2026 Hike for the Homeless Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Altoona, WI
- Logo on WEAU & WQOW News 18 promos in August
- Logo on event marketing
- Banner with logo at Start/Finish Line
- Logo on event T-Shirt
- Logo recognition along Hike route
- Logo on display at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Ten (10) Hiker registrations with T-shirts
- Name/Logo on event T-shirt
- Logo recognition along Hike route
- Logo recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Eight (8) Hiker registrations with T-shirts
- Name on event T-shirt
- Name recognition along Hike route
- Name recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Six (6) Hiker registrations with T-shirts
- Name recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Four (4) Hiker registrations with T-shirts
Prefer a non-monetary sponsorship? We also accept donations for inclusion in prize drawings at the event. Donors receive recognition at event.
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