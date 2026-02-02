PSC Helping Hands Foundation

PSC Helping Hands Foundation

2026 HHF Louisiana Golf Tournament

6300 Country Club Dr

Gonzales, LA 70737, USA

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

Custom Signage at Breakfast/Team of 4 Golfers/Two Signs with Company Logo placed on the course in prominent areas.

On - Course Contest Sponsor
$3,500

Signage and Marketing on All 3 On Course Contest Holes/ Team of 4 Golfers

Lunch Sponsor
$3,500

Boxed Lunch Sponsor/Team of 4 Golfers/Two Signs with Company Logo placed on the course in prominent areas/ Company Logo featured at the Registration Table.

Tee Gift Sponsor
$4,000

Logo on Tee Gift Bags/Team of 4 Golfers/Two Signs with Company Logo placed on the course in prominent areas.

Driving Range Sponsor
$1,500

Custom Signage on the Driving Range and in marketing materials.

Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Logo on all player golf carts and in marketing materials.

Scoreboard Sponsor
$1,500

Custom Signage at Tournament Scoreboard and in marketing materials.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,500

Custom Signage at Putting Green and in marketing materials.

Premier Hole Sponsor
$1,500

Team of 4 Golfers/Company Logo feature on 1 Hole/Access to pass out promotional items at an assigned hole.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Custom Signage on one beverage cart and in marketing materials.

Hole Sign
$500

Company Logo featured on 1 hole

Team Registration
$800

Team of 4 Golfers.

Individual Golfer Registration
$225

Individual Golfer Registration - Will be placed with other individuals who register.

