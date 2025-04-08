2026 HHCP Healthcare Gala Sponsorship

Diamond Ambassador Sponsor – $50,000 Ultimate Visibility & Impact Event naming rights (e.g., "Presented by [Your Name]") Two premium Elite VIP tables (16 seats) On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity Full-page ad in the gala program Logo on red carpet backdrop (step and repeat) Customized co-branded media feature (video, press) Dedicated HHCP newsletter feature Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report, website, and all printed/digital media VIP concierge service Elite VIP seating VIP gift bag promo item placement One exhibitor table (optional)

