2026 HFGDR Casino Night Sponsorship Form

- Select placement of corporate logo or family recognition as “Best in Show” in all print and digital media leading up to the Event, including invitation, flyers, posters, press release, and e-blasts.

- Featured on the Home for Good website and social media leading up to the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)

- Recognition as "Best in Show" sponsor on signage leading up to and at the Event.

Verbal recognition at the Event.

- Select placement in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.

- Five (5) tickets with select seating for the Event.