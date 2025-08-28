2026 High Plains No-Till Conference Sponsorship

Benefits include:
Includes all the benefits of a Platinum Sponsorship with a $1,000 discount for a 3-year commitment!
Benefits include:
Reserves a 1-hour breakout slot for sponsor to provide an educational presentation.
Already included in Platinum and Corporate Sponsorships.
Includes a 50'x100' reserved area to display your agricultural equipment between the two conference buildings.
Already included in Platinum and Corporate Sponsorships.
Make sure every attendee learns about your organization by providing inserts that will be included in their registration packet!
Inserts can include brochures, booklets, flyers, pens, etc., but must fit in attendee bags.
Already included in Gold, Platinum, and Corporate Sponsorships.
One of the best things about the High Plains No-Till Conference is the food!
This sponsorship includes signage at the highly frequented snack table, recognition as the Break Sponsor in the program, on all schedules, and in announcements. It also includes the option of providing branded paperware to be used at the snack and refreshment table.
Help 10 FFA Students attend the conference on Day 2 to learn about opportunities in agriculture, soil health, and resource conservation.
If you would like to sponsor a specific chapter, please contact Angie Stone at [email protected]
Help 5 FFA Students attend the conference on Day 2 to learn about opportunities in agriculture, soil health, and resource conservation.
If you would like to sponsor a specific chapter, please contact Angie Stone at [email protected]
