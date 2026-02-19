2026 High Tea for Horses

About this event
Your ticket includes a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.
Two tickets for a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.
10 left!
Reserved seating for 8 - each ticket good for a delightful high tea experience featuring an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and sweet treats, all paired with locally sourced teas. You’ll also enjoy a lively spring fashion show for fresh seasonal inspiration and a maker’s market filled with unique, handcrafted finds.
$
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