Concierge services by Raise Away
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all
properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking
● Please note that transportation is not included in this package
● Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes,
Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years Week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Starting bid
$4000 value Experience a luxurious 2-night escape at The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, where you’ll stay in the historic Mission building, capturing the casual elegance of Wine Country. Tee off with a round of golf for two at the exclusive Sonoma Golf Club, navigating the scenic course by cart. Afterward, indulge in a Michelin-rated dinner at Santé, the Inn’s premier dining room, and the only restaurant in Sonoma Valley to earn both AAA Four Diamond and Michelin accolades. Your stay also includes a private wine tasting at the picturesque Chateau St. Jean, where you’ll savor the rich flavors of this iconic estate. Unwind in the tranquil surroundings of the Inn, making this getaway a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.Includes
Starting bid
$2500 value Perched above the Sea of Cortez and the iconic Land’s End, this Baja retreat offers the perfect desert-meets-sea escape for two guests over seven unforgettable nights. Explore secluded shores, uncover hidden coves, and dive into adventures like snorkeling, fishing, and swimming in the sparkling blue waters. Unwind by the infinity pool, where vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. Indulge in a romantic meal at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant, renowned for its atmosphere and exquisite service. Play a round at Cabo del Sol’s world-class golf course, or experience Cabo San Lucas’ famous nightlife, just minutes away. Your blissful escape to Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa is ready and waiting.
The Residence
Unwind in a spacious studio designed for comfort and relaxation, complete with air conditioning and all the essentials for a perfect stay. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to enjoy meals at your leisure, while a cozy seating area and TV provide entertainment. Stay connected with high-speed internet access, or simply take in the tranquil surroundings.
Step outside your door to a host of on-site amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and beach access. Enjoy the day spa, exercise room, and sauna for total rejuvenation, then indulge in delicious cuisine at the on-site restaurant or bar/lounge. With laundry facilities and easy access to the beach, this studio offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience for a memorable getaway.
Includes
7-night stay in a studio room at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Starting bid
$14,500 value. The state of Montana is filled with natural beauty that can be enjoyed by all. The landscape is filled with towering mountains, pristine rivers, and abundant wildlife. There are several outdoor activities that visitors can engage in when in Montana. During the winter, you can go snowmobiling, snowshoeing, downhill skiing, book a spa session, or take a cooking class. In the summer, enjoy horseback riding, fly fishing, ATV wildlife tours, play on a sporting clay course, go rafting, or try archery. Montana is an ideal destination for those looking to escape the busyness of city life and find tranquility in nature.
The Accommodations
In Montana, you can truly find some of the most incredible views in all of North America. With a luxury home on a 700-acre ranch, you and your guests will have plenty of space to enjoy the expansive views of the mountains. You'll also have access to 7,000 acres of private land, so there's plenty of room to explore. This package includes a private chef’s prepared 4-course dinner, so you'll be able to enjoy a truly spectacular evening in Montana. Relax and unwind with breathtaking views resembling real life postcards and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Includes
Starting bid
$8450 value. Embark on a 5-night journey for two to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country’s most captivating safari destinations. Known for its sweeping savannas, rugged mountains, and ancient landscapes, the Waterberg offers a breathtaking backdrop for an immersive African adventure. Each day, set out on guided safari game drives in search of iconic wildlife—from giraffe, hippo, zebra, leopard, buffalo, wild dog, wildebeest and countless bird species—experiencing the thrill of the bush up close in its raw, unfiltered beauty. A special Big Game Drive Safari is also included where you get the chance to spot lions and elephants. One evening, gather under the stars for a traditional Bush Braai, where chefs prepare a traditional South African meal over open coals as you dine by firelight to the sounds of the wild. Between outings, unwind in comfort as you take in the tranquil views, savor gourmet meals inspired by South African flavors, and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the wild. With its rich biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and the quiet magic that only the African bush can offer, the Waterberg promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape where every sunrise brings new wonder, and every sunset, a story to remember.
The Accommodation
Enjoy five nights of comfort and adventure in a luxury tent with hotel-style amenities and a private terrace for two, complete with a king bed (or two twins), en-suite bathroom with an indoor shower and bathtub, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi. The luxury safari resort provides you with all meals and two house wine, beer, or sodas per person daily. Your stay begins with personalized trip planning and recommendations to help tailor an unforgettable safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s Waterberg region.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
$6500 value Barcelona, Spain is a beautiful city with plenty to offer visitors. From iconic landmarks designed by Antoni Gaudi, to traditional Spanish markets and stunning beaches, there is something for everyone in Barcelona. A visit to the city would not be complete without seeing some of Gaudi’s most famous buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. La Boqueria, the food market, is also a must-see. It is one of the largest and most well-known markets in all of Europe and is a great place to try some traditional Spanish dishes. Another highlight of Barcelona is La Barceloneta, one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is a great place to relax and enjoy the incredible views.
The Accommodations
This charming residence features a 4-night stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment that can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. This is the perfect place to call home base while you explore everything Barcelona has to offer. In addition to your comfortable accommodations, this package also includes a private market tour and Paella making experience. You and your group will be immersed in Barcelona’s fascinating culture and food scene with this half-day private market tour led by a personal chef who has experience working in some of the city’s top restaurants. You’ll visit some of the best markets in Barcelona while learning all about the local fare. This experience will then be followed by a hands-on cooking class focused on the mouthwatering national dish, paella. Of course, you’ll get to enjoy your hard work for lunch!
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Area of Dysport ($350) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Starting bid
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Syringe of Restylane ($850) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Starting bid
$500 gift certificate towards facials of your choice at Graceful Skin & Body Spa
Starting bid
$135 value. Choose this if you just want all the glam in your look, we’ve got you covered. This option consists of 3-4 highly pigmented eyeshadow color application, medium to full coverage foundation, a dramatic and sultry eye finish, and full and flirty lash strips to complete this glamorous transformation.
Starting bid
$380 value. MKT Ready™ Fitness Club is an award winning Jersey City–based boutique movement and training studio offering Pilates, strength training, yoga, and personal training. Founded by Kendra Beauford and Yves Gahimbare, the studio was created with a clear mission: to serve as a catalyst for positive change through accessible, high-quality movement and coaching.
Starting bid
$650 value. This voucher offers a complimentary week for a family with children aged 4-12 to spend a Summer week at our STEM lab located in the Bergen Lafayette community.
Starting bid
$650 value. This voucher offers a complimentary week for a family with children aged 4-12 to spend their spring break at our STEM lab located in the Bergen Lafayette community.
