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Hillcrest Christian Academy POW

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2026 Hillcrest Christian Academy Gala Silent Auction

Let the Games Begin item
Let the Games Begin
$90

Starting bid

Pre-K. Bring the fun home with a collection of crowd-favorite board games perfect for family nights, friendly competition, and endless laughs. Estimated value $175

Taco 'Bout A Party item
Taco 'Bout A Party
$130

Starting bid

Kinder & 1st Grade. Everything you need to spice up your next fiesta! This basket is packed with taco night essentials for a delicious and festive gathering. Estimated value $260.

Bon Voyage: Jet Set Essentials item
Bon Voyage: Jet Set Essentials
$135

Starting bid

2nd Grade. Travel in style with must-have essentials designed to make your next getaway smooth, organized, and a little more luxurious. Estimated value $275.

Crafty Fun for Everyone item
Crafty Fun for Everyone
$140

Starting bid

3rd Grade. Get creative with a variety of hands-on kits including cross stitch, embroidery, and painting projects—perfect for all ages and skill levels. Estimated value $280.

Rollin' Into the Great Outdoors item
Rollin' Into the Great Outdoors
$115

Starting bid

4th Grade. Adventure awaits! Enjoy cozy nights and outdoor fun with folding chairs, s’mores kits, lanterns, walkie talkies, and more. Estimated value $230.

Rise & Grind Deluxe item
Rise & Grind Deluxe
$135

Starting bid

5th Grade. Start your mornings right with this ultimate coffee lover’s bundle featuring a versatile 5-in-1 coffee maker, tasty add-ins, and stylish tumblers. Estimated value $275

In Pizza We Crust item
In Pizza We Crust
$150

Starting bid

6th Grade. Turn your kitchen into a pizzeria! This set includes everything you need to craft the perfect homemade pizza from start to finish. Estimated value $300.

Treat Yourself or Share the Love item
Treat Yourself or Share the Love
$175

Starting bid

7th & 8th Grade. A delicious opportunity to dine out or gift someone special—this bundle includes gift cards to some favorite local restaurants. Estimated value $375

Ready, Set, Summer item
Ready, Set, Summer
$125

Starting bid

9th Grade. Soak up the sunshine with outdoor games, a Bluetooth speaker, and kiddie pools—everything you need for fun-filled summer days. Estimated value $240.

Ruff Life Essentials item
Ruff Life Essentials
$150

Starting bid

High School. Pamper your furry friend with a bundle of treats and must-have pet supplies that will have tails wagging in no time. Estimated value $300.

Charcuterie, Cooking & More item
Charcuterie, Cooking & More
$200

Starting bid

Estimated value $400.

Zager EZ Play Custom Guitar item
Zager EZ Play Custom Guitar
$500

Starting bid

Estimated value $1,000.

Anne Wilson Autographed Items item
Anne Wilson Autographed Items
$75

Starting bid

Autographed jacket, CD & book. Estimated value $150.

Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones item
Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones
$150

Starting bid

Estimated value $300.

Fabric Rug item
Fabric Rug
$100

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Judy Haggerton in memory of Diann Brister.

“His Name Shall Be Called” Art item
“His Name Shall Be Called” Art
$45

Starting bid

Estimated value $90.

Charbroil Grill item
Charbroil Grill
$140

Starting bid

Estimated value $280.

“Yes, Amazon” Sign item
“Yes, Amazon” Sign
$15

Starting bid

Made by Carlie Boroughs. Estimated value $30.

Art by Lyn Moshied item
Art by Lyn Moshied
$35

Starting bid

Hand painted by Lyn Moshied.

Butterball Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer item
Butterball Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer
$150

Starting bid

Estimated value $300.

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