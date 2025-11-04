Hudson Girls Softball League Inc
2026 HGSL Sponsorship Application
HGSL 2026 Season Title Sponsor
$2,000
Company name Presents the 2026 spring and fall HGSL seasons
Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
5’x7’ Banner near entrance at Kiwanis Field throughout the season
4’x6’ Banner within Kiwanis Field throughout the season
Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
Company named as sponsor in social media posts
Company name and logo on HGSL website
MVP Sponsor
$725
Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
4’x6’ Banner within Kiwanis Field throughout the spring and fall seasons
Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
Company named as sponsor in social media posts
Company name and logo on HGSL website
Grand Slam Sponsor
$475
Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
Company named as sponsor in social media post
Company name and logo on HGSL website
Slugger Sponsor
$150
Fund for the cost of player registration for a hardship-qualified family
Fund for Annual HGSL Scholarship
