Kelso Business and Community Association

Kelso Business and Community Association

2026 Hilander Hustle Sponsorships

Tam O'Shanter Way

Kelso, WA 98626, USA

Scottie Sponsor
$350

Small logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition

Sign with your business name at event

Schroeder Sponsor
$500

Medium logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition

Radio Recognition

Sign with your business name at event

2 tickets to event

Hilander Hustle T-Shirt Sponsor
$600

Logo on back of event T-shirt

Medium logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition

Radio Recognition

Sign with your business name at event

2 tickets to event

Only 4 available

We Are Kelso Hat Sponsor
$750

Basic logo on event hats - 1 per attendee

Medium logo on marketing materials
Social Media recognition

Radio Recognition

Sign with your business name at event

3 tickets to event

Only 2 available

Giant Yellow "K" Sponsor
$1,200

SOLD OUT! Make your presence and support known like the giant "K" on the hill!

Logo on marketing materials including hats and T-shirts
Extra Social Media recognition, including automatic "presented by you and KBCA"

Extra Radio Recognition - similar to social media

Multiple signs at the event

6 tickets to event

2 available

