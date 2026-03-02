2026 Heron School Teacher Basket Silent Auction

Give your child a passport to fun, adventure, and active experiences all year long! This exciting bundle is packed with opportunities for movement, skill-building, and family fun.

Includes:

1 Month of Group Swim Lessons from SafeSplash Swim School

Swim goggles and a swim cap

1 Month of Gymnastics Lessons from International Gymnastics Center

4 Youth Passes to North Natomas Aquatics Center

4 Passes to the California State Fair

A stylish Bitty Bogg Bag

From splashing in the pool to flipping in the gym and enjoying summer at the fair, this basket is filled with experiences kids will love.





All proceeds directly support Mr. Hodge’s classroom.

Total Value: $495



