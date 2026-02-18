2026 Heron School Teacher Experiences

Hosted by
About this event
Mr. B will take your student’s In-N-Out order, and participants will enjoy a special lunch together in the classroom.
A chance to make great memories with friends — good times guaranteed!
📍 Location: Classroom
📅 Date: Friday, March 20
🕒 Time: During lunchtime
👥 Spots Available: 6
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mr. Breckenridge’s classroom.
Join Mrs. Gorski for a fun lunchtime outing at Heron Park!
Students will enjoy a delicious In-N-Out lunch, then spend time playing games and hanging out at the park with classmates.
🍔 Lunch includes: choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, plus fries and a Capri Sun.
📅 Friday, April 10
🕒 During lunchtime
📍 Heron Park
👥 10 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Gorski’s classroom.
Join Mrs. Acquisto for a fun lunchtime outing at Heron Park!
Students will enjoy a delicious In-N-Out lunch, then spend time playing games and hanging out at the park with classmates.
🍔 Lunch includes: choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, plus fries and a Capri Sun.
📅 Friday, April 10
🕒 During lunchtime
📍 Heron Park
👥 10 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Acquisto's classroom.
Join Mrs. Zeki for a fun lunchtime outing at Heron Park!
Students will enjoy a delicious In-N-Out lunch, then spend time playing games and hanging out at the park with classmates.
🍔 Lunch includes: choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, plus fries and a Capri Sun.
📅 Friday, April 10
🕒 During lunchtime
📍 Heron Park
👥 10 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Zeki's classroom.
Join Mrs. Kolak for a fun lunchtime outing at Heron Park!
Students will enjoy a delicious In-N-Out lunch, then spend time playing games and hanging out at the park with classmates.
🍔 Lunch includes: choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, plus fries and a Capri Sun.
📅 Friday, April 10
🕒 During lunchtime
📍 Heron Park
👥 10 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Kolak's classroom.
Join Mrs. Farris for a fun lunchtime pizza party!
Students will enjoy pizza, drinks, dessert, and play games while spending extra time with Mrs. Farris and classmates.
🍕 Lunch includes: pizza, drinks, and dessert
📅 Wednesday, March 25
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Classroom
👥 4 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Farris’ classroom.
Join Mr. Guillen for a fun lunchtime pizza party!
Students will enjoy pizza, drinks, dessert, and play games while spending extra time with Mr. Guillen and classmates.
🍕 Lunch includes: pizza, drinks, and dessert
📅 Wednesday, March 25
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Classroom
👥 4 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mr. Guillen's classroom.
Join Ms. Stolp for a fun lunchtime pizza party!
Students will enjoy pizza, drinks, dessert, and play games while spending extra time with Ms. Stolp and classmates.
🍕 Lunch includes: pizza, drinks, and dessert
📅 Wednesday, March 25
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Classroom
👥 4 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Ms. Stolp's classroom.
Join Mrs. Fresquez-Garcia for a fun lunchtime pizza party!
Students will enjoy pizza, drinks, dessert, and play games while spending extra time with Mrs. Fresquez-Garcia and classmates.
🍕 Lunch includes: pizza, drinks, and dessert
📅 Wednesday, March 25
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Classroom
👥 4 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Fresquez-Garcia classroom.
Get ready for a wackadoo good time!
Join Mrs. Lindner for an after-school Bluey Party packed with fun, laughter, and imagination. Learners will play Bluey-inspired games like Keepy Uppy and Pass the Parcel, enjoy hands-on activities, and snack on tasty Bluey-inspired treats.
Every participant will receive their very own pair of Granny glasses to bring home!
After the party Mrs. Lindner can walk your learner to 4th R if needed.
📅 Friday, March 20
🕒 2:08–4:15 PM
📍 Mrs. Lindner’s Classroom
👥 12 spots available
🎒 Open to learners in Mrs. Lindner’s class only
All proceeds go directly to Mrs. Lindner’s classroom.
Adults only — get ready to dance!
Join the Middle School ELA Team at Mrs. Emmitt’s home for a Silent Disco party featuring music, food, and beverages. Grab a headset, pick your channel, and dance the night away with other Heron parents.
📅 Friday, April 10
🕒 6:00–9:00 PM
📍 Mrs. Emmitt’s Home
👥 22 spots available
🔞 Adults only
All proceeds go directly to Middle School ELA classrooms.
Join the third grade teachers for a sweet afternoon of creativity and fun!
Students will build their own candy salad creations and participate in candy-themed games and activities with the entire 3rd grade team.
📅 Friday, April 24
🕒 2:30–3:30 PM
📍 E9/E10 (Mrs. Kim’s & Mrs. Romano’s Rooms)
👥 40 spots available
All proceeds go directly to 3rd grade classrooms.
Calling all future engineers!
First grade students enjoy an engineering challenge of who can build the tallest and strongest tower while also enjoying a pizza lunch with Mrs. Crader, Mrs. MacMillan and Mrs. Naten.
📅 Friday, March 27
🕒 10:50–11:25 AM
📍 C14 (Ms. Naten’s Room)
👥 15 spots available
All proceeds go directly to 1st grade classrooms.
Come by Mrs. Sheets’ room for a fun Boba Tea Party!
Students will enjoy boba tea, snacks, and games during this festive after-school celebration.
🧋 Includes: boba tea and light snacks
📅 Friday, April 17
🕒 3:30–4:30 PM
📍 Room 114
👥 32 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Sheets’ classroom.
Join Mrs. Stellmacher for a special lunch party and raffle celebration!
Students will enjoy pizza, soda, and ice cream during lunchtime in Mrs. Stellmacher’s room. Everyone who attends will automatically be entered into four different raffle drawings — and you might win a fun prize!
📅 Tuesday, March 24
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Stellmacher Room F-8
👥 15 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Stellmacher’s classroom.
Join Mrs. Fitchie for a fun and special lunch!
Students will get to choose one Happy Meal Option: Cheeseburger, Hamburger, 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets. Each meal includes apple slices, fries and a choice of chocolate or regular milk.
📅 Monday, March 23
🕛 During lunchtime
📍 Fitchie's Room C5
👥 8 spots available
All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Fitchie’s classroom.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!