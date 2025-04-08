2026 HHCP Healthcare Gala Sponsorship

Diamond Ambassador Sponsor – $50,000
Diamond Ambassador Sponsor – $50,000
Ultimate Visibility & Impact
Event naming rights (e.g., "Presented by [Your Name]")
Two premium Elite VIP tables (16 seats)
On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity
Full-page ad in the gala program
Logo on red carpet backdrop (step and repeat)
Customized co-branded media feature (video, press)
Dedicated HHCP newsletter feature
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report, website, and all printed/digital media
VIP concierge service
Elite VIP seating
VIP gift bag promo item placement
One exhibitor table (optional)
Diamond Sponsor - $25,000
Diamond Sponsor – $25,000
Premier Visibility & Engagement
Named award presentation
Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions
Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating
Complimentary VIP concierge service
Customized branded video feature during event
Acknowledgment as HHCP Signature Education Program Sponsor
Dedicated newsletter feature
Logo in Annual Report, website, and all marketing
Full-page ad in event program
VIP gift bag promo item placement
One Elite VIP table (8 seats)
One exhibitor table (optional)
Elite VIP seating
Platinum Sponsor - $10,000
Platinum Sponsor – $10,000
Spotlight Recognition & Award Opportunity
Opportunity to submit a 2-minute live or pre-recorded promotional video
Opportunity to present a “Nominee Award”
Recognition as a Platinum Partner
Logo in Annual Report and on HHCP website
Full-page ad in gala program
Logo on all printed and digital marketing
Five Individual Elite VIP tickets
One exhibitor table (optional)
Elite VIP seating
Gold Sponsor - $5,000
Brand Visibility & Guest Access
Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report and website
Logo on all printed and social media marketing, including step-and-repeat
Promo item in VIP gift bags
1/2-page ad in program
Three VIP tickets
One exhibitor table (optional)
Silver Sponsor - $3,000
Event Presence & Recognition
Logo in program and on HHCP social posts
1/4-page ad in event program
Two general admission seats
Bronze Sponsor - $1,800
Bronze Sponsor – $1,800
Mission-Aligned Supporter
Logo in program
Recognition as a Mission Supporter