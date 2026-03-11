Dundee Highlands Parent Teacher Council
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Dundee Highlands Parent Teacher Council

About this event

Sales closed

Dundee Highlands Spring Fundraiser

Pick-up location

96 W Main St, West Dundee, IL 60118, USA

# 1 - Adrenaline Monkey Family Four Pack item
# 1 - Adrenaline Monkey Family Four Pack item
# 1 - Adrenaline Monkey Family Four Pack
$29

Starting bid

Family Four Pack of Admission Tickets

Jump Socks Included


Value of: $150

# 2 - Randall Oaks Foursome with Carts & Sips Basket item
# 2 - Randall Oaks Foursome with Carts & Sips Basket item
# 2 - Randall Oaks Foursome with Carts & Sips Basket item
# 2 - Randall Oaks Foursome with Carts & Sips Basket
$75

Starting bid

One Free Round of Golf for Four with Carts at Randall Oaks Golf Course PLUS Tote Bag w/ Sips Golf shirt, Sips Drinks & Chomps Meat Sticks

Golf Valid Thru 2026 (not applicable weekends or holidays before 1:00pm)

Value of: $350

# 3- Annual Gym Membership & Pool Punch Pass item
# 3- Annual Gym Membership & Pool Punch Pass item
# 3- Annual Gym Membership & Pool Punch Pass
$150

Starting bid

One Annual Fitness Membership at Dundee Park District & 10 Pool Punch Pass Card for Dolphin Cove Pool


Valued of: $500

# 4 - Annual Gym Membership Dundee Park District item
# 4 - Annual Gym Membership Dundee Park District item
# 4 - Annual Gym Membership Dundee Park District
$125

Starting bid

One Annual Fitness Membership at Dundee Park District

#5 - Dundee Park District Family Pool Pass item
#5 - Dundee Park District Family Pool Pass item
#5 - Dundee Park District Family Pool Pass
$60

Starting bid

2026 season pass (5 people) - unlimited access to Rakow Center Indoor Pool and Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center.


Value of: $325

# 6 - Santa's Village & Springs item
# 6 - Santa's Village & Springs item
# 6 - Santa's Village & Springs
$50

Starting bid

Family of 4 Full Admission for waterpark and amusement park


Value of: $300

# 7 - Scoo B Do's Pet Grooming Basket item
# 7 - Scoo B Do's Pet Grooming Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket containing dog dish, toys & treats along with a grooming certificate!! Treat your fur baby to the spa!


Value of: $100

# 8 -Rose Hotel by Hilton & Trulucks Gift Card item
# 8 -Rose Hotel by Hilton & Trulucks Gift Card item
# 8 -Rose Hotel by Hilton & Trulucks Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

One Night Stay at the Rose Chicago, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Rosemont 5200 Pearl Street Rosemont IL

1 robe, 1 bottle of Rosé, $50 gift card to Trulucks Rosemont

Generously Donated by: Micaela Haas

Valued at: $300

#9- Chevy Chase signed Hockey Jersey item
#9- Chevy Chase signed Hockey Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Autographed Chevy Chase Griswold Hockey Jersey 

Includes certificate of authenticity.

Generously Donated by: Van Antwerp Family (DHES Alumni)

#10 - Bushwood Flag Autographed by Chevy Chase item
#10 - Bushwood Flag Autographed by Chevy Chase item
#10 - Bushwood Flag Autographed by Chevy Chase
$150

Starting bid

Classic Bushwood County Club flag signed by Chevy Chase

Includes certificate of authenticity.

Donated by: Van Antwerp Family - DHES Alumni

#11 - Police Escort Home from School item
#11 - Police Escort Home from School item
#11 - Police Escort Home from School
$30

Starting bid

Buckle up for the coolest trip home ever, courtesy of our amazing West Dundee officers.

