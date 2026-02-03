DRINK Tickets - Gala

Raise a glass at A Night at the Races! 🐎

This drink ticket is good for one beer or one wine of your choice at the bar.





Drink tickets are $7 each and can be used for:





Wine Selections:

• Red: Bogle Merlot

• White: Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc

Draft Beer Options:

• Blue Moon

• Corona

• Sam Adams Winter Lager

• Coors Light

• Modelo Negra

• Voodoo Ranger IPA





Perfect for mingling, cheering on your favorite “horse,” and soaking in the Derby-day atmosphere — all while supporting Heron students and teachers.