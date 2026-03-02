Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

Hosted by

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

About this event

2026 Hike for the Homeless Sponsorship Opportunities

River Prairie Park

Altoona, WI

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
Available until Jun 30

- Logo on WEAU & WQOW News 18 promos in August
- Logo on event marketing
- Banner with logo at Start/Finish Line
- Logo on event T-Shirt
- Logo recognition along Hike route
- Logo on display at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Ten (10) Hiker registrations with T-shirts

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

- Name/Logo on event T-shirt
- Logo recognition along Hike route
- Logo recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Eight (8) Hiker registrations with T-shirts

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

- Name on event T-shirt
- Name recognition along Hike route
- Name recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Six (6) Hiker registrations with T-shirts

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

- Name recognition at event
- Social Media recognition and tag
- Four (4) Hiker registrations with T-shirts

Prize Drawings
$1

Prefer a non-monetary sponsorship? We also accept donations for inclusion in prize drawings at the event. Donors receive recognition at event.

Add a donation for Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

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