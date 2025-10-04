2026 Heroes Gala: Paws, Hooves and Hope

Hosted by
Monroe, CT 06468
We’re honored to offer a special ticket price for veterans who have served our country. Your ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and the opportunity to support K9 and equine therapy programs for fellow veterans.
(*please show Veteran ID card/VA ID card at check in)
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Veterans K9Equine Alliance Gala! Your ticket includes dinner, entertainment, and the chance to support life-changing K9 and equine therapy programs for veterans. Come be a part of this inspiring event and help make a difference!
Grab your squad and save big with our special table discount! Celebrate the evening with friends, enjoy an incredible night of honor and inspiration, and support veterans and their K9 and equine companions—all at a great value. 🎉🐾🐴
Join us as the Title Sponsor of the Veterans K9Equine Alliance Gala, an evening dedicated to honoring our heroes and the powerful bond they share with K9 and equine companions. Your sponsorship highlights your commitment to supporting transformative therapy programs for veterans, ensuring they receive the care and connection they deserve. Together, we can make a lasting impact!
As a Platinum Sponsor of the Veterans K9Equine Alliance Gala, you play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to provide vital K9 and equine therapy services to veterans. This premier sponsorship level demonstrates your dedication to supporting our nation's heroes while offering prominent recognition during this unforgettable evening. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who have served.
As a Gold Sponsor of the Veterans K9Equine Alliance Gala, you help make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans through K9 and equine therapy programs. This sponsorship level offers valuable recognition during the event while showcasing your commitment to supporting our nation’s heroes. Join us in celebrating their strength and resilience.
As a Silver Sponsor of the Veterans K9Equine Alliance Gala, you contribute to empowering veterans through the healing power of K9 and equine therapy. This sponsorship level highlights your support for our heroes and includes recognition during this special evening. Together, we can honor and uplift those who have served.
Full Page - 8" x 10.5" (High Resolution Color Ad)
Half Page - 8" x 5.25" (High Resolution Color Ad)
Quarter Page - 4.25" x 5.5" (High Resolution Color Ad)
Business Card Ad - 2" x 3.5" (High Resolution Color Ad)