# 12 - Windy City Bulls Game - (4 Tickets) 100 Level item
# 12 - Windy City Bulls Game - (4 Tickets) 100 Level
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets for Windy City Bulls Game Game 100 Level You pick the game

Home Game 2026-2027 Season


Value $ 240

# 13- Pikachu-Rug & Classic Cinema Tickets item
# 13- Pikachu-Rug & Classic Cinema Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Priceless Handmade Pikachu Accent Rug

Donated/Created by: VP Creation by Hayley VonPatterson


Magnetic Building Cubes

# 14- Paintball Explosion item
# 14- Paintball Explosion item
# 14- Paintball Explosion
$100

Starting bid

10 Free Admission & Rental for Walk on play

*Can be used together or individually & Assorted Sour Candies!


Must be used by September 2026.

Value of $400

# 15 - Melt Yoga Gift Card & Fitness Basket item
# 15 - Melt Yoga Gift Card & Fitness Basket item
# 15 - Melt Yoga Gift Card & Fitness Basket
$60

Starting bid

Free Classes at Melt Hot Yoga Studio - in Algonquin ...basket contains Stanley Mug, Yoga Mat, Rx Bars, Mixer and more!


Generously donated by: Justyna Turek




# 16 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access item
# 16 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access item
# 16 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access
$250

Starting bid

04/12/2026 Game 10 Tickets Cubs vs. Pirates - Field Passes - KIDS RUN THE BASES (priority over the general admission)! and GROUP PHOTO ON FIELD!

Date: 04/12/2026 @ 1:20PM

Section 228 Row 7

Seat 5-14

(kids under 13 runs bases after the game) Field Pass for Photos on field.

# 17 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access item
# 17 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access item
# 17 - Cubs Experience -Priority Field Access
$250

Starting bid

04/19/26 Game 10 Tickets Cubs vs. Mets

KIDS RUN THE BASES (priority over the general admission)! and GROUP PHOTO ON FIELD!

Date: 04/19/2026 @ 1:20PM

Section 228 Row 7

Seat 5-14

(kids under 13 runs bases after the game)

# 18 - Hidden Bay Lodge Fishing Trip - Canada item
# 18 - Hidden Bay Lodge Fishing Trip - Canada item
# 18 - Hidden Bay Lodge Fishing Trip - Canada item
# 18 - Hidden Bay Lodge Fishing Trip - Canada
$1,500

Starting bid

Exclusive private‑island getaway for 4 - Fishing Enthusiast! Includes private seaplane to access fully equipped private home on Hidden Bay. Includes gear, private boat, and access to trophy‑filled waters. Donated by: Tim Reinke Valued at $10,000

# 19- Red Carpet Facial & Skinceuticals Products item
# 19- Red Carpet Facial & Skinceuticals Products item
# 19- Red Carpet Facial & Skinceuticals Products
$250

Starting bid

Steven Bloch Plastic Surgeon and founder of Body By Bloch Gift Bag Includes $300 Red Carpet Facial by SkinDeep (expires 4/20/27) and $1200 of skincare products by SkinCeuticals. Donated by: Agnes Bazan

Value of $1500

# 20 - Arctic Wolf Gift Card & XL Weather Pod item
# 20 - Arctic Wolf Gift Card & XL Weather Pod item
# 20 - Arctic Wolf Gift Card & XL Weather Pod
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Arctic Wolf Ale House

Under the Weather XL Pod - Blue (1-2 people)


Value: $250

#21 Schaumburg Boomers Luxury Suite item
#21 Schaumburg Boomers Luxury Suite
$250

Starting bid

Luxury Suite Exclusively for your group of 25 includes admission for

25 people, VIP Parking and wait-staff suite.


