3 Sisters Equine Refuge

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3 Sisters Equine Refuge

About this event

2026 High Tea for Horses

High Tea for One
$75

Your ticket includes a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.

High Tea for Two
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets for a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.

High Tea Table for 8
$575

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating for 8 - each ticket good for a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.

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