2026 High Horses Gala Benefit: Celebrating Horse Power - Year of the Fire Horse

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About this event
A delightful Year of the Fire Horse-themed evening event featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing and both live and silent auctions to support High Horses.
A festively decorated private party/dining space for 6 guests to enjoy the evening's festivities.
Purchase a set of tickets (2) for a High Horses client. (There are 6 seats at this table. The package is to purchase 2 of those seats - one for client and one for caregiver.)
This table is named for the lovable herd member, Stan. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for the beautiful herd member, Kora. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for our gentle herd member, Russet. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for our sweet herd member, Diva. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for the horse with a big personality, Harry. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for our steady little herd member, Joey. There are seats for 6 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for our littlest herd member, Gizmo. There are seats for 6 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
This table is named for our gentle giant, Sadie. There are seats for 8 at this table. This table is in the main aisle of the Upper Barn - close to dancing and auction activities. Purchaser must buy entire table.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!