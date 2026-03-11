Dundee Highlands Spring Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Family Four Pack of Admission Tickets
Jump Socks Included
Value of: $150
Starting bid
One Free Round of Golf for Four with Carts at Randall Oaks Golf Course PLUS Tote Bag w/ Sips Golf shirt, Sips Drinks & Chomps Meat Sticks
Golf Valid Thru 2026 (not applicable weekends or holidays before 1:00pm)
Value of: $350
Starting bid
One Annual Fitness Membership at Dundee Park District & 10 Pool Punch Pass Card for Dolphin Cove Pool
Valued of: $500
Starting bid
One Annual Fitness Membership at Dundee Park District
Starting bid
2026 season pass (5 people) - unlimited access to Rakow Center Indoor Pool and Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center.
Value of: $325
Starting bid
Family of 4 Full Admission for waterpark and amusement park
Value of: $300
Starting bid
Basket containing dog dish, toys & treats along with a grooming certificate!! Treat your fur baby to the spa!
Value of: $100
Starting bid
One Night Stay at the Rose Chicago, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Rosemont 5200 Pearl Street Rosemont IL
1 robe, 1 bottle of Rosé, $50 gift card to Trulucks Rosemont
Generously Donated by: Micaela Haas
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Autographed Chevy Chase Griswold Hockey Jersey
Includes certificate of authenticity.
Generously Donated by: Van Antwerp Family (DHES Alumni)
Starting bid
Classic Bushwood County Club flag signed by Chevy Chase
Includes certificate of authenticity.
Donated by: Van Antwerp Family - DHES Alumni
Starting bid
Buckle up for the coolest trip home ever, courtesy of our amazing West Dundee officers.
Starting bid
4 Tickets for Windy City Bulls Game Game 100 Level You pick the game
Home Game 2026-2027 Season
Value $ 240
Starting bid
Priceless Handmade Pikachu Accent Rug
Donated/Created by: VP Creation by Hayley VonPatterson
Magnetic Building Cubes
Starting bid
10 Free Admission & Rental for Walk on play
*Can be used together or individually & Assorted Sour Candies!
Must be used by September 2026.
Value of $400
Starting bid
Free Classes at Melt Hot Yoga Studio - in Algonquin ...basket contains Stanley Mug, Yoga Mat, Rx Bars, Mixer and more!
Generously donated by: Justyna Turek
Starting bid
04/12/2026 Game 10 Tickets Cubs vs. Pirates - Field Passes - KIDS RUN THE BASES (priority over the general admission)! and GROUP PHOTO ON FIELD!
Date: 04/12/2026 @ 1:20PM
Section 228 Row 7
Seat 5-14
(kids under 13 runs bases after the game) Field Pass for Photos on field.
Starting bid
04/19/26 Game 10 Tickets Cubs vs. Mets
KIDS RUN THE BASES (priority over the general admission)! and GROUP PHOTO ON FIELD!
Date: 04/19/2026 @ 1:20PM
Section 228 Row 7
Seat 5-14
(kids under 13 runs bases after the game)
Starting bid
Exclusive private‑island getaway for 4 - Fishing Enthusiast! Includes private seaplane to access fully equipped private home on Hidden Bay. Includes gear, private boat, and access to trophy‑filled waters. Donated by: Tim Reinke Valued at $10,000
Starting bid
Steven Bloch Plastic Surgeon and founder of Body By Bloch Gift Bag Includes $300 Red Carpet Facial by SkinDeep (expires 4/20/27) and $1200 of skincare products by SkinCeuticals. Donated by: Agnes Bazan
Value of $1500
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Arctic Wolf Ale House
Under the Weather XL Pod - Blue (1-2 people)
Value: $250
Starting bid
Luxury Suite Exclusively for your group of 25 includes admission for
25 people, VIP Parking and wait-staff suite.
