2026 HFGDR Casino Night Sponsorship Form

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About this event
- Prominent placement of corporate logo or family recognition in all print and digital media leading up to
the Event, including invitation, flyers, posters, event website, press release, and e-blasts.
- Prominently featured on the Home for Good website and social media leading up to the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)
- Prominent recognition as "Top Dog" sponsor on signage leading up to and at the Event.
- Verbal recognition at the Event.
- Prominent placement in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.
- Ten (10) tickets with prominent seating for the Event.
- Select placement of corporate logo or family recognition as “Best in Show” in all print and digital media leading up to the Event, including invitation, flyers, posters, press release, and e-blasts.
- Featured on the Home for Good website and social media leading up to the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)
- Recognition as "Best in Show" sponsor on signage leading up to and at the Event.
Verbal recognition at the Event.
- Select placement in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.
- Five (5) tickets with select seating for the Event.
- Placement of corporate logo or family recognition as "Faithful Companion" in all print and digital media leading up to the Event, including invitation, flyers, posters, event website, press release, and e-blasts.
- Featured on the Home for Good website and social media leading up to the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)
-Recognition as "Faithful Companion" sponsor on signage leading up to and at the Event.
- Verbal recognition at the Event.
- Inclusion in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.
- Three (3) tickets with select seating for the Event.
- Placement on the "Loyal Friend” listing on Home for Good website and social media leading up the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)
- Recognition on the "Loyal Friend" sponsor listing at the Event.
- Inclusion in the “Loyal Friend” sponsor listing in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.
- One (1) ticket with select seating for the Event.
- Placement on the "Friend of HFG” listing on Home for Good website and social media leading up the Event. (Social media reach is 89K and 31.3K followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.)
- Recognition on the "Friend of HFG" sponsor listing at the Event.
- Inclusion in the “Friend of HFG” sponsor listing in the Digital Slideshow at the Event.
Only 10 lucky individuals or businesses will have the chance to become an integral part of our Casino Night by sponsoring a dealer. Your $100 contribution not only supports the mission of "Home for Good" but also ensures that your name shines on the felt! Each dealer will proudly wear a special pin representing your commitment to creating a better home for everyone. [One $100 sponsorship = 1 Dealer Pin]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!