2026 HHCP Healthcare Gala Sponsorship

2000 Century Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30345

Diamond Ambassador Sponsor - $50,000
Diamond Ambassador Sponsor – $50,000 Ultimate Visibility & Impact Event naming rights (e.g., "Presented by [Your Name]") Two premium Elite VIP tables (16 seats) On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity Full-page ad in the gala program Logo on red carpet backdrop (step and repeat) Customized co-branded media feature (video, press) Dedicated HHCP newsletter feature Logo in HHCP’s Annual Report, website, and all printed/digital media VIP concierge service Elite VIP seating VIP gift bag promo item placement One exhibitor table (optional)
Diamond Sponsor - $25,000
Diamond Sponsor – $25,000 Premier Visibility & Engagement Named award presentation Custom brand activation at Pre/Post VIP Receptions Exclusive red carpet escort and VIP seating Complimentary VIP concierge service Customized branded video feature during event Acknowledgment as HHCP Signature Education Program Sponsor Dedicated newsletter feature Logo in Annual Report, website, and all marketing Full-page ad in event program VIP gift bag promo item placement One Elite VIP table (8 seats) One exhibitor table (optional) Elite VIP seating
Platinum Sponsor - $10,000
Platinum Sponsor – $10,000 Spotlight Recognition & Award Opportunity Opportunity to submit a 2-minute live or pre-recorded promotional video Opportunity to present a “Nominee Award” Recognition as a Platinum Partner Logo in Annual Report and on HHCP website Full-page ad in gala program Logo on all printed and digital marketing Five Individual Elite VIP tickets One exhibitor table (optional) Elite VIP seating
Gold Sponsor - $5,000
Gold Sponsor - $5,000 Brand Visibility & Guest Access Logo in HHCP's Annual Report and website Logo on all printed and social media marketing, including step-and-repeat Promo item in VIP gift bags 1/2-page ad in program Three VIP tickets One exhibitor table (optional)
Silver Sponsor - $3,000
Event Presence & Recognition Logo in program and on HHCP social posts 1/4-page ad in event program Two general admission seats
Bronze Sponsor - $1,800
Bronze Sponsor – $1,800 Mission-Aligned Supporter Logo in program Recognition as a Mission Supporter
