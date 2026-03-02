2026 Hike For the Homeless HIKER Registration/Donations

Bring your hiking group for an adventure with a purpose! Pay for 5 hikers, and your 6th hiker can choose a needed item from the list below to donate at the registration entrance:





Laundry Detergent

32 Gallon Black Garbage Bags

13 Gallon Power Flex Garbage bags

Dawn Dish Soap (Gallon)

Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Twin Pack)

Paper Towels

Diapers – Size 7

Diapers – Size 6

Diapers – Size 5

Diapers – Size 4

Diapers – Size 2

Twin Bed Sheets

Pillows

