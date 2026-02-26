Hosted by

Hickory Band Parents Association

About this event

2026 Hickory Bands Golf Tournament

1301 Volvo Pkwy

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

Foursome
$500

Covers green fees and lunch

Single Player
$125

Covers green fees and lunch

Title Sponsor
$1,500

• Event named “Hickory Band Classic presented by ____”
• Logo on event banner and marketing materials
• Recognition at awards ceremony
• Social media promotion
• Optional foursome entry

Community Partner
$750

• Hole sponsorship signage
• Logo on banner
• Social media spotlight
• Optional two-player entry

Hole Sponsor
$200

• Signage at designated hole
• Name listed on event banner
• Social media mention


Contest Sponsor
$250

• Closest to the Pin
• Longest Drive
• Putting Contest
Sponsor provides or funds prize and receives signage recognition.

Add a donation for Hickory Band Parents Association

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