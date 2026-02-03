Hosted by

Heron School PTSA

About this event

DRINK Tickets - Gala

2481 Heritage Park Ln

Sacramento, CA 95835, USA

ON-SITE Beer/Wine Tickets
$7

Raise a glass at A Night at the Races! 🐎

This drink ticket is good for one beer or one wine of your choice at the bar.


Drink tickets are $7 each and can be used for:


Wine Selections:
• Red: Bogle Merlot
• White: Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc

Draft Beer Options:
• Blue Moon
• Corona
• Sam Adams Winter Lager
• Coors Light
• Modelo Negra
• Voodoo Ranger IPA


Perfect for mingling, cheering on your favorite “horse,” and soaking in the Derby-day atmosphere — all while supporting Heron students and teachers.

Pre-Sale Beer/Wine Ticket
$7

Raise a glass at A Night at the Races! 🐎

This drink ticket is good for one beer or one wine of your choice at the bar.


Drink tickets are $7 each and can be used for:


Wine Selections:
• Red: Bogle Merlot
• White: Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc

Draft Beer Options:
• Blue Moon
• Corona
• Sam Adams Winter Lager
• Coors Light
• Modelo Negra
• Voodoo Ranger IPA


Perfect for mingling, cheering on your favorite “horse,” and soaking in the Derby-day atmosphere — all while supporting Heron students and teachers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!