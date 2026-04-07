2026 Hillcrest Christian Academy Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Pre-K. Bring the fun home with a collection of crowd-favorite board games perfect for family nights, friendly competition, and endless laughs. Estimated value $175
Starting bid
Kinder & 1st Grade. Everything you need to spice up your next fiesta! This basket is packed with taco night essentials for a delicious and festive gathering. Estimated value $260.
Starting bid
2nd Grade. Travel in style with must-have essentials designed to make your next getaway smooth, organized, and a little more luxurious. Estimated value $275.
Starting bid
3rd Grade. Get creative with a variety of hands-on kits including cross stitch, embroidery, and painting projects—perfect for all ages and skill levels. Estimated value $280.
Starting bid
4th Grade. Adventure awaits! Enjoy cozy nights and outdoor fun with folding chairs, s’mores kits, lanterns, walkie talkies, and more. Estimated value $230.
Starting bid
5th Grade. Start your mornings right with this ultimate coffee lover’s bundle featuring a versatile 5-in-1 coffee maker, tasty add-ins, and stylish tumblers. Estimated value $275
Starting bid
6th Grade. Turn your kitchen into a pizzeria! This set includes everything you need to craft the perfect homemade pizza from start to finish. Estimated value $300.
Starting bid
7th & 8th Grade. A delicious opportunity to dine out or gift someone special—this bundle includes gift cards to some favorite local restaurants. Estimated value $375
Starting bid
9th Grade. Soak up the sunshine with outdoor games, a Bluetooth speaker, and kiddie pools—everything you need for fun-filled summer days. Estimated value $240.
Starting bid
High School. Pamper your furry friend with a bundle of treats and must-have pet supplies that will have tails wagging in no time. Estimated value $300.
Starting bid
Estimated value $400.
Starting bid
Estimated value $1,000.
Starting bid
Autographed jacket, CD & book. Estimated value $150.
Starting bid
Estimated value $300.
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Judy Haggerton in memory of Diann Brister.
Starting bid
Estimated value $90.
Starting bid
Estimated value $280.
Starting bid
Made by Carlie Boroughs. Estimated value $30.
Starting bid
Hand painted by Lyn Moshied.
Starting bid
Estimated value $300.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!