Valid on a game Sunday - Thursday
2026 Season
Value of $650
Starting bid
(4) Chicago Fire Tickets, (1) Waldron Deck Parking, Sec 114, Row 1, Seats 1-4 May 23, 2026 @ 7:30 PM
AND
Autographed Team Jersey from the Chicago Fire Soccer Team & Bottle of Vodka
Generously Donated By: Davey Haas
Starting bid
Admission for 8 People
2 VIP Parking Passes
Starting bid
Admission for 16 People
4 VIP Parking Passes
Starting bid
Liquid Death Barrel BBQ
& $25 Dollar Gift Card for Butcher on the Block
Generously Donated by: Danielle Hoff
Starting bid
Dave & Buster Gift Basket includes $50 in Game Play cards & D&B Swag
Value: $90
Starting bid
Gift Basket Donated by River Lee's Pub
Two Bottles of Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey, T-Shirts, Sweatshirt, Glasses, and more!
Starting bid
Personalized Brick ... leave your mark on West Dundee! Certificate for one River Walk Paver.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Woodfire Grill &
$25 Dollar Gift Card to Fox River Med Spa
Starting bid
One Night Stay @ Aloft Chicago O'Hare Hotel Parking Fee Included
Located in the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, our newly renovated Rosemont hotel offers easy access to Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Stephens Convention Center, and Allstate Arena. O'Hare Airport is 10 minutes away with free shuttle service.
Starting bid
VP Creations - By Hayley Von Patterson Hello Kitty Handmade Accent Rug AND One Year of Free Bundtlets from Nothing Bundt Cake (One free every month)
Starting bid
Naperville Marriott Overnight Stay - Enjoy a weekend stay-cation with an overnight stay to enjoy our indoor, heated swimming pool and whirlpool with the family.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for food and drinks at Carols Corner, and Carols Corner Swag... sweatshirt & hat
Starting bid
Insulated Bag, Beach Towel, Sips Drinks & Skinny Margarita Bottles
Starting bid
One Night Stay Eaglewood Resort & Spa
Itasca, IL
Treat yourself to a get away!!!
Includes Breakfast for 2
Starting bid
Rosemont's new immersive VR experience the largest virtual-reality destination in the Midwest.
The 26,000-square-foot venue welcomes guests to travel through art, technology, storytelling and history.
Starting bid
Decorative Bowl filled with Hair & Beauty Product donated by Expression's Salon
Valued over $200
Starting bid
Aveda Rosemary Mint Wash, Lotion, Bath Bar and $100 Gift Card for Spa Bleu
Starting bid
5 - Free Admission Passes (no expiration) to the Zoo
ROZ - T-shirt (child Med), Bag, Tumbler and Swag
Starting bid
Pinot Palette Paint and Sip Studio
$50 Gift Certificate toward painting experience / Bottle Of Red Wine Coopers Hawk
Starting bid
$100 in gift cards to Top Golf &
Nuts from Superior Chicago Nut Co.
West Dundee Coffee Mug
Starting bid
4 General Admission Tickets for 7th Heaven at RocHaus April 25th @ 6:30pm
Starting bid
Admission for 2 Including Jump Socks
120-minutes Passes
PLUS Dundee Park District 10 Punch Pool Pass
Starting bid
$50 gift card, t-shirt and authentic guacamole set, hot sauces & Margarita Mix
Starting bid
Admission for 6 / Waterpark Day passes to Timber Ridge Waterpark Lake Geneva
Starting bid
Microneedling Facial / Service
Basket of facial products
Valid through 6/20/26
Value: $875
Starting bid
CUSTOM COATS
TRUSTED BY ATHLETES & ICONS
GOAT COATS are more than jackets — they’re a statement of excellence worn by high-profile athletes and professionals across the country.
Starting bid
Chomps Snacks Stick 100% grass fed Various Flavors, Chomps Swag - Hat & T-Shirts
Starting bid
Free introductory flight lesson at Lake in the Hills airport -
Blue Skies Flying Services
Hands on experience approximately 45 minutes
You and one back seat guest
Valid for 1 Year
Donated by: Creegan Family Value: $240
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