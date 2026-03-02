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Heron School PTSA

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2026 Heron School Teacher Basket Silent Auction

Mr. Hodge's Kids Activity Passport Basket item
Mr. Hodge's Kids Activity Passport Basket
$150

Starting bid

Give your child a passport to fun, adventure, and active experiences all year long! This exciting bundle is packed with opportunities for movement, skill-building, and family fun.  

Includes:

  • 1 Month of Group Swim Lessons from SafeSplash Swim School
  • Swim goggles and a swim cap
  • 1 Month of Gymnastics Lessons from International Gymnastics Center
  • 4 Youth Passes to North Natomas Aquatics Center
  • 4 Passes to the California State Fair
  • A stylish Bitty Bogg Bag

From splashing in the pool to flipping in the gym and enjoying summer at the fair, this basket is filled with experiences kids will love.


All proceeds directly support Mr. Hodge’s classroom.           

   

Total Value: $495                 

                      

          


Ms. Stolp’s “Feeling Lucky?” Basket item
Ms. Stolp’s “Feeling Lucky?” Basket
$80

Starting bid

This basket is packed with 20 lottery scratchers ranging from $2 to $10 — the perfect mix of small thrills and big dreams. Scratch your way to fun, excitement, and who knows… maybe even fortune!

Includes:

  • (7) $2 Scratchers
  • (7) $3 Scratchers
  • (4) $5 Scratchers
  • (2) $10 Scratchers

Total Ticket Value: $65
Potential Winnings: Priceless!

Ms. Romano’s “Sleigh and Stay” Basket item
Ms. Romano’s “Sleigh and Stay” Basket
$300

Starting bid

2-Night Stay at a Lake Almanor Cabin

Enjoy a relaxing 2-night getaway at a beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located right on the Bailey Creek Golf Course in Lake Almanor. Whether you’re looking to golf, spend time on the lake, or simply unwind in a peaceful mountain setting, this home offers the perfect escape.

The cabin is fully equipped with all the comforts of home, including:

  • Full kitchen
  • Washer & dryer
  • WiFi
  • Private hot tub
  • Close proximity to Bailey Creek Golf Course and Lake Almanor recreation

A perfect retreat for families or a couples’ weekend away.

Total Value: $550


To schedule your stay, contact:
Lindsay Romano
(916) 747-0071
[email protected]


Holidays excluded. Must book within one year of the 2026 Gala date.


Mr. Guillen’s All Star MVP Basket item
Mr. Guillen’s All Star MVP Basket
$400

Starting bid

Get ready to bring the ultimate game-day energy home! Mr. Guillen’s All Star MVP Basket is packed with everything your future athlete needs to shoot, score, spike, serve, and win. From backyard tournaments to park play and family competition nights, this basket is built for nonstop action.

And the real MVP bonus? A $300 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to gear up even more!

This All-Star basket includes:

  • Sport Utility Wagon
  • Mini Nerf Basketball Hoop Set (18” x 12”)
  • Pop-Up Soccer Net (4’ x 3’)
  • Graphite Pickleball Set for 4 (paddles, balls & carrying bag included)
  • $300 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Gift Card
  • The Ultimate Sports Trivia Book
  • Champion Sports Basketball (Official Size 7)
  • Soccer Ball (Size 5)
  • Sport Blender Bottle Set
  • Franklin Badminton Set
  • Cyclone All Weather Football
  • Volleyball

Bid big, stock up, and let the games begin — because every MVP deserves elite gear!

 

Total Value: $704


Mrs. Kim’s Slice, Dice, and Everything Nice Kitchen Basket item
Mrs. Kim’s Slice, Dice, and Everything Nice Kitchen Basket
$100

Starting bid

Upgrade your kitchen with this incredible collection of tools, gadgets, and small appliances designed to make cooking easier and more fun. From everyday essentials to specialty tools, this basket is packed with everything you need to prep, cook, and serve with ease.

Includes:

  • NutriBullet Flip
  • Immersion blender
  • French press
  • Cordless chopper
  • Digital kitchen scale
  • Milk frother
  • Onion chopper
  • Lemon press
  • Apple slicer
  • Avocado tools
  • Measuring spoons
  • Pizza cutter
  • Cookie scoop
  • Peelers
  • Spice jars
  • Reusable bags
  • Three-tiered fruit basket
  • Cutting board
  • Oil sprayer
  • Salt and pepper grinder
  • Full kitchen cleaning set

Whether you’re a home chef or just love having the right tool for the job, this basket truly has everything you need.

