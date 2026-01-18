2026 Heroes for Healing Silent Auction

The Refinement Gallery



The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class





The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class is a personalized, hands-on (3 hour) training designed for individuals seeking to enhance their eyebrows and lashes with professional precision and confidence. This private session is ideal for beginners and beauty enthusiasts who want to learn how to create realistic, natural-looking brows and complete the look with expertly applied lashes.





Participants receive guided instruction from our experts using The Refinement Gallery and The Lash Gallery professional tools, including the

TRG Flat Tweeze

Brow Maker Pencil

Brow Ruler

Sharpener Guide

Blade

TLG Veloura Glue-less Cluster Lashes

TLG Lash Lock

Each tool is introduced with clear technique, purpose, and application methods to ensure proper use and long-term results.





This class focuses on brow mapping, realistic hair-stroke application, shaping, and finishing techniques, followed by the application of TLG Veloura Glue-less Cluster Lashes created by The Lash Gallery for a polished, effortless finish.





All products used in this session were created by Rochelle-R. E. Magno, Founder and President of Glamming The Warrior, and are now available for personal use.





Group sessions are also available. Please inquire for group bookings and customized experiences. Expires Dec. 31, 2026