2026 Higher Up Program Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
The Student Transportation Program literally gets Higher Up students to work. Students who experience transportation challenges to and from their summer placements receive vouchers for taxi services or stipends for gas. While Higher Up strives to match each student with their best-fit summer job, if they can’t travel to that job, it becomes an opportunity lost!
Your sponsorship will help our students catch a ride while they reach for the stars!
The Higher Up Readiness Program is designed to prepare students for real world experience. From resume building and interview skills, to business etiquette and wardrobe basics - We ensure students feel good about starting their first internship experience.
Our Support Program assigns each placement a Student Partner Coordinator who provides directed guidance through stages of applied professional development and conducts regular check-ins to assess fit, address needs, note progress, and facilitate evaluations.
Your sponsorship will show students that we've got their back, right from the get-go!
The Better Together Program is an end-of-year recognition ceremony that celebrates our student's accomplishments and the businesses, volunteers, donors and sponsors that made these accomplishments possible.
Your sponsorship underscores that we're better when we work together to help students fly higher!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!