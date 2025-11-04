2026 HGSL Sponsorship Application

HGSL 2026 Season Title Sponsor
$2,000
  • Company name Presents the 2026 spring and fall HGSL seasons
  • Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
  • 5’x7’ Banner near entrance at Kiwanis Field throughout the season
  • 4’x6’ Banner within Kiwanis Field throughout the season
  • Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
  • Company named as sponsor in social media posts
  • Company name and logo on HGSL website
MVP Sponsor
$725
  • Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
  • 4’x6’ Banner within Kiwanis Field throughout the spring and fall seasons
  • Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
  • Company named as sponsor in social media posts
  • Company name and logo on HGSL website
Grand Slam Sponsor
$475
  • Team sponsorship (Company name on back of jersey)
  • Team Photo Plaque to proudly display at your business
  • Company named as sponsor in social media post
  • Company name and logo on HGSL website
Slugger Sponsor
$150
  • Fund for the cost of player registration for a hardship-qualified family
  • Fund for Annual HGSL Scholarship

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!