Valid on a game Sunday - Thursday

2026 Season

Value of $650

# 22- Chicago Fire Autographed Jersey item
# 22- Chicago Fire Autographed Jersey item
# 22- Chicago Fire Autographed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

(4) Chicago Fire Tickets, (1) Waldron Deck Parking, Sec 114, Row 1, Seats 1-4 May 23, 2026 @ 7:30 PM

AND

Autographed Team Jersey from the Chicago Fire Soccer Team & Bottle of Vodka


Generously Donated By: Davey Haas

#23 - Chicago Wolves Game item
#23 - Chicago Wolves Game item
#23 - Chicago Wolves Game
$75

Starting bid

Admission for 8 People

2 VIP Parking Passes

# 25 - Chicago Wolves Game item
# 25 - Chicago Wolves Game item
# 25 - Chicago Wolves Game
$150

Starting bid

Admission for 16 People

4 VIP Parking Passes

#26 Liquid Death Barrel BBQ & Butcher on the Block $$$ item
#26 Liquid Death Barrel BBQ & Butcher on the Block $$$ item
#26 Liquid Death Barrel BBQ & Butcher on the Block $$$
$60

Starting bid

Liquid Death Barrel BBQ

& $25 Dollar Gift Card for Butcher on the Block

Generously Donated by: Danielle Hoff

# 27 - Dave & Buster Gift Basket & PLAY CARDS item
# 27 - Dave & Buster Gift Basket & PLAY CARDS item
# 27 - Dave & Buster Gift Basket & PLAY CARDS
$15

Starting bid

Dave & Buster Gift Basket includes $50 in Game Play cards & D&B Swag


Value: $90

# 28 - River Lee Gift Basket item
# 28 - River Lee Gift Basket item
# 28 - River Lee Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift Basket Donated by River Lee's Pub

Two Bottles of Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey, T-Shirts, Sweatshirt, Glasses, and more!



# 29 - River Walk Personalized Brick item
# 29 - River Walk Personalized Brick item
# 29 - River Walk Personalized Brick
$30

Starting bid

Personalized Brick ... leave your mark on West Dundee! Certificate for one River Walk Paver.

# 30-WoodFire Grill & Fox River MedSpa item
# 30-WoodFire Grill & Fox River MedSpa item
# 30-WoodFire Grill & Fox River MedSpa
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Woodfire Grill &

$25 Dollar Gift Card to Fox River Med Spa

# 31 - Aloft Hotel item
# 31 - Aloft Hotel item
# 31 - Aloft Hotel
$100

Starting bid

One Night Stay @ Aloft Chicago O'Hare Hotel Parking Fee Included

Located in the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, our newly renovated Rosemont hotel offers easy access to Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Stephens Convention Center, and Allstate Arena. O'Hare Airport is 10 minutes away with free shuttle service.

# 32 - Hello Kitty & One Year of Bundtlets item
# 32 - Hello Kitty & One Year of Bundtlets item
# 32 - Hello Kitty & One Year of Bundtlets
$50

Starting bid

VP Creations - By Hayley Von Patterson Hello Kitty Handmade Accent Rug AND One Year of Free Bundtlets from Nothing Bundt Cake (One free every month)


# 33 - Marriott Naperville - 1 Night Stay item
# 33 - Marriott Naperville - 1 Night Stay item
# 33 - Marriott Naperville - 1 Night Stay
$55

Starting bid

Naperville Marriott Overnight Stay - Enjoy a weekend stay-cation with an overnight stay to enjoy our indoor, heated swimming pool and whirlpool with the family.


# 34- Gift Basket & $100 Gift Card item
# 34- Gift Basket & $100 Gift Card item
# 34- Gift Basket & $100 Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for food and drinks at Carols Corner, and Carols Corner Swag... sweatshirt & hat

#35 - Margarita Beach Bundle item
#35 - Margarita Beach Bundle item
#35 - Margarita Beach Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Insulated Bag, Beach Towel, Sips Drinks & Skinny Margarita Bottles

#36 - One Night Stay Eaglewood Resort item
#36 - One Night Stay Eaglewood Resort item
#36 - One Night Stay Eaglewood Resort
$60

Starting bid

One Night Stay Eaglewood Resort & Spa

Itasca, IL

Treat yourself to a get away!!!

