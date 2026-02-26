2026 Hickory Bands Golf Tournament

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About this event
Covers green fees and lunch
Covers green fees and lunch
• Event named “Hickory Band Classic presented by ____”
• Logo on event banner and marketing materials
• Recognition at awards ceremony
• Social media promotion
• Optional foursome entry
• Hole sponsorship signage
• Logo on banner
• Social media spotlight
• Optional two-player entry
• Signage at designated hole
• Name listed on event banner
• Social media mention
• Closest to the Pin
• Longest Drive
• Putting Contest
Sponsor provides or funds prize and receives signage recognition.
$
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