2026 Heron School Teacher Experiences

Join Mrs. Gorski for a fun lunchtime outing at Heron Park!





Students will enjoy a delicious In-N-Out lunch, then spend time playing games and hanging out at the park with classmates.





🍔 Lunch includes: choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, plus fries and a Capri Sun.



📅 Friday, April 10

🕒 During lunchtime

📍 Heron Park

👥 10 spots available





All proceeds from this experience go directly to Mrs. Gorski’s classroom.