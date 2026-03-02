Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

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Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

About this event

2026 Hike For the Homeless HIKER Registration/Donations

1445 Front Porch Pl

Altoona, WI 54720, USA

Hiker Registration
$40

This is an individual hiker ticket. Sign up before July 17th to get your Hike t-shirt!

Group Ticket
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Bring your hiking group for an adventure with a purpose! Pay for 5 hikers, and your 6th hiker can choose a needed item from the list below to donate at the registration entrance:


Laundry Detergent
32 Gallon Black Garbage Bags
13 Gallon Power Flex Garbage bags
Dawn Dish Soap (Gallon)
Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Twin Pack)
Paper Towels
Diapers – Size 7
Diapers – Size 6
Diapers – Size 5
Diapers – Size 4
Diapers – Size 2
Twin Bed Sheets
Pillows

Add a donation for Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

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