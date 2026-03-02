2026 Hike For the Homeless HIKER Registration/Donations

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About this event
This is an individual hiker ticket. Sign up before July 17th to get your Hike t-shirt!
Bring your hiking group for an adventure with a purpose! Pay for 5 hikers, and your 6th hiker can choose a needed item from the list below to donate at the registration entrance:
Laundry Detergent
32 Gallon Black Garbage Bags
13 Gallon Power Flex Garbage bags
Dawn Dish Soap (Gallon)
Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Twin Pack)
Paper Towels
Diapers – Size 7
Diapers – Size 6
Diapers – Size 5
Diapers – Size 4
Diapers – Size 2
Twin Bed Sheets
Pillows
$
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