Total Basket Value: $450

Ms. Naten’s “Turn Off The Screen and Create”Basket item
Ms. Naten’s “Turn Off The Screen and Create”Basket
$50

Starting bid

Inspire creativity, imagination, and hands-on fun with this activity-filled basket designed to get kids off screens and into making, building, and exploring. Perfect for rainy days, weekends, and after-school creativity!                                       


This basket includes:

• Wooden crate basket
• 20 washable markers
• Building cubes
• Plus-Plus blocks
• 48 Crayola crayons
• Colored pencils
• 50 sheets of construction paper
• Scotch Magic Tape
• Elmer’s School Glue
• Moose Match Mayhem game
• Sidewalk chalk
• Dot markers (2 sets)
• Melissa & Doug scavenger hunt STEM kit
• Watercolors with watercolor paper
• Build Your Own Volcano Kit
• Kinetic sand
• Wooden “Paint Your Own Magnet” craft kit
• Box cake mix, frosting, and sprinkles


Books included:

How to Draw 300 Cute Things
How to Make Paper Airplanes activity book (with paper)


Total Basket Value: $220


Mrs. Zeki’s “Pasta-bilities are Endless” Basket item
Mrs. Zeki’s “Pasta-bilities are Endless” Basket
$50

Starting bid

Why go out for dinner when you can bring the heart of Italy into your own kitchen? This impressive haul is more than just a meal—it’s a total kitchen upgrade! From the heavy-duty stainless steel pot to a full spice rack, you’ll have every tool and taste needed to whip up a culinary masterpiece. And since every great chef needs a little extra something, we’ve included a $50 Amazon Gift Card for your fresh groceries or that final missing ingredient!

This Winning Bid Includes:

  • The Gear: A Stainless Steel Pot, sturdy Cutting Board, and a set of essential Kitchen Utensils.
  • The Flavor: 3 Bottles of Premium Olive Oil and a complete Spice Rack (fully stocked with spices!) to perfect your signature dish.
  • The Main Event: High-quality Pasta and savory Pasta Sauce for a classic Italian feast.
  • The Kitchen Style: Coordinating Oven Mitts and Kitchen Towels 
  • The "Secret Ingredient": A $50.00 Amazon Gift Card to buy your fresh parmesan, wine, or whatever your heart desires!

Total Value of Basket: $260.00


Mrs. Gorski’s “YES DAY” Basket item
Mrs. Gorski’s “YES DAY” Basket
$300

Starting bid

Ready for summer? This basket includes everything you need to kick off the summer right! With this basket you can say “YES” to all the fun activities you and your family want to do. From flying to a new destination, to a day at the zoo, this basket is for you!


Includes:

  • $300 Southwest gift card
  • $100 Frends Brewhouse gift card
  • 5 Panda Express Panda Cub Meals
  • 2 Family Passes to the Crocker Art Museum 
  • 4 round of mini golf at Golfland Sunsplash
  • 4 endless buffets & drinks at John’s Incredible Pizza Co.
  • MOSAC Family Pass- good for 2 adults and 4 children
  • 4 passes to the Sacramento Zoo
  • Yeti cup, Monopoly, BBQ skewers, and sidewalk chalk 

Total Value: $700 


Ms. Tejeda’s “Sports Fan” Basket item
Ms. Tejeda’s “Sports Fan” Basket
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate game night experience with this Sacramento Kings–themed basket, packed with fan gear, collectibles, and tickets to see the Kings live at Golden 1 Center! 


Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing your team pride at home, this basket has everything a Kings fan needs.


This basket includes:

  • Embark insulated roller cooler
  • 2 tickets to Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Friday April 3, 2026; Section 204, Row K, Seats 23-24
  • Sacramento Kings hat autographed by Nique Clifford and Max Raynaud
  • $25 gift card to Total Wine and More 
  • $50 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods 
  • Sacramento Kings Hogwarts scarf
  • Sacramento Kings flag
  • Sacramento Kings Tervis tumbler 
  • Sacramento Kings Margaritaville hat 
  • Large unisex Sacramento Kings hoodie
  • NBA Ballers 5 Surprise ball
  • Panini basketball trading cards
  • Panini football trading cards                                              

Total Value: $425


Mrs. Farris’s Pawsitively Posh Basket item
Mrs. Farris’s Pawsitively Posh Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to a little luxury with this thoughtful bundle for both pets and their people. From grooming to goodies, this basket has everything needed for a happy, well-pampered pup.


