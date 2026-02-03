DRINK Tickets - Gala

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Raise a glass at A Night at the Races! 🐎
This drink ticket is good for one beer or one wine of your choice at the bar.
Drink tickets are $7 each and can be used for:
Wine Selections:
• Red: Bogle Merlot
• White: Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc
Draft Beer Options:
• Blue Moon
• Corona
• Sam Adams Winter Lager
• Coors Light
• Modelo Negra
• Voodoo Ranger IPA
Perfect for mingling, cheering on your favorite “horse,” and soaking in the Derby-day atmosphere — all while supporting Heron students and teachers.
Raise a glass at A Night at the Races! 🐎
This drink ticket is good for one beer or one wine of your choice at the bar.
Drink tickets are $7 each and can be used for:
Wine Selections:
• Red: Bogle Merlot
• White: Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc
Draft Beer Options:
• Blue Moon
• Corona
• Sam Adams Winter Lager
• Coors Light
• Modelo Negra
• Voodoo Ranger IPA
Perfect for mingling, cheering on your favorite “horse,” and soaking in the Derby-day atmosphere — all while supporting Heron students and teachers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!