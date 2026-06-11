A red silhouette of a horse's head with fiery mane is superimposed over a white silhouette of a human profile against a white background.
High Horses Center for Equine-Assisted Services

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High Horses Center for Equine-Assisted Services

About this event

2026 High Horses Gala Benefit: Celebrating Horse Power - Year of the Fire Horse

138 Horse Farm Rd

Sharon, VT 05065, USA

High Horses 2026 Gala Individual Ticket
$200

A delightful Year of the Fire Horse-themed evening event featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing and both live and silent auctions to support High Horses.

"Blazing Bold" Sponsor - Private Party Space (6 Guests)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A festively decorated private party/dining space for 6 guests to enjoy the evening's festivities.

Client Ticket Package (client & caregiver)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purchase a set of tickets (2) for a High Horses client. (There are 6 seats at this table. The package is to purchase 2 of those seats - one for client and one for caregiver.)

Intense Flame Sponsor - Stan's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for the lovable herd member, Stan. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Kora's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for the beautiful herd member, Kora. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Russet's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for our gentle herd member, Russet. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Diva's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for our sweet herd member, Diva. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Harry's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for the horse with a big personality, Harry. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Joey's Table (6 seats)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This table is named for our steady little herd member, Joey. There are seats for 6 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Gizmo's Table (6 seats)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This table is named for our littlest herd member, Gizmo. There are seats for 6 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

Intense Flame Sponsor - Sadie's Table (8 seats)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table is named for our gentle giant, Sadie. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.

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