Includes:

  • $300 gift card to Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (for grooming services or pet products)
  • $70 gift card to Bella Bru Café
  • Dog bone
  • Dog cologne
  • Assorted dog treats
  • Dog toy
  • Candle                                       


Total Value: $458


Mrs. Williams - Librarian for the Day item
Mrs. Williams - Librarian for the Day
$40

Starting bid

This basket includes everything a young reader needs for a cozy reading adventure, along with a special opportunity to be Librarian for the Day with Mrs. Williams.

Includes:

  • Voucher for a student to be Librarian for the Day with Mrs. Williams
  • 4 books
  • Reading light
  • 2 bookmarks
  • Assorted treats

Date for Librarian for the Day will be arranged with the teacher and requires parent permission.

Total Basket Value: $110


Mrs. Leporiere’s “Being at Heron is Like Winning the Lottery item
Mrs. Leporiere’s “Being at Heron is Like Winning the Lottery
$100

Starting bid

Excitement, anticipation, and perhaps a million dollars can be found in this basket as you scratch your way through three dozen lottery tickets valued at $250!


 

Total Ticket Value: $250
Potential Winnings: Priceless!


Ms. Perez's "Local Treasures & Experiences" item
Ms. Perez's "Local Treasures & Experiences"
$225

Starting bid

Discover some of Natomas’ favorite local spots with this collection of gift cards, treats, and relaxing extras. Whether you’re planning a delicious meal, a sweet treat, or a little self-care, this basket offers a great mix of experiences from beloved neighborhood businesses.

Includes:

  • $150 Gift Card to Daikon Korean BBQ
  • $100 Gift Card to Chef Frank Japanese Cuisine
  • $100 Gift Card to CharQterie
  • $90 Gift Card to Massage Envy
  • $40 Gift Card to Paris Baguette
  • Bottle of Equinox Sparkling Wine (Value $45)
  • Paris Baguette Cookie & Brownie Tray
  • Kitchen towels
  • Wine saver
  • Set of 3 cheese knives
  • Two 16 oz stainless steel insulated wine tumblers
  • Assorted relaxation and self-care items

Total Value: $630+

Mrs. Stellmacher’s Sacramento Kings Haul item
Mrs. Stellmacher’s Sacramento Kings Haul
$200

Starting bid

Calling all Kings fans! This basket is packed with Sacramento Kings gear and an unforgettable game day experience.

This basket includes:

  • 4 Lower Level tickets to Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
    Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 PM
  • Sacramento Kings windbreaker pullover (Size XL)
  • Hello Kitty Sacramento Kings cross-body bag
  • 2 Sacramento Kings ball caps
  • Sacramento Kings bucket hat
  • Malik Monk signed 5×7 photo
  • Sacramento Kings plastic water bottle
  • Sacramento Kings coffee cup
  • Sacramento Kings magnet
  • Sacramento Kings keychain
  • Sacramento Kings stress ball


Total Value: $500


Mrs. Lindner’s “Lucky Loot Bogg” item
Mrs. Lindner’s “Lucky Loot Bogg”
$200

Starting bid

Get ready to scratch, catch, and WIN! The Lucky Loot Bogg is packed with excitement for the whole family - all tucked inside a spacious Original Bogg Bag that’s perfect for the beach, pool, sports games, or everyday adventures.


Inside you’ll find:


Lottery Fun:

14 - $2 Scratchers

12 - $1 Scratchers
4 - $5 Scratchers
2 - $10 Scratchers

Pokémon Power:

3 Pokémon card packs 

1 Booster Bundle (featuring 6 additional packs)


That’s 32 chances to scratch your way to a prize and 9 total Pokémon packs to chase rare pulls and holo treasures!

Whether you’re hoping to cash in on a jackpot or “catch ’em all,” this basket is bursting with fun and possibilities!  Don’t miss your chance to take home the Lucky Loot Bogg! 🎉


Total Value:  $250 

✨⚡ With over 100 chances to hit it big! ✨⚡


Mrs. Emmitt's “The Glitz! The Glamour!” Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift certificate for Botox/Filler, a $150 gift card for professional spray tanning, one hour massage at Massage Envy, and a mani/pedi! Spend the day investing in yourself!

 

Total Value: $325


Ms. Nord's Samsung Fun
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a brand new Samsung 32” Full HD TV. Hang it in the bathroom for your relaxing bath time routine, or give it to your favorite child as a new gaming monitor!

 

Total Value: $180


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!