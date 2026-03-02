2026 Heron School Teacher Basket Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Give your child a passport to fun, adventure, and active experiences all year long! This exciting bundle is packed with opportunities for movement, skill-building, and family fun.
Includes:
From splashing in the pool to flipping in the gym and enjoying summer at the fair, this basket is filled with experiences kids will love.
All proceeds directly support Mr. Hodge’s classroom.
Total Value: $495
Starting bid
This basket is packed with 20 lottery scratchers ranging from $2 to $10 — the perfect mix of small thrills and big dreams. Scratch your way to fun, excitement, and who knows… maybe even fortune!
Includes:
Total Ticket Value: $65
Potential Winnings: Priceless!
Starting bid
2-Night Stay at a Lake Almanor Cabin
Enjoy a relaxing 2-night getaway at a beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located right on the Bailey Creek Golf Course in Lake Almanor. Whether you’re looking to golf, spend time on the lake, or simply unwind in a peaceful mountain setting, this home offers the perfect escape.
The cabin is fully equipped with all the comforts of home, including:
A perfect retreat for families or a couples’ weekend away.
Total Value: $550
To schedule your stay, contact:
Lindsay Romano
(916) 747-0071
[email protected]
Holidays excluded. Must book within one year of the 2026 Gala date.
Starting bid
Get ready to bring the ultimate game-day energy home! Mr. Guillen’s All Star MVP Basket is packed with everything your future athlete needs to shoot, score, spike, serve, and win. From backyard tournaments to park play and family competition nights, this basket is built for nonstop action.
And the real MVP bonus? A $300 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to gear up even more!
This All-Star basket includes:
Bid big, stock up, and let the games begin — because every MVP deserves elite gear!
Total Value: $704
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this incredible collection of tools, gadgets, and small appliances designed to make cooking easier and more fun. From everyday essentials to specialty tools, this basket is packed with everything you need to prep, cook, and serve with ease.
Includes:
Whether you’re a home chef or just love having the right tool for the job, this basket truly has everything you need.
Total Basket Value: $450
Starting bid
Inspire creativity, imagination, and hands-on fun with this activity-filled basket designed to get kids off screens and into making, building, and exploring. Perfect for rainy days, weekends, and after-school creativity!
This basket includes:
• Wooden crate basket
• 20 washable markers
• Building cubes
• Plus-Plus blocks
• 48 Crayola crayons
• Colored pencils
• 50 sheets of construction paper
• Scotch Magic Tape
• Elmer’s School Glue
• Moose Match Mayhem game
• Sidewalk chalk
• Dot markers (2 sets)
• Melissa & Doug scavenger hunt STEM kit
• Watercolors with watercolor paper
• Build Your Own Volcano Kit
• Kinetic sand
• Wooden “Paint Your Own Magnet” craft kit
• Box cake mix, frosting, and sprinkles
Books included:
• How to Draw 300 Cute Things
• How to Make Paper Airplanes activity book (with paper)
Total Basket Value: $220
Starting bid
Why go out for dinner when you can bring the heart of Italy into your own kitchen? This impressive haul is more than just a meal—it’s a total kitchen upgrade! From the heavy-duty stainless steel pot to a full spice rack, you’ll have every tool and taste needed to whip up a culinary masterpiece. And since every great chef needs a little extra something, we’ve included a $50 Amazon Gift Card for your fresh groceries or that final missing ingredient!
This Winning Bid Includes:
Total Value of Basket: $260.00
Starting bid
Ready for summer? This basket includes everything you need to kick off the summer right! With this basket you can say “YES” to all the fun activities you and your family want to do. From flying to a new destination, to a day at the zoo, this basket is for you!
Includes:
Total Value: $700
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate game night experience with this Sacramento Kings–themed basket, packed with fan gear, collectibles, and tickets to see the Kings live at Golden 1 Center!
Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing your team pride at home, this basket has everything a Kings fan needs.
This basket includes:
Total Value: $425
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a little luxury with this thoughtful bundle for both pets and their people. From grooming to goodies, this basket has everything needed for a happy, well-pampered pup.
Includes:
Total Value: $458
Starting bid
This basket includes everything a young reader needs for a cozy reading adventure, along with a special opportunity to be Librarian for the Day with Mrs. Williams.
Includes:
Date for Librarian for the Day will be arranged with the teacher and requires parent permission.
Total Basket Value: $110
Starting bid
Excitement, anticipation, and perhaps a million dollars can be found in this basket as you scratch your way through three dozen lottery tickets valued at $250!
Total Ticket Value: $250
Potential Winnings: Priceless!
Starting bid
Discover some of Natomas’ favorite local spots with this collection of gift cards, treats, and relaxing extras. Whether you’re planning a delicious meal, a sweet treat, or a little self-care, this basket offers a great mix of experiences from beloved neighborhood businesses.
Includes:
Total Value: $630+
Starting bid
Calling all Kings fans! This basket is packed with Sacramento Kings gear and an unforgettable game day experience.
This basket includes:
Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Get ready to scratch, catch, and WIN! The Lucky Loot Bogg is packed with excitement for the whole family - all tucked inside a spacious Original Bogg Bag that’s perfect for the beach, pool, sports games, or everyday adventures.
Inside you’ll find:
✨ Lottery Fun:
14 - $2 Scratchers
12 - $1 Scratchers
4 - $5 Scratchers
2 - $10 Scratchers
⚡ Pokémon Power:
3 Pokémon card packs
1 Booster Bundle (featuring 6 additional packs)
That’s 32 chances to scratch your way to a prize and 9 total Pokémon packs to chase rare pulls and holo treasures!
Whether you’re hoping to cash in on a jackpot or “catch ’em all,” this basket is bursting with fun and possibilities! Don’t miss your chance to take home the Lucky Loot Bogg! 🎉
Total Value: $250
✨⚡ With over 100 chances to hit it big! ✨⚡
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate for Botox/Filler, a $150 gift card for professional spray tanning, one hour massage at Massage Envy, and a mani/pedi! Spend the day investing in yourself!
Total Value: $325
Starting bid
Enjoy a brand new Samsung 32” Full HD TV. Hang it in the bathroom for your relaxing bath time routine, or give it to your favorite child as a new gaming monitor!
Total Value: $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!