Includes Breakfast for 2


#37 - EXP Rosemont - Admission for 4 item
#37 - EXP Rosemont - Admission for 4 item
#37 - EXP Rosemont - Admission for 4
$50

Starting bid

Rosemont's new immersive VR experience the largest virtual-reality destination in the Midwest.

The 26,000-square-foot venue welcomes guests to travel through art, technology, storytelling and history.

#38 - Beauty Basket - Expression Salon item
#38 - Beauty Basket - Expression Salon
$50

Starting bid

Decorative Bowl filled with Hair & Beauty Product donated by Expression's Salon


Valued over $200

#39 -Spa Bleu Gift Basket item
#39 -Spa Bleu Gift Basket item
#39 -Spa Bleu Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Aveda Rosemary Mint Wash, Lotion, Bath Bar and $100 Gift Card for Spa Bleu

#40 -Randall Oaks Zoo Gift Basket item
#40 -Randall Oaks Zoo Gift Basket item
#40 -Randall Oaks Zoo Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

5 - Free Admission Passes (no expiration) to the Zoo

ROZ - T-shirt (child Med), Bag, Tumbler and Swag

#50 - Pinot Palette & Bottle of Wine item
#50 - Pinot Palette & Bottle of Wine item
#50 - Pinot Palette & Bottle of Wine
$25

Starting bid

Pinot Palette Paint and Sip Studio

$50 Gift Certificate toward painting experience / Bottle Of Red Wine Coopers Hawk

#42 - Top Golf Gift Card $100 & Superior Nuts item
#42 - Top Golf Gift Card $100 & Superior Nuts
$40

Starting bid

$100 in gift cards to Top Golf &

Nuts from Superior Chicago Nut Co.

West Dundee Coffee Mug

#43 - 7th Heaven Concert Tickets item
#43 - 7th Heaven Concert Tickets item
#43 - 7th Heaven Concert Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets for 7th Heaven at RocHaus April 25th @ 6:30pm


#44- Sky Zone Trampoline & Dolphin Cove Pool Punch Pass item
#44- Sky Zone Trampoline & Dolphin Cove Pool Punch Pass item
#44- Sky Zone Trampoline & Dolphin Cove Pool Punch Pass item
#44- Sky Zone Trampoline & Dolphin Cove Pool Punch Pass
$25

Starting bid

Admission for 2 Including Jump Socks

120-minutes Passes

PLUS Dundee Park District 10 Punch Pool Pass

#45 - Tequila Val's Gift Basket item
#45 - Tequila Val's Gift Basket item
#45 - Tequila Val's Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift card, t-shirt and authentic guacamole set, hot sauces & Margarita Mix

# 46 -TimberRidge Waterpark Day Passes item
# 46 -TimberRidge Waterpark Day Passes
$30

Starting bid

Admission for 6 / Waterpark Day passes to Timber Ridge Waterpark Lake Geneva

# 47 - Vigeo MedSpa Basket item
# 47 - Vigeo MedSpa Basket item
# 47 - Vigeo MedSpa Basket
$200

Starting bid

Microneedling Facial / Service

Basket of facial products


Valid through 6/20/26

Value: $875

#48 - Custom G.O.A.T Coat item
#48 - Custom G.O.A.T Coat item
#48 - Custom G.O.A.T Coat item
#48 - Custom G.O.A.T Coat
$75

Starting bid

CUSTOM COATS

TRUSTED BY ATHLETES & ICONS

GOAT COATS are more than jackets — they’re a statement of excellence worn by high-profile athletes and professionals across the country.

#49 - Chomps Basket item
#49 - Chomps Basket item
#49 - Chomps Basket
$40

Starting bid

Chomps Snacks Stick 100% grass fed Various Flavors, Chomps Swag - Hat & T-Shirts



#50 - Introductory FLIGHT Lesson item
#50 - Introductory FLIGHT Lesson
$100

Starting bid

Free introductory flight lesson at Lake in the Hills airport -

Blue Skies Flying Services

Hands on experience approximately 45 minutes

You and one back seat guest

Valid for 1 Year


Donated by: Creegan Family Value: